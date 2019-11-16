One dead, at least 30 injured as typhoon hits eastern Japan

A car is overturned by strong winds in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday.

Japan was at its highest alert level Saturday night as a major typhoon crossed the coast of central Japan and threatened to sweep through Tokyo and other eastern areas, with train operators and airlines suspending most services in the metropolitan area.

Typhoon Hagibis, which could dump amounts of rain not seen since a deadly typhoon in 1958, made landfall over the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture just after 6 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The projected path of the typhoon may result in further damage to areas in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo where another powerful typhoon triggered widespread power outages in September.

Chiba's prefectural government said a tornado hit part of Ichihara and destroyed a house, and injured at least eight people.

Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car near the destroyed house, as the tornado likely caused his vehicle to roll over.

At least 30 injuries were also reported elsewhere in the country.

Surging waves hit against the breakwater behind fishing boats at a port in Kiho, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Central Japan prefectures, such as Mie and Shizuoka, and Kanagawa southwest of Tokyo have issued evacuation advisories to many of their municipalities. The Tokyo metropolitan government advised residents mainly in its western suburbs to evacuate.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Typhoon Hagibis was traveling north-northeast at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour, some 90 km southwest of Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture. It had an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 216 kph.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc said damage to a power-transmission line caused a brief power outage in wide areas of Chiba. The line has been repaired, but over 4,000 homes were still without power in the prefecture.

As of around 2:45 p.m., the power outage was also affecting more than 5,000 other homes in the rest of the utility's service area.

Up to 1,000 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tokai region, and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, in the 24-hour period through midnight Saturday, the agency said.

A street is empty in Yokohama on Saturday afternoon. Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People struggle with umbrellas at a crossing in Shibuya,Tokyo, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato

The transport ministry said no departures or arrivals were allowed at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 p.m. The operator of Narita airport near Tokyo said operations there have been suspended since late Saturday morning.

There was no shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya on Saturday. Just six early morning trains ran between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka, and operations between Shin-Osaka and Okayama are canceled from the afternoon.

East Japan Railway Co said it gradually suspended train runs in the Tokyo metropolitan area from Saturday morning and halted services around 1 p.m., including its Tohoku and Hokuriku shinkansen services.

A passenger walks past a notice on the suspension of bullet train services at Tokyo Station on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

A man sleeps next to an airline counter at the domestic terminal of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, after flights were suspended Saturday due to Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

All Nippon Airways has canceled all domestic flights and most international flights Saturday to and from Haneda as well as Narita airport east of the capital.

Japan Airlines has also canceled most of its Saturday flights.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, located in a bayside area near the capital, will be closed from Saturday morning to Sunday noon, according to operator Oriental Land Co. It will be the first whole-day closure for the theme parks since 2011 when a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan.

A man looks at a notice stating a shop is closed temporarily ahead due to the typhoone in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Many department stores in and around Tokyo including Mitsukoshi, Isetan and Seibu were closed Saturday. Their operators said they will decide later whether to open on Sunday.

Among manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co suspended operations at some of their plants Saturday.

A supermarket shelf in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, is almost empty Friday night after panic buying ahead of Saturday's typhoon. Photo: KYODO

According to the weather agency, the predicted rainfall amounts would be in line with those deposited by Typhoon Ida in September 1958, which left 1,200 people dead or missing across Japan.

That typhoon, known as Kanogawa in Japan, ripped through the Kanto region and the Izu Peninsula, causing the Kano River in Shizuoka Prefecture to overflow.

