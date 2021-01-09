Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefectures seek state of emergency

0 Comments
TOKYO

Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked the central government to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak, while Tokyo's new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases on Saturday.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister, told media the situation in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures was severe and the declaration of a wider state of emergency was being considered after a request from the cities' governors.

Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures neighboring the capital on Thursday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, resisting calls from some medics for wider curbs due to the economic damage they would cause.

Tokyo reported 2,268 new daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the public broadcaster NHK, the third straight day above 2,000.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo