Okinawa reports 623 new coronavirus cases; 390 in Tokyo

The Okinawan prefectural government on Wednesday reported 623 new coronavirus cases, the highest number in the island prefecture since Aug 28 last year, and more than double Tuesday's number.
The prefecture has seen an explosive rise in cases due to the Omicron variant, health officials said. Up until Dec 20, the prefecture was reporting less than 10 new cases a day.
Local media reported that the Okinawan government is preparing to ask the central government in Tokyo to declare a quasi state of emergency for the prefecture ahead of the three-day weekend which includes Coming-of-Age Day on Monday.
In Tokyo, the number of reported infections was 390, more than double Tuesday's 151, and 314 more than last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, one more than Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 60, up six from Tuesday.
anon99999
Must be time to close the bars and so forth early. I wonder if omicron is time sensitive like delta to only spread in the evenings. Lucky testing is so restricted and they don’t do mass testing as who know how many cases they would find then.
Bronco
The Okinawa problem is caused by the false belief that vaccinated people were "safe" and didn't have to follow the same rules that non-vaccinated people do.
If both vaccinated and non-vaccinated can transmit the virus than both must follow the same rules.
Jtsnose
Please take safety measures to eradicate the virus . . .
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
コロナワクチン ナビ
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=en&tl=ja&u=https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
Zoroto
In the mean time, the government is considering how and when to roll out the booster shot.
They haven't learnt anything from last year's failures.
Simian Lane
sunshine on a rainy day
theResident
Inter the non vaccinated in labour camps for the next three months- take the pressure of the health system and let the vaccinated roam free as usual, becoming infected until it fizzles out.
klausdorth
Here we go and a long weeked with go-to-travel coming up.
Expect the numbers to increase above the 1.000 count in Tokyo sooner than later.
Zoroto
Quasi-, semi-, sort-of, considering, urging, discussing, pondering, etc...
Larr Flint
As I repeat it over and over again, the state of emergency is only a matter of time. More companies will go bankrupt or simply close, and more and more people will live on state aid. Inflation will rise and the quantity of products will be lower.
After Omikron and the obligatory BOOSTER, there will be some relative peace for the next few months, and then another variant.
theResident
..which following the my earlier comments should be absolutely fine as all the anti-vaxxers think Omicron is totally harmless
xamurai
My comment in an article last year predicted that infections will be above 100 after Jan 3rd and I was right!
https://japantoday.com/category/national/Tokyo-reports-76-new-coronavirus-cases-nationwide-tally-501#comment-2789328
This increase is no surprise at all because we all knew how young people have been out clubbing since December 1st. There is no such thing as physical or social distancing in places like that, so only a moron cannot expect Covid-19 cases to increase after everything went back to normal.
But, are these cases killing people by the minute? No!
After two years, people are less scared of the possibility of dying due to Covid-19. They are rather more scared by the inconvenience caused by the long quarantine when being exposed with the virus.
falseflagsteve
TheResident,
Dunno if that’s a joke but it’s not a wise or practical solution.
Larr Flint
SOE would be a waste of time, this should be allowed to spread as fast as possible. Without restrictions the peak will be in a few weeks.
Boosters are not the answer except for the vulnerable.
BertieWooster
Zoroto-san, "They haven't learnt anything from last year's failures." Unfortunately the Japanese government doesn't learn. Not from last year's failures, not from anything.
They don't need to learn. They know ALL about it.
NOT!
CanonFolder
Seriously guys, how you can survive other and other waves. My salary has been cut by half since the last SOE, and now another SOE is around the corner which means I will probably lose my job.
SDCA
I just hope the poor restaurant owners don't have to suffer through another wave of poor government decisions.
Rob Nads
Your logical, commonsense responses are not welcome in this forum of people who would rather lock themselves in their parents' basements until its safe to come out.
prionking
Just curious, but in a past life did you happen to be a gulag or concentration camp guard? You certainly have the right mentality for it.
marcelito
Expect the numbers to increase above the 1.000 count in Tokyo sooner than later."
Absolutely , that's a given...imagine if Japan started testing like say Australia or EU , you'd be having tens of thousands positives within a week. Having said that and seeing the strain on Australian system atm due to the crazy levels of testing practically anyone able to walk to a covid station , not sure that's the way to go with Omicron and it's milder symptoms.
prionking
This is likely to be a tiny fraction of the people who are walking around with the virus in their system, but are asymptomatic.
No need to panic, just get on with life and let this thing mutate into an even milder variant. Get the booster if it makes you feel safer and/or more virtuous, but leave the rest of us alone.
Reckless
So it must mean that they are actually testing in Okinawa. Seek and ye shall find.
R. T.
Give it a week and the number will go to 4000
theResident
@FFS: It is indeed a joke of course - just interested to see the reactions from the hardcore anti-vaxxers.....@prionking fell for it right away
Gorramcowboy
Larr Flint, you're spot on. There's no end in sight for this BS. One variant after another, after another, after another, after another...
People who work via computers have minimal fallout from countless lockdowns, state of emergencies but I'd say the majority of people can't get on with this continual state of living. It's. Just. Not. Sustainable.
That's why we just need to get on with it all. Enough is enough. You get it, you get it. You recover, or you don't. As we do with the common cold, flu, etc.
nakanoguy01
These numbers simply are the product of more testing. The press love these eye popping numbers, but I'd venture that the vast majority are asymptomatic and require no hospitalization. Let's wait a week and see.
Open-minded
@Bronco has the most rational comment on this post, yet they have the largest number of downvotes.
The reason why this virus is not going away is because idiots do not learn.
prionking
Your posting history doesn't do you any favours. I'm pretty sure that's what you really think.
titin
Not really, try again. Look up the meaning of "conditional probability" and "prosecutor's fallacy".
As a member of the RSS, I will always speak up against this sort of nonsense. Open a book and study or just avoid spreading unneeded nonsense.
I don't think anybody wants to live like a hikikomori, but I do not understand why some people want to take unnecessary risks for a freaking beer at the pub. Is having a beer worth catching covid?
ClippetyClop
Learn what precisely?
Simian Lane
They had 200,000 in the uk yesterday, no restrictions. America, a million. When is the outrageous ambulance chasing going to stop. Okinawa will be fine.
Zoroto
I think you are literally the first people on these forums who ever accused the system here with too much testing (that wasn't a joke)...
titin
More tests means smaller margin of error on the points estimate for the proportion of the population affected by covid. If you don't test, your confidence interval is gigantic and tells you nothing about the true proportion of the population affected by the disease. Having more tests and larger numbers is reassuring. This is what should have been done since the very beginning.
Sven Asai
Want a handkerchief? Not from me. I’ve told all the time that your ‘living with the viruses’ strategy is a misleading path, a mess, never an option, bare of logic etc. And now guess what remains for you? Yes, complaining and crying about your continued cardinal errors, LongCovid, reduced life expectancy, downturning economies, societies at the edge.
CommodoreFlag
Kishida has already proven to be an extreme reactionist. Given how hastily he shut the border and mandated strict government quarantines to be seen as the anti-Suga who "does things", I don't think he will have much choice but to enact another needless state of emergency in response to these increasing case numbers.
I do hope I'm wrong.
justasking
He's worse than that. He hastily shut the border and opened it again. Cancelled the flight booking and opened it again. He's way worse than Suga.