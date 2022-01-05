Okinawa reports 623 new coronavirus cases; 390 in Tokyo

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki speaks about the surge in coronavirus cases at a press conference in Naha on Tuesday. He is preparing to ask the central government to impose a quasi state of emergency on the prefecture after 623 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The Okinawan prefectural government on Wednesday reported 623 new coronavirus cases, the highest number in the island prefecture since Aug 28 last year, and more than double Tuesday's number.

The prefecture has seen an explosive rise in cases due to the Omicron variant, health officials said. Up until Dec 20, the prefecture was reporting less than 10 new cases a day.

Local media reported that the Okinawan government is preparing to ask the central government in Tokyo to declare a quasi state of emergency for the prefecture ahead of the three-day weekend which includes Coming-of-Age Day on Monday.

In Tokyo, the number of reported infections was 390, more than double Tuesday's 151, and 314 more than last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, one more than Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 60, up six from Tuesday.

