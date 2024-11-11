One dead, 3 injured after car driven by 84-year-old woman hits them on Kagoshima sidewalk

The wreckage of a car that hit four people is seen on a Kagoshima sidewalk on Monday night.

A man was killed, a woman is in a critical condition and two other people were seriously injured after a car driven by an 84-year-old woman jumped the curb and ran into them on a sidewalk in Kagoshima City on Monday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. NHK reported the four victims were taken to hospital, but Kazutaka Imanishi, 37, who lives in Aira City, Kagoshima Prefecture, died, and a 48-year-old woman is unconscious and in critical condition. Two other people suffered injuries which are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the car entered an intersection to turn right and then went onto the sidewalk, hitting the four people one after the other.

The driver is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and police will wait until she has recovered from her injuries before interviewing her to determine the cause of the accident.

The accident occurred near the Nichu-dori tram stop on the Kagoshima City Tramway, in an area with heavy pedestrian and car traffic, where supermarkets, hotels and other businesses are located.

© Japan Today