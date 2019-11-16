One dead, at least 30 injured as typhoon hits eastern Japan

Japan was at its highest alert level Saturday night as a major typhoon crossed the coast of central Japan and threatened to sweep through Tokyo and other eastern areas, with train operators and airlines suspending most services in the metropolitan area.
Typhoon Hagibis, which could dump amounts of rain not seen since a deadly typhoon in 1958, made landfall over the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture just after 6 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The projected path of the typhoon may result in further damage to areas in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo where another powerful typhoon triggered widespread power outages in September.
Chiba's prefectural government said a tornado hit part of Ichihara and destroyed a house, and injured at least eight people.
Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car near the destroyed house, as the tornado likely caused his vehicle to roll over.
At least 30 injuries were also reported elsewhere in the country.
Central Japan prefectures, such as Mie and Shizuoka, and Kanagawa southwest of Tokyo have issued evacuation advisories to many of their municipalities. The Tokyo metropolitan government advised residents mainly in its western suburbs to evacuate.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Typhoon Hagibis was traveling north-northeast at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour, some 90 km southwest of Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture. It had an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 216 kph.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc said damage to a power-transmission line caused a brief power outage in wide areas of Chiba. The line has been repaired, but over 4,000 homes were still without power in the prefecture.
As of around 2:45 p.m., the power outage was also affecting more than 5,000 other homes in the rest of the utility's service area.
Up to 1,000 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tokai region, and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, in the 24-hour period through midnight Saturday, the agency said.
The transport ministry said no departures or arrivals were allowed at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 p.m. The operator of Narita airport near Tokyo said operations there have been suspended since late Saturday morning.
There was no shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Saturday. Just six early morning trains ran between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka, and operations between Shin-Osaka and Okayama are canceled from the afternoon.
East Japan Railway Co said it gradually suspended train runs in the Tokyo metropolitan area from Saturday morning and halted services around 1 p.m., including its Tohoku and Hokuriku shinkansen services.
All Nippon Airways has canceled all domestic flights and most international flights Saturday to and from Haneda as well as Narita airport east of the capital.
Japan Airlines has also canceled most of its Saturday flights.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, located in a bayside area near the capital, will be closed from Saturday morning to Sunday noon, according to operator Oriental Land Co. It will be the first whole-day closure for the theme parks since 2011 when a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan.
Many department stores in and around Tokyo including Mitsukoshi, Isetan and Seibu were closed Saturday. Their operators said they will decide later whether to open on Sunday.
Among manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co suspended operations at some of their plants Saturday.
According to the weather agency, the predicted rainfall amounts would be in line with those deposited by Typhoon Ida in September 1958, which left 1,200 people dead or missing across Japan.
That typhoon, known as Kanogawa in Japan, ripped through the Kanto region and the Izu Peninsula, causing the Kano River in Shizuoka Prefecture to overflow.© KYODO
vanityofvanities
It is relatively lucky for salaried men and corporations the typhoon is coming on the weekend while all festivals are cancelled and tourists are disappointed.
No Business
The overreaction is ridiculous, even by Japanese standards.
Yubaru
Not "all" the Naha "Tug-of-War" (World's Largest) will be held in conjunction with the Naha Matsuri this weekend in Okinawa! The tug-of-war is scheduled for Sunday afternoon!
since1981
Pretty insensitive thing to say at such a time. I live directly across the street from Tama River have seen it reach close to the top 2 years ago. This one is expected to be worse. People prepared well, we get comments like yours, people don't prepared well enough and something happens, we get negative comments about that!! Yes, we are well prepared. Enough food, water and shelter for a couple weeks. If the levees hold, well then we don't need to go food shopping for a couple weeks. Win Win.
Chip Star
This is poor writing or fear mongering. A competent writer or someone not trying to inspire fear would have expressed these as 10 cm and 6 cm.
Your crystal ball must be allowing you to see that nothing serious will occur. Amazing that you know more than the weather services.
Yubaru
I have to agree. However that being said, even down here, where we are more accustomed to these typhoons that up in mainland, things have been getting out of hand here too.
The pendulum has swung totally the "other" way, ever since the tsunami and earthquake in 2011. There never used to be this much hype and fear-mongering. Bringing up pictures and video of the destruction from back in 1958 is scarring people into thinking it's the end of the world.
There is no balance, it's either all or nothing, and the middle ground has been lost, to the media and everyone going apeshite over this typhoon.
Yes, prevention and planning are necessary, yet that should already be a given in a country where natural disasters are unfortunately the norm and should never be considered "unexpected".
Haaa Nemui
Better safe than sorry.
No Business
Err, maybe you need to take Math 101 again?
JonathanJo
Rainfall is usually quoted in mm not cm. And 1000mm is 100cm, actually. Must be early morning fog on the brain. ;-)
vanityofvanities
Yubaru
Okinawa is not affected by the typhoon this time. It is far from the mainland Japan where the typhoon is hitting directly. I know the tug of war at Kokusai Street in Okinawa by pictures. It is a wonderful festival. Okinawa's another big festival "Eisa" is held every year in July in Shinjuku, Tokyo too. I saw it and It was very exciting and the event gathers many people every year. Okinawa is hit by typhoons often every year and I see houses there are mostly built by stones in preparation for the strong winds while in mainland Japan, they are in many wooden houses. We must learn from Okinawa.
SimondB
This is poor writing or fear mongering. A competent writer or someone not trying to inspire fear would have expressed these as 10 cm and 6 cm.
Your lack of basic maths might see you at risk of flooding by a factor of 10.
Chip Star
Lmao! Agreed! Appreciate the corrections, even with the snark.
Ramzel
When you’re expecting 10CM of water and 1M flows down on you, you may have a problem.
Do the hustle
Wow! Guess you must have been sick the day they taught metric at school. 1,000 millimeters (3’4”) is 1 meter and 600 millimeters is 60cm (2’).
this storm is going to cause some major disruptions and probably a lot of damage to the greater Tokyo region due to its size and intensity. I stocked up a little on drinking water, foods, batteries and GasBomb cans for the cooker, just in case. I did notice quite a bit of stupid panic buying at the supermarket yesterday though. I saw one older couple with two shopping trollies full of bottled water. I guess they intend to bath in it.
macv
12 Oct 0800 hours location Meguro Tokyo heavy rain and wind but sky is fairly bright nothing haven't seen before did not deter me from walking 5 mins to Family Mart for more wine, that would be cause for alarm.
Chip Star
Whether this typhoon is the Terror of Tokyo, stay safe everyone. (Even if you're mathematically challenged like me!)
PTownsend
It's rainy and windy in my area of Kansai, but the worst isn't expected until later this afternoon. I'll wait until the storm moves on before making comments about its severity.
vanityofvanities
Tokyo is very vulnerable to heavy rains and floods. During the Edo period, the imeperial place was close at hand to the Tokyo bay. Chiyoda-ku, Edogawa-ku, Koto-ku, Katsushika-ku, Chiyoda-ku and part of Ota-ku, Minato-ku and Shinagawa-ku were built on reclaimed lands of Tokyo Bay. They are called "zero meter areas" above the sea level.
nandakandamanda
Just talking about area covered, this typhoon is at least double the size of Typhoon 15 which badly damaged Chiba recently. See comparative maps.
https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20191008-00011101-weather-soci.view-001
Laguna
My son lives in Tokyo. He has a long-cherished (since high school - their relationship survived his five years in America!) girlfriend who still attends college there. I told him to get her over to his apartment and hunker down. When I was ending our call last night, I heard the doorbell ring. Sometimes typhoons are a bit romantic.
But be safe, all, whether in the metric or imperial scale.
cracaphat
Kansai area will get some constant rain but that's about it.Clearly with the typhoon heading Kanto's way it's a problem.What annoys me is the way the tv is sexing up the impending typhoon with proclamations of this and that.Showing recent and last year's strong typhoons to clearly scare-monger people.Telling us what it might do and just generally getting people fired up to what end?
Everywhere is shutting down for the day except for this school that's having an seminar if you want your child to go there. Can't have a chance for your child to enter unless you go today!
Drako
I am interested seeing that all the news is broadcasting is "Tokyo". I guess only #TLM (#Tokyolivesmatter)
nandakandamanda
When things go really bad, the media often later gets blamed for not having given sincere or proper warnings, cracaphat.
If things do not pan out so bad, then people take less notice next time around, so the media has to crank up the hype to keep themselves covered. "We warned you!"
I guess we roll with it, and get quietly prepared for any eventuality.
CajunH2O
”the overreaction is ridiculous” Really? I’m from New Orleans. I can assure you with storms like this there is no such thing as an overreaction.
Anne
There's no overreaction. It's necessary to plan for the worst and hope for the best. I lived in Florida for 25 years, went through a number of hurricanes. Without repetitive warnings, complacency sets in. Better to be well-prepared always.
Yrral
This is the closest I could find a site that have satellite feature for the hurricane, it will give you almost real time track of the eyewall of the storm, headed to Tokyo Google Meteoblue Tokyo Japan
Yubaru
Well, we are "affected" in that it has brought some, more than welcome, northerly winds, to keep things a bit cooler.
Our houses are not built by stones though, they used to be, back before WWII, they are mostly all steel reinforced concrete now.
Thank you for the sentiments and kind comments!
Reckless
Stuck indoors all day today in Tokyo. Will have stress with no ability to jog or go to the gym. If the rain is too heavy I fear the toilets could backup which would be a nightmare, and also some risk of power going out but at least the temperature is comfortable.
Educator60
Cracaphat, “getting people fired up to what end?”
To the end of saving lives, minimizing injuries to people, and property damage, as well as, in the possible aftermath such as power outages decreasing the stress and deaths that might occur.
Serrano
The overreaction is ridiculous
The emptying of supermarket shelves and hoarding is ridiculous and harmful.
Parents can't buy fish, meat, bread, milk, etc. etc. for their children since the panickers took everything.
ulysses
The rain has been patchy, not as heavy as predicted. I hope that’s a good sign.
I can even see a father and his toddler walking out in the rain, not sure that’s sensible.
There is no overreaction to typhoons of this size. Stay indoors and stay safe.
Tokyo-Engr
Regarding the comment about the emptying of supermarket shelves I was thinking about this last night and went through the pantry. We usually try to keep 2 weeks of food and some water (pasta, rice, noodles, etc.) and some freeze dried stuff as backup. We then eat them down and replenish.
For water we have a Berkey filter which can take nearly any fresh water and produce something drinkable.
I noticed it is time to replenish.
Those of us living here in Japan are very used to living in such a convenient society. It is easy to be come complacent (sometimes we just get too busy).
This appears to be a very strong storm. The central barometric pressure is now 945hPa (it is weakening slightly as its lowest pressure was 915).
I have to agree with Cajun above (and some of the other posters). It is not wise to take this size of a storm lightly.
Tokyo-Engr
@yrral - Thank you for the link. I had a look and it is really good and has alot of information and good information for people in the impact zone (Kanto) - I am going to bookmark it
https://www.meteoblue.com/en/weather-maps/tokyo_japan_1850147?variable=precipitation3h_cloudcover_pressure&level=surface&lines=none&mapcenter=35.6895N139.6920&zoom=6
cracaphat
I'm fully aware,but my point still remains that the media lay it on thicker than it has to be.Unless you're a newborn or dgaf,we know how to behave by now.I feel for the rugby tourist fans who might come from countries that don't have this kind of weather back home. Gives 'em something to talk about when they return home though.
fa477279
Typical overreaction by the news and media. Nothing more than some rain and wind here in Nagoya, yet they decided to cancel our Korea flight yesterday without even waiting to check. Glad everyone got all their bread and water yesterday!!
expat
Overreaction? This is by most accounts the biggest storm to hit Japan since 1958. Do you not remember the photos of the destruction in Osaka/Kobe last year from a smaller cyclone? "Better safe than sorry." is the watchword.
Wrath of God
the overreaction is ridiculous? maybe you never encounter a typhoon before? i'm from Philippines and I can assure you when you meet one like typhoon Yolanda, there is no such thing as an overreaction.
oyatoi
“It is relatively lucky for salaried men....the typhoon is coming on the weekend”
鬱病 spikes when typhoons strike on weekdays and companies which truly care about their personnel will always schedule a make up.
zichi
No wind and and just some rain in Hyogo
mrbaberunee
Getting serious in kanagawa,, sagami ono, a mate who lives on high ground in a newish mansion has been ordered to evacuate
Chris Clancy
Little rain & wind in Shizuoka yesterday evening. Bit heavier later in Nagoya & somewhat heavier this morning, but nothing to cancel schools back home. Hope it doesn’t get worse. Likely last time Japan plays host to a Wold Cup.
Wendell Arthur
Praying for the Emperor and Empress of Japan and the Japanese people. Keep them well and safe from harm.
Educator60
Flooding and power outages in parts of Mie and Shizuoka Prefectures.
Derek Grebe
This is looking like a real bobby-dazzler. I've got plenty of food in, Netflix cued up and fridge full of beer, so I'm just hoping the power stays on.
I do hope that, just for once, our octogenarian cohorts will stay off their roofs.
cracaphat
To be fair,the worry of the typhoon is really only for the Kanto area.But the idiot box was going on like it was the whole country lol.Rain's just about stopped here. Might go to the supa.Lol.
Spitfire
Nice post,Derek.
Hope your fridge stays on and you enjoy Netflix.
Sucks that we have a typhoon like this so late in the season that is normally so nice in Tokyo.
Gotta make the most of it though and think I will be opening a can or two.
Strangerland
Must be the calm before the storm here - it's barely even raining, and that just started.
Haaa Nemui
Where's "here"? Been raining fairly heavily for a few hours out this way... Tachikawa.
Strangerland
Oops, that point probably would have helped.
I'm at my in-laws' in Shizuoka.
Haaa Nemui
Seeing a few comments regarding Shizuoka... whatever it is like, take care.
Same for everyone.
Pantah
Absolutely pouring in Shizuoka.
the river behind my place is rising....
i feel like I’m in a Johnny Cash song.
kurisupisu
As long as most people don’t go out then it is usually safe.
People should stay at home and consume their noodles-it’s safer...
Educator60
cracaphat,
“To be fair,the worry of the typhoon is really only for the Kanto area”
Tell it to the people whose homes have been flooded in Mie and Shizuoka Prefectures, neither of which are in Kanto. I’m sure they’ll be relieved to know.
ArtistAtLarge
Everyone please be safe.
Ah_so
How high's the water, Pantah?
Ah_so
I really don't think that the royal family are in any danger. The wider population probably could do with some divine protection, however.
Pantah
Not measuring in feet that’s for sure...
ha ha ha ha
if Zi had cows here I’d be moving them to higher ground..
ha ha ha ha
yoshisan88
Looking at the pic above. I think those who said people are overreacting needs to eat humble pie now.
Wrath of God
please click the link. https://www.facebook.com/inquirerdotnet/posts/10158349665314453
There you can see destroyed house and vehicle in Ichihara, Chiba.
Educator60
The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued heavy rain emergency warnings for many parts of central and eastern Japan. The warnings are at the highest level on the agency's five-step scale. The affected areas are: Shizuoka Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokyo, Saitama Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture and Nagano Prefecture.
blvtzpk
Getting pretty grim here with serious wind and rain...and yet there’s still work going on at the two-storey building being constructed next door.
Waddo
Tamagawa river has reached flood level according to an emergency alert. Nogawa in Mitaka/Chofu etc is higher than I have ever seen it.
drlucifer
Well Japan is Tokyo centric and due to all the media outlets being based in Tokyo it is just natural that the reporting will seem like over reaction to those away from Tokyo who constantly have typhoons.
When it snows in Tokyo resulting in chaos as usually the case the reporting by the media will be seen as excessive and over reaction in areas out of tokyo that usually have heavier and constant snowfall.
Wish everyone take care especially those in areas the typhoon is expected to hit.
NewTigers
Currently in Setagaya-ku (East side) and getting a bunch of evacuation messages due to the tamagawa river (west side). Really hard to find decent live information in English. I’m on the 2nd floor of a newish place, so should be fine, but it’s stressing my lady-friend out!
Educator60
For those in areas subject to evacuation warnings or orders remember you should go to an evacuation center earlier, rather than later, preferably in the daylight. OR if you judge it too dangerous to make your way to an evacuation center, try to get as high up as possible in as sturdy a building as possible. If you are in a location that might be in danger of landslide, try to be on the opposite side of the building from the side a landslide might come from, as high as possible.
Educator60
NewTigers,
“Really hard to find decent live information in English.”
Have you tried NHK World? It’s got a grab bag of information. I don’t need the English so don’t pay much attention to English sources, maybe someone else has something better?
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/
Triring
Well if my place is flooded we would be needing Noah's ark living on top of a hill.
NewTigers
yep, I’ve been hitting that up. I meant more like an English twitter feed with live updates as to what areas should evacuate/where to etc.
That said, I know the winds haven’t properly come yet but it’s been pretty tame where I am thus far. Lady friend is calming down and is now complaining of boredom. I can’t win here.
Educator60
“yep, I’ve been hitting that up. I meant more like an English twitter feed with live updates as to what areas should evacuate/where to etc.”
My (smallish and in Tohoku) city has a twitter account (with a link to it on the city hall’s official homepage), and nowadays I’d think many if not most cities do. However, it’s only in Japanese....
Anyway, good luck and stay safe!
NewTigers
if you’re suggesting I dress up as a clown and show her my juggling skills, I’ve already tried - no dice.
yes, mods, we’ll get back on topic now....
zizou2016
@No BusinessToday 07:06 am JST
I live in Chiba. 1 month ago, typhon n15 caused blackout and a lot of damages. 1 day blackout in my place, many days or weeks for others. Many people fear the same or worst this time. No overreaction. Just be prepared
mmwkdw
Damn an earthquake too !!!
mmwkdw
Ah... no, it was the wind shaking my house a bit... and the full force of the storm hasnt even reached us yet... uh oh...
CrisGerSan
Please people be respectful and nice at this time of crisis. It is a serious storm and may cause a lot of damage and even injury. Pray for those in peril and be supportive and compassionate. I will hope for the best outcome for everyone. And remember the first responders, firemen, police and medical personell who will do all they can to help. I do hope for the best.
mmwkdw
JMA Site slow to update... it was indeed a quake...
https://www.jma.go.jp/jp/quake/4/20191012092552393-12182205.html
zichi
The whole of the Tokyo area is on emergency weather warnings.
http://www.jma.go.jp/en/warn/
OMG and an earthquake just happened, 5.7 mag in Chiba.
You guys must be posting from under your futons. Best stay there for the time being.
Obake
It's getting ridiculous...what's next, eruption of Fuji-san??