One dead, 32 injured after train, truck collide at rail crossing in Yokohama

The Keikyu express train lies derailed after its collision with a truck in Yokohama on Thursday.

A commuter train and a truck loaded with citrus fruit collided at a rail crossing in Yokohama on Thursday, killing the truck driver and injuring at least 32 people on the train.

Police and fire department officials said the collision occurred at around 11:40 a.m. on the crossing on the Keikyu Line between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations. Witnesses said the truck entered the crossing from a narrow road parallel to the tracks and became stuck.

A spokesperson for train operator Keikyu Corp said the driver applied the emergency brake after he saw the truck but couldn't stop in time. The train was traveling at about 120 kilometers per hour.

The first three carriages of the eight-car train were derailed. The train's front window was smashed and the truck was pushed against a wall before bursting into flames.

A Keikyu Line train lies derailed after colliding with a truck in Yokohama on Thursday morning. Photo: KYODO

The Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people on the train received first aid at the scene, while one passenger, a woman in her 20s, was seriously injured. The 67-year-old truck driver was critically injured and died later in hospital, police said.

Television footage on NHK showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck. Gray smoke billowed from the truck and the train cars were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.

A male passenger who was in the front car told NHK that the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.

