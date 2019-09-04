One dead, 32 injured after train, truck collide at rail crossing in Yokohama

A commuter train and a truck loaded with citrus fruit collided at a rail crossing in Yokohama on Thursday, killing the truck driver and injuring at least 32 people on the train.
Police and fire department officials said the collision occurred at around 11:40 a.m. on the crossing on the Keikyu Line between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations. Witnesses said the truck entered the crossing from a narrow road parallel to the tracks and became stuck.
A spokesperson for train operator Keikyu Corp said the driver applied the emergency brake after he saw the truck but couldn't stop in time. The train was traveling at about 120 kilometers per hour.
The first three carriages of the eight-car train were derailed. The train's front window was smashed and the truck was pushed against a wall before bursting into flames.
The Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people on the train received first aid at the scene, while one passenger, a woman in her 20s, was seriously injured. The 67-year-old truck driver was critically injured and died later in hospital, police said.
Television footage on NHK showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck. Gray smoke billowed from the truck and the train cars were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.
A male passenger who was in the front car told NHK that the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.© The Associated Press/Japan Today
KariHaruka
It isn't every day that you see something like this happening on Japan's rail network.
I'm glad that there hasn't been any reported deaths from this incident. From the footage it could've easily been a lot worse and I'm quite surprised that it wasn't.
Do the hustle
So, how did the truck end up on the tracks in front of the train? There are boom gates at that crossing. Did he have a mechanical failure, tried to push his luck with timing or was it deliberate?
Nobnaga
that look horrible from the photo thank god no one is dead
papigiulio
damn, that looks really bad. Wonder what happened.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Age of orange truck driver? Or was he on his phone or just stupidly rushing?
rgcivilian1
Very sad for all involved. Sorry for the surviving members who will most likely have to pay damages. The company too will suffer setback as they may not have enough insurance coverage. I wish JT would post details on this in addition to the story and explain to us how this works in Japan.
rgcivilian1
Update to my earlier post; according to Japan Times
"The truck is believed to have been stuck on the crossing before the accident, according to the police."
cleo
NHK is now reporting 34 injured, including 2 seriously and one ( the truck driver) critically injured.
Trains passing this level crossing are typically travelling around 120 kph.
The truck driver is 67 years old.
therougou
Would be quite weird if they were to go into details like that when an accident just happened.
KariHaruka
Most recent news report from NHK has stated that the 67 year old driver of the truck has died from his injuries.
HS Presents
Rescue and Repairing Work after train collides with truck in Yokohama
vanityofvanities
Keikyu runs very fast in the midst of housing areas. When I use Keikyu I always feel dangers and people who live along the line may be annoyed by the noises a lot.
zichi
The very basic rail crossings a re simply not enough for lines which carry high speed express trains and the Shinkansen's. Otherwise the trains need to reduce speeds at them.
Concerned Citizen
Sad.
ksteer
This has absolutely nothing to do with speed of the trains. I guarantee that the laws regarding train speeds are some of the most strict and safe things that exist.
Trains that run on this line can run at a maximum of 120 kph. However this was right outside a station, I guarantee it was only running at around 80 kph or less since its the law when passing through a station with no split grades. (The train was on the same line that's next to the platform)
Train companies only go after surviving family members if the accident was something preventable (like a premeditated suicide) This was just that; an accident. It's what insurance is for.
Alex Einz
the crossing is a big one and equipped with sensors and alarms.. its highly unlikely truck was actually stuck, but probably entered just before collision.
cleo
NHK says,
京急によりますと、この区間は通常、時速120キロで走行する場所で、高速で走行中にトラックと衝突した可能性があるということです。
According to Keikyu, this section of track is a place where trains normally run at 120kph, meaning it is possible the train hit the truck while travelling at high speed.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20190905/k10012064831000.html?utm_int=detail_contents_news-related_001
Toshihiro
I hope I don't get flack for saying this but I'm surprised that there are so few casualties (thank God). Train accidents usually results in dozens of casualties but thankfully only one was killed. In my experience in commuting on trains, I've sometimes seen people trying to beat the warning signs on train crossings like its a sign to go faster but have fortunately not seen anyone get hurt. Unfortunate accident, condolences to the victims. I also feel sorry for the farmers who grew those oranges, I hope they're still useful.
Educator60
A witness on the TV said the truck was on a road parallel to the tracks and made a turn into the crossing but perhaps misjudged the timing of turning the steering wheel and got stuck.
vanityofvanities
A Japanese media tells a truck entered the crossing while gate was opening and the truck had some kind of trouble and stuck inside the crossing. The truck managed to move again but it was too late. In the metropolitan areas, trains run in very short intervals with high speed. When cars get stuck in the crossing, they do not have much time to escape.
darknuts
I really hope they don't slow down the Keikyu line because of this. It takes long enough to get to Shinagawa as it is. I doubt this would have been any less tragic if the train had been doing 80.
vanityofvanities
Traffic rules say cars has to stop in front of the train crossings and have to check trains coming or not. I wonder the truck stopped before entering the crossing. Condolences to the victims.
Chip Star
Tragic. I hope everyone makes a quick and full recovery.
Tom
News now: The truck could not make the turn. Had to back out and got nailed.
zichi
Seems like at least some people who disagree with my previous comment about the safety of those simple pole barriers. I personally don't think they are good enough when the track are used by express trains and even the Shinkansen.
A car car or truck hitting a train travelling at 120-200 kph os very different than if the train were only going 50 kph.
Following this crash there at least needs to an investigation and review of the safety standards including what improvements can be made.
Luddite
I looks like the lorry was too big to make the turn and got stuck due to the narrow road. I bet the driver was following a satnav, it shouldn't have been down that narrow lane in the first place.