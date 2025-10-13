Osaka Expo wraps up 6-month run after drawing over 25 million visitors

The Osaka Expo venue is packed with visitors on its final day Monday.

The World Exposition in Osaka came to a close Monday after a six-month run that drew more than 25 million visitors through exhibitions showcasing advanced technologies and diverse cultures, with organizers calling the event a success despite some operational challenges.

At the closing ceremony for the event held under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," a declaration for the expo stated that it had "reaffirmed the pertinence of the expo as a global public good that brings about mutual understanding and dialogue and serve as a catalyst for change."

The expo, held on the artificial island of Yumeshima, was participated by 158 countries and regions. The flag of the Bureau International des Expositions, a Paris-based body that oversees world expos, was handed to Saudi Arabia, the 2030 host.

"By uniting our hearts, we were able to create a wonderful exposition that brought satisfaction to many people," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at the closing ceremony, emphasizing the importance of "solidarity rather than division" and "tolerance rather than confrontation."

Crown Prince Fumihito, who also attended the ceremony, said, "It was meaningful to have had the opportunity to think about solutions to the common challenges facing humanity together."

As of Sunday, the total number of general visitors reached a preliminary 25.29 million, surpassing the 22.05 million recorded at the previous Japan-hosted expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture but falling short of organizers' projected 28.20 million.

A total of 22.07 million tickets were sold and licensed merchandise, including plush toys of the official mascot Myaku-Myaku, generated about 80 billion yen in sales as of late August. The organizers expect an operating surplus of up to 28 billion yen.

But the expo was not without hiccups. Its preparation was overshadowed by concerns over rising construction costs, delays in pavilion completion and low public support.

Ticket sales gradually picked up after the expo opened in mid-April thanks to positive word of mouth. But long lines formed throughout the venue on a daily basis, including under the sweltering summer heat, despite what was aimed to become a "no-queue expo" via an advance reservation system for entry and pavilion visits.

Some visitors with tickets were also unable to secure reservations for entry, forcing organizers to issue several hundred same-day replacement tickets daily to accommodate them.

Dismantling and removal of pavilions is scheduled to begin after next week, with the land to be returned to Osaka city by the end of February 2028.

However, there are concerns that an unresolved issue regarding unpaid fees to subcontractors involved in constructing some international pavilions could deter contractors from taking part in demolition work after the expo closes.

Around 200 meters of the venue's emblematic 2-kilometer-long Grand Ring wooden roof structure will be preserved in its current form, with the remaining sections to be dismantled with some parts reused.

The Grand Ring has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest wooden architectural structure.

