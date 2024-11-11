 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
The wreckage of a car that hit four people is seen on a Kagoshima sidewalk on Monday night. Image: KYODO
national

One dead, 3 injured after car driven by 84-year-old woman hits them on Kagoshima sidewalk

4 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A man was killed, a woman is in a critical condition and two other people were seriously injured after a car driven by an 84-year-old woman jumped the curb and ran into them on a sidewalk in Kagoshima City on Monday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. NHK reported the four victims were taken to hospital, but Kazutaka Imanishi, 37, who lives in Aira City, Kagoshima Prefecture, died, and a 48-year-old woman is unconscious and in critical condition. Two other people suffered injuries which are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the car entered an intersection to turn right and then went onto the sidewalk, hitting the four people one after the other.

The driver is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and police will wait until she has recovered from her injuries before interviewing her to determine the cause of the accident.

The accident occurred near the Nichu-dori tram stop on the Kagoshima City Tramway, in an area with heavy pedestrian and car traffic, where supermarkets, hotels and other businesses are located.

4 Comments
It’s about time that the Japanese authorities got tougher on the elderly by checking mental health and reflexes for driving ability.

As Japan ages these deaths will only escalate unless action is taken.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Imagine walking on perfectly safe sidewalk and then suddenly getting runover and killed by an errant car? Can happen to anyone.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If they have demand more stringent testing they will be condemning the a large percentage of the population to their homes. Which will rigger local government in providing personal transport for large part of the tax paying community. The sooner they can commission self driving car on to the roads to avoid these deaths the better.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

A man was killed, a woman is in a critical condition and two other people were seriously injured after a car driven by an 84-year-old woman jumped the curb and ran into them on a sidewalk

84 that's still younger compared to accident the one in Ikebukuro at that time the driver 87, in 2019 which killed a mother and daughter.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190504/p2a/00m/0na/019000c

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I don’t know how often checks are made on seniors who drive but surely it should be annually. At this type of age people can suddenly deteriorate mentally and/or physically.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

