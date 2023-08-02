Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tree lies on its side after being uprooted by high winds in the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
national

One death reported as typhoon knocks out power to 35% of Okinawa homes

TOKYO

One person was reportedly killed and hundreds of thousands were without electricity in southern Japan on Wednesday as a typhoon approached packing powerful winds and lashing rain.

Hundreds of flights to Okinawa and other islands in the area were cancelled, stranding thousands of tourists holidaying in the region's tropical beach resorts.

Typhoon Khanun, described as "very strong" by the Japanese weather agency, brought maximum sustained wind speeds of 180 kilometers an hour.

Okinawa's power company said 220,580 households -- nearly 35 percent of the total in the region -- had no electricity early on Wednesday.

An evacuation warning issued across Okinawa and the southern part of Kagoshima region was in place, urging more than 690,000 residents to move to safety, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The agency said a total of 11 people in Okinawa were mildly injured.

A 90-year-old man died after being trapped under a collapsed garage on Tuesday evening, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that strong winds were probably the cause.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of flooding and landslides in some parts of the main island of Okinawa.

The typhoon was about 70 kilometers south of Okinawa's remote Kumejima island at 9 a.m. and was moving west-northwest, according to the JMA.

It was expected to cross to eastern China later in the week.

More than 400 flights were cancelled on Wednesday, according to NHK, affecting more than 65,000 passengers.

On Tuesday, tourists made long queues at the main Naha airport, hoping to get back home.

"We haven't been able to secure a hotel and we don't know when the return flight can be booked," Minako Kawakami told local daily Okinawa Times.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

It was expected to cross to eastern China later in the week.

I really wonder where they are getting their information from. This typhoon, by all recognized and reliable, forecast agencies, is going to continue to move to the east for a day, and loop back just north of Okinawa and NOT go anywhere near eastern China!

http://www.typhoon2000.ph/multi/?name=KHANUN

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@Yubaru

Yep,heading eastwards towards us in Amami this weekend.

Hope you and yours are okay down there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

