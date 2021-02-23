Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo ask gov't to lift state of emergency early

Three prefectures asked the central government on Tuesday to lift the state of emergency in their areas this weekend over the coronavirus pandemic ahead of its schedule end date on March 7, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said.
The governors of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo made a joint request to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading the country's response to the pandemic, citing improvements in the number of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients and the slowing pace of infections.
The state of emergency, Japan's second over the pandemic, was initially declared on Jan 7 for one month, covering Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.
On Jan 13, it was expanded to seven other prefectures including the three western areas and later extended through March 7 for 10 of the 11 prefectures.
Under the virus emergency, people are asked to refrain from unnecessary outings and restaurants and bars to close early.
The three prefectures have cited improvements in the number of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients and the slowing pace of infections.
Kyoto Gov Takatoshi Nishiwaki has said that even if the state of emergency is lifted, the prefecture would continue to ask restaurants and bars to shorten business hours to prevent a resurgence of infections.
The governor of another prefecture, Aichi in central Japan, said he has already made a similar request with the central government.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike is cautious about lifting the emergency declaration in the capital, which is still seeing a "severe" infection situation.
Koike also said she is planning to hold an online meeting with the governors of the three nearby prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.© KYODO
34 Comments
thepersoniamnow
Well I don’t have confidence that this isn’t a ploy to get the Olympics on and running.
Japan’s Corona Virus response has always had one eye on the Olympics. Lies were said in the past, and it’s not in the best interest of the people of Japan, but it’s going to happen anyways.
I don’t believe that numbers magically go down because all the bars and restaurants closed at 8:00.
Monty
In my opinion, keep it until march 7th, if the numbers are still low, lift it.
And sensibilize the people to continue to do their best personal preventions.
Wear masks, keep social distance where it is possible, wash hands, use sanitizer and take the vaccine when it is available.
Simian Lane
Hey Osaka, please, pretty please, ask the government to lift indoor rock shows, LCC flights to south east Asia and hanami too
Derek Grebe
Here we go... it's hanami time soon. Let's all gather in parks, getting wasted and see what happens next.
kurisupisu
There never has been a real emergency in Japan over Covid.
Most cases never made it to hospital and only a small fraction died that arguably would have anyway.
There has been no impactful vaccine rollout yet infections are down.
Why?
The weather is warmer and sunnier and could it be that the virus is ending its life cycle? Just like the 1918 virus , it has begun to morph into something less contagious.
Monty
@Derek Grebe
Please dont come up with this 2 weeks after Prediction, which we all heard last year here many times.
2 weeks after cherry blossom, 2 weeks after Golden Week, 2 weeks after Obon...2 weeks after whatever...thousands of infections and deaths will appear...
Nothing happened!
We overcame this see what will happen next or after 2 weeks topic already many times already here last year.
kurisupisu
The reality is that all but a small number of the infected were admitted to hospital.
Most were told to stay home and were given an blood oxygen sensor and several phone calls to check that they were still alive.
cracaphat
The S.of E. was one in name only anyway.But the governors are like little kids asking for permission to do something,that being the head men in charge should be showing leadership and doing themselves.
Zoroto
So what's the difference between SOE and no SOE?
Goodlucktoyou
you forgot eye protection, ear protection, not touching your face, ineffective paper masks replaced with medical/N95 masks, not trusting vaccinated people from spreading the virus, poor diet changes, overweight reduction, don’t have confidence in protection against new variants, contract tracing and gathering of personal data.
Curfews have proved ineffective and counterproductive in UK and EU.
my solution is food and service industry should have staggered times. Customer allowed before 9pm, then leave. After 9pm, new set of customers. Social distancing with human rights.
Robert Cikki
Fourth and fifth wave comming in 10...9...8... And everyone will be surprised how could it be.
In which country? In countries where there were curfews, the numbers dropped. When the curfew was over, people forgot what it was about and the numbers increased again. Take a look at Czechia for example.
Tokyo-Engr
It seems the SOE has had some impact on the transmission of the virus. This is a difficult decision as if they lift the SOE and the cases go up again there is certainly going to be some implied (if not real) responsibility on those making the decision.
My understanding is compensation for businesses that must close early or chose to close is already earmarked and in place so it would seem the more conservative approach of continuing the SOE for the intended duration may be the best choice.
We are all far removed from the decision making process so we will have to adapt to whatever decision is made.
My only hope is the global trend of decreasing cases continues.
zichi
Hyogo bed occupancy dropped to 30%.
zatoizugoodo
I don't know about you, but I'll continue to make my own decisions regarding when it's safe enough to resume normal life.
smithinjapan
Osaka implemented it first in the original run, and now Yoshimura is bowing down to the pressures of big business, and no doubt the governments are already frothing at the mouth to start the next local "go-to" campaigns.
Tokyo-Engr
@zatoi
I can understand what you say completely about your personal normal life. Of course we all need to make those kinds of decisions. What may be right for me may not be correct for you (we are probably different ages, etc.). Your statement makes sense. There are however some cases where our actions might impact others.
However in this case the government is dealing with a policy modification which impacts millions of people. If the change is made the amount of human to human interactions would increase and therefore the chances for infections would similarly increase.
It is a tough decision to make and I do not envy those who have to make it.
Matej
honestly since here is no lockdown at all there will be no difference as well.
if restaurants close at 8 or say 10 will make no difference.
build up your immunity eat well drink well eat vitamin D try stay mentally fit.....this is best what you can do.
Matej
guys in restaurants have hard time,go to your favourite pap and mam owned business and support them as without you they may be wiped away for good.
kyushubill
There has been a State of Emergency?
I thought it was still business as usual.
Zoroto
Didn't you learn already that comparing Japan with other countries is a big no-no on here?
SandyBeachHeaven
As I have stated before, the herd gets larger and larger each day.
therougou
Of course it makes a difference. People out drinking at night spread the virus.
bokuda
you must be confused.
people here not only empowered the SOE from the very beginning, but also ask for a complete lockdown.
that point is very clear, and has been so from day 1.
William77
I think we all wish to go back to normality.
I do personally miss my weekend gathering with my friends for a few pints at my local hizakaya but we must be responsible and willing to sacrifice our personal routine for a greater good.
The government shouldn’t lift the lockdown but actually make it more effective until the population is vaccinated and there are tangible proofs that the virus is reduced.
zichi
Covid tracker
https://www.stopcovid19.jp/#en
cracaphat
People don't care about anything or anyone unless it affects them.
mikeylikesit
More sunlight, more people outdoors, more vitamin D. It was entirely predictable that serious cases would be dropping again, and this mirrors the global trend.
Zoroto
Except it doesn't. The only 2 major countries with a large drop is (besides Japan), is the US and the UK. Coincidentally, these two countries also vaccinated a lot of people. I don't know if it's related or not, or it's because the strict measures.
therougou
So you want one blanket rule for the entire country? Or do you want a few people in Tokyo to abruptly end the SOE in other prefectures? Don't see the problem here.
therougou
They will just bash any decision made by any government. I'm sure you know that, though.
AzabuSamurai
to flatten the bankruptcy curve.
SandyBeachHeaven
I still say the herd has expanded. Of course be diligent. One of our Shonan surfing buddies just set free after two weeks quarantine as his wife turned up positive working in a hospital. They refused to test him as he showed no symptoms.
He is 65 by the way and broke his neck landing in the surf four months back.
Believe in the herd but stay clean and cautious.
yurichan
I also want to go back as soon as possible. Go outside again without thinking about facemasks, etc. Hug your family. Lets hope everyone gets vaccinated soon. So things can start going back to normal again.
Do the hustle
Low numbers of infections are less than 10. They are not 60-80.