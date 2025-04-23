 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People visit the U.S. pavilion at the Osaka Expo on April 13. Image: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Osaka Expo draws 1 million visitors in 11 days since opening

1 Comment
OSAKA

The number of visitors to the World Exposition in Osaka reached one million on Wednesday, in 11 days since its opening, the organizers said.

Speaking at an event to mark the milestone, Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said the expo will be a good holiday destination for a "once in a lifetime" experience during the upcoming Golden Week season.

The organizers expect over 28 million visitors to the six-month event.

"It's great to be here. I'm interested in the U.S. and Nordic pavilions," said 37-year-old Makoto Miyamori, who attended the ceremony with his family.

When Japan last hosted the expo in Aichi Prefecture in 2005, it took 17 days from the opening for the number of visitors to reach one million.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

Their first million! The organisers will be thrilled.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things To Know Before Using Japan’s Hot Springs & Public Baths

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo