Osaka Expo draws 1 million visitors in 11 days since opening

People visit the U.S. pavilion at the Osaka Expo on April 13.

The number of visitors to the World Exposition in Osaka reached one million on Wednesday, in 11 days since its opening, the organizers said.

Speaking at an event to mark the milestone, Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said the expo will be a good holiday destination for a "once in a lifetime" experience during the upcoming Golden Week season.

The organizers expect over 28 million visitors to the six-month event.

"It's great to be here. I'm interested in the U.S. and Nordic pavilions," said 37-year-old Makoto Miyamori, who attended the ceremony with his family.

When Japan last hosted the expo in Aichi Prefecture in 2005, it took 17 days from the opening for the number of visitors to reach one million.

© KYODO