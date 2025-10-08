Osaka Expo set to end in black with up to ¥28 bil surplus

Long lines are seen at the Osaka Expo which ends next Monday.

Operating expenses for the World Exposition in Osaka are expected to show a surplus of up to 28 billion yen, organizers said Tuesday.

The projected surplus of 23 billion to 28 billion yen is mainly attributed to ticket sales. Sales of event related goods, food and beverage also contributed to the surplus.

The figure was disclosed at the final extraordinary board meeting of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition ahead of the event's closing next Monday.

"We want to use this surplus to convey the legacy of the expo," said Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country's largest business lobby known as Keidanren.

Breaking even has been regarded as a key indicator of the event's success, which stakeholders had set as a "top priority."

Organizers also confirmed plans to partially preserve the venue's emblematic Grand Ring wooden roof structure.

Discussions were also held on whether to tap reserve funds for venue maintenance to cover the costs of upkeep and the careful dismantling of the wooden structure for reuse.

Ticket sales reached approximately 22.07 million as of Friday, while the number of general visitors exceeded 23 million by Sunday.

Organizers said the total number of visitors could exceed 25 million by the event's closing ceremony.

© KYODO