One dead, 31 injured after train, truck collide at rail crossing in Yokohama

A commuter train and a truck loaded with citrus fruit collided at a rail crossing in Yokohama on Thursday, killing the truck driver and injuring at least 31 people on the train.
Police and fire department officials said the collision occurred at around 11:40 a.m. as the truck entered a railway crossing on the Keikyu Line between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations. The first three carriages of the eight-car train were derailed.
The Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people on the train received first aid at the scene, while one passenger, a woman in her 20s, was seriously injured. The 67-year-old truck driver was critically injured and died later in hospital, police said.
Television footage on NHK showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck. Gray smoke billowed from the truck and the train cars were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.
The truck driver was pulled out of the debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious condition, according to NHK. It said the injuries to others were not life threatening.
A male passenger who was in the front car told NHK that the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
14 Comments
Login to comment
KariHaruka
It isn't every day that you see something like this happening on Japan's rail network.
I'm glad that there hasn't been any reported deaths from this incident. From the footage it could've easily been a lot worse and I'm quite surprised that it wasn't.
Do the hustle
So, how did the truck end up on the tracks in front of the train? There are boom gates at that crossing. Did he have a mechanical failure, tried to push his luck with timing or was it deliberate?
Nobnaga
that look horrible from the photo thank god no one is dead
papigiulio
damn, that looks really bad. Wonder what happened.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Age of orange truck driver? Or was he on his phone or just stupidly rushing?
rgcivilian1
Very sad for all involved. Sorry for the surviving members who will most likely have to pay damages. The company too will suffer setback as they may not have enough insurance coverage. I wish JT would post details on this in addition to the story and explain to us how this works in Japan.
rgcivilian1
Update to my earlier post; according to Japan Times
"The truck is believed to have been stuck on the crossing before the accident, according to the police."
cleo
NHK is now reporting 34 injured, including 2 seriously and one ( the truck driver) critically injured.
Trains passing this level crossing are typically travelling around 120 kph.
The truck driver is 67 years old.
therougou
Would be quite weird if they were to go into details like that when an accident just happened.
KariHaruka
Most recent news report from NHK has stated that the 67 year old driver of the truck has died from his injuries.
HS Presents
Rescue and Repairing Work after train collides with truck in Yokohama
https://youtu.be/_ZTJ5Cv3LiA
vanityofvanities
Keikyu runs very fast in the midst of housing areas. When I use Keikyu I always feel dangers and people who live along the line may be annoyed by the noises a lot.
zichi
The very basic rail crossings a re simply not enough for lines which carry high speed express trains and the Shinkansen's. Otherwise the trains need to reduce speeds at them.
Concerned Citizen
Sad.