Osaka declares COVID medical emergency with 878 new cases

Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday decided to declare a medical state of emergency due to the increased strain on its health care system, after a record 878 additional coronavirus cases were reported, officials said.
The prefecture's second such declaration, following one issued in December, will come as Osaka's hospital bed occupancy rate for those in serious condition nears 70 percent, with an increase in patients with severe symptoms expected to continue.
"To reduce the number of virus patients by even one person will lessen the strain on the medical system. We ask each resident to follow anti-virus measures and refrain from nonessential outings," Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a press conference Wednesday.
The request to the public to refrain from such outings has now expanded from Osaka city to the entire prefecture, effective Thursday.
In line with the request, Yoshimura said he will not allow torchbearers of the Tokyo Olympic relay to run on public roads in the prefecture, when its legs are slated on April 13 and 14.
Yoshimura also highlighted the need to act against more contagious variants, which make up around half of the prefecture's infections.
The number of infections has been rapidly increasing across the country, with Tokyo confirming 555 new cases the same day, the highest since Feb 6 when it reported 639 new cases.
The tally announced Wednesday in the Japanese capital is also the largest since the state of emergency was lifted last month. As of Wednesday, the capital's cumulative total stands at 123,905.
Hyogo Prefecture also logged a record 328 virus infections, after it was subject to quasi-emergency measures, along with Osaka and Miyagi prefectures, from Monday. The three prefectures became the first in Japan to be recently designated as being on the brink of a state of emergency under a revised law that took effect in February, which includes fines for restaurants and bars that ignore orders to shorten operating hours.
On Tuesday, Osaka's tally for the preceding seven-day period surpassed 4,000 cases, over a four-fold increase compared with the rolling weekly total two weeks earlier.
At its COVID-19 task force meeting Wednesday, the prefectural government additionally made the decision to raise its virus alert on its own warning system to the highest "red" level in expectation that the hospital occupancy rate for serious COVID-19 cases will imminently surpass 70 percent. The figure stood at 66.5 percent on Tuesday.
Both the medical emergency declaration and the red alert level are largely symbolic moves aimed at raising vigilance among residents.
The prefecture's first medical emergency due to the pandemic was declared on Dec. 3 and lasted until the end of February, when the central government's state of emergency covering the region was lifted.
In Osaka city, eateries are currently asked to close at 8 p.m., while establishments outside the city are requested to shut down at 9 p.m.© KYODO
Zoroto
Is a "medical emergency" stronger than a State of Emergency, or the "strengthened measured"?
Ricky Sanchez
"Medical Emergency" what does that even mean? Schools open, Business as usual? I am going to guess that this is lower than a state of emergency. As we have seen in the past, a state of emergency is nothing except close bars/restraunts early...So this means what? lol
cracaphat
Why don't they just declare a S of E if things are that bad? These half measures and wishy washy declarations achieve little.
Ricky Sanchez
Both the medical emergency declaration and the red alert level are largely symbolic moves aimed at raising vigilance among residents.
Oh, so nothing. I guess I was right. This means nothing!
zichi
State of emergency called by the central government. Medical emergency is a warning that the healthcare system is rapidly reaching capacity. Covid patients could be transferred to other places to lighten the bed capacity overload.
dan
Olympics will be a disaster!
Reckless
Depressing. I thought this thing would be over already.
didou
I was thinking the number of tests in Osaka was much higher than in Tokyo..... but no.
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
wtfjapan
Depressing. I thought this thing would be over already.
insisting on holding the olympics, not requiring athletes to be tested or vaccinated prior to arrival.
wishy washy rollout of vaccinations not even prepared to have enough syringes. its going to turn into far worse than depressing, a disaster
Ascissor
This will be a medical emergency minus alpha.
Zeram1
As the central gov is claiming that it’ll be able to vaccinate 1% of the elderly Tokyoites by the end of April, at that pace what possibly could go wrong? Re-elect Suga-San now, or at least let’s celebrate the great rate of vaccine rollout, with a steak dinner in the Ginza!
BurakuminDes
Sadly, thinking or hoping problems as big as this will just magically go away does not work. Real action was needed many, many months ago.
0rei0
It means the establishment don't want to pay even one cent to help the hoi polloi.
David Brent
Remove the word “largely”. Then we’ll have a more truthful sentence.
NipponGlory
they clearly to me are not following the "japan model" as explained by various experts. is the osaka mayor a troublemaker? he must stop and recover this before the olympics
kurisupisu
@zichi
I can speak from first hand knowledge of the process of hospital admittance in Japan.
When my acquaintance picked up the virus and had a temperature and loss of smell and taste, my wife was able to interrogate the hospital database as to the number of beds that was allocated to Covid patients.
There were empty beds but he was not admitted. For ten days, under penalty of financial loss, he was told to remain at home.
Unless, there are people in Japan with severe symptoms or respiratory infections preventing unaided breathing, then the majority will be told to stay at home.
As many elderly Japanese cannot take care of themselves without leaving their homes then hospital admission is the only option to ensure they do not die under the 10 day curfew...
blue in green
Make HCQ available.
It can treat this virus if a person has to stay at home, so this angst and fear can stop.
It is FDA approved, it is safe, cheap, good for all ages, it works.
Make medi-packs of it with Vit D, Zinc, available!
HBJ
If 800 cases are all it takes for Osaka to declare a medical emergency due to strain on the hospitals, what on earth have they been doing over the past year to make sure they could cope with a sudden increase in COVID cases?
Osaka saw Tokyo spike to around 2,500 daily cases at one point last year - and Osaka hospitals are under emergency strain at 800 cases? Come on. They should’ve been preparing to cope with at least 2,000 cases if not considerably more.
It beggars belief how Japanese government and local government have acted over the last 1+ years. It’s completely inexcusable.
Reckless
Oh yeah! Lol. They need to get the vaccine program rolling.
Barto
@NipponGloryhole, if you could explain us what is the "japan model" please ? Because in English (objective factual language in the way it is used) it looks a lot like a synonym of "doing nothing"
At least in Osaka they seem to be actually measuring the trend of the pandemic which is the first step to get ready for any event such as Olympics. Too complicated for NPCs ?
AustPaul
@“NipponGlory”
It’s ok, us Aussies can see your sarcasm!
But seriously, 800 cases! That’s a fair number
Zoroto
Japan model = wear a mask, ganbare.
Gooch
That's not allowed. Can't make enough money off it.
Gwylly
@NG
The governor, according to the news some weeks ago, has been expecting this. (Even an average, everyday person like me predicted it in early March. Please see my post of March 12.)
Anyway, the peeps here in Osaka, unfortunately, didn’t bother to read the memo about the “Japan model.” They’re pretty busy supporting local restaurants and booze joints and having lovely outings with their partners in mask-free shops and cafés.
Come to my neighborhood in central Osaka any night of the week and you’ll quickly see the reason.
carpslidy
why I am and an ever increasing number of people no longer take these Medical groups seriously
75%+hospitals refuse to treat coronavirus.
Gooch
One can only claim the sky is falling a certain amount of times before people wake up to discover it's still wherein should be.
virusrex
The name of the emergency is irrelevant, call it a happy scocial-distancing party if you want, the important thing is what is being done to stabilize the situation. Support to close business, money so hospitals find beds, vaccines delivered at believable speed.
Money is not a factor (nobody can make money from dexamethasone either, but it is used very happily by doctors since it has recognized efficacy in treating complications) Useless drugs with known risks should not be used just as placebos. By now even the first proponent of the drug had to accept that even by his own study it gives no advantage to the patients, if someone that even ended up making unethical deeply flawed studies just to support his pet drug has to recognize it has no value then obviously people without that bias should be able to do the same.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
ZorotoToday 02:48 pm JST
I disagree.
ASRAR AHMAD KHAN
Govt.must vaccinate regardless the age factor the the office going people. medical staff , educational institute goings, all restaurants staff including mothers who have to take care of home. This should be first priority. because all restaurants received those customers who returned back from their work & educational institutions. in this way there will be no need to reduce the business hrs for these business and it will also reduce the burden of govt. funding to these factors.
As far as the older people need this first. they have very less interaction with others and most of the time they stay & cook at home.
the pace of vaccination must be fast and should be finished both jabs by July 2021.
if the speed will remain same ? i am afraid that it will spread more & will harm the Immage of Japna in whole world.
P. Smith
Where are all the posters that continuously tell us that COVID isn’t a big deal because the CFR is so low?
marcelito
Why don't they just declare a S of E if things are that bad? These half measures and wishy washy declarations achieve little"
The SoE Japanese version itself is a wishy washy half measure....it doesnt matter what name they come up with, the LDP deadwood in charge have zero political guts or ability to do whats needed to be done to stop the spread....absolutely pathetic response since the begining so nothing changes.
HimariYamada
Love how the posters are not calling the numbers bogus, now the numbers are going up.
Alain Lefebvre
@dan, indeed; one could even expect that they will eventually be cancelled, but only after advocating risks, new variants, and imported cases in order to justify a late decision.
Vinke
Himari,
Don’t misunderstand. They’re still bogus, as testing is still suppressed. Current numbers show the spread is increasing, but as they still test only a fraction of possible cases, they’re not revealing all of the positives, who could then isolate and stop/slow the spread.
Sana Hamaya
Misstep by present Osaka governor who hurried to end state of emergency.
But Japanese mainstream media avoid even to point out it, mere assist to keep his popularity with his TV appearance that only repeats empty words.
Unfortunately, Japanese voters misunderstand easily as if politicians who appear TV many time are competent.
itsonlyrocknroll
Osaka logged a record 719 new virus cases on Tuesday. The prefecture, which has been experiencing a rapid rise in virus cases since the end of March, has also seen the more contagious variants make up around half of infections.
The contagious variants are rightfully concerning.
Report the details, give the people the full facts.#
And take the necessary proportionally measures.
Central Government must support proposals, both fiscal and economically.
What variants have been identified?
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
What goes up, must come down.
Peeping_Tom
Covid surge?
The perfect solution:
"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XKpIy1eaY0"
"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zji8pkCE3Y"
"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqEFMYVLWgo"
Lovely.
Alain Lefebvre
The number of positive cases is high and increasing... measures in place are not sufficient for COVID-19.
After propagating under the radar in densely populated prefectures, the tourism/travel programs have helped the propagation to extend to many remote places in Japan. 10000's of mini-clusters are now slowly starting everywhere, low numbers first, then showing the exponential nature of the propagation when the numbers become significant. This is sad.
The only working approach is a strict confinement as experienced in Australia, New-Zealand, and, ....China. Half measures, taken by governments to protect the economy , and to protect themselves, only smooth and delay the epidemic peak - they do not affected the number of casualties and long-term affected people. One exception is when the health system saturated (in such case the number of casualties increases immediately).
The number of tests, low or high, is too low to have real meaning wrt the number of contaminated people, but it still indicate that there is no intention for a test, trace and isolate program. We can't deduct the real number of cases from it as it looks as if only people with strong symptoms are tested. From this official reported cases in Osaka or Tokyo, one could multiple by a factor ~ 5 to 10 to get an estimate of the real number of infected people (~ 4000-9000 in Osaka Prefecture, ~ 3000-6000). This may be far underestimated if the possibility to get tested is restricted by procedures, distance, or ... self-shame.
Let's hope that some immunity protection already exists in the population due to previous epidemics, that, in spite of bad examples of a few lawmakers &co, most Japanese people implement precautionary measures, and, that the vaccination plan really picks-up in the weeks to come.
Michael Machida
Not to worry. The Japanese Government called off the State Of Emergency. And the Olympics are soon to be in Japan. Everything is going to be fine. [ Wink ] ; ^ 0
gakinotsukai
Oh, i still call them bogus regarding the low test numbers. We're only seeing the top part of the iceberg.
Asymptomatics or mild symptoms persons aren't tested as well as contact cases for tracking.
But the trend is interesting even on a sample of the infected population.
Yubaru
This inability of the government to convince the people to take precautions seriously really leaves a black scar on the "image" that Japanese people are "special" when it comes to cooperation and doing the right thing!
As I have said for years now, the people of Japan are no better, or worse, than people in other countries, and as hard as the government pushes the image otherwise, this "wave" just goes to show that folks here are sick and tired of the BS and want to get on with their lives....even if it means getting sick, or possibly worse!
garypen
Why? It doesn't work.
Nope. It doesn't work.
It's not approved for SARS-CoV2 / Covid-19, though. Because it doesn't work for that.
Plus, it doesn't work.
Mark
Late Vaccination, is to blame.
zichi
Last one vaccinated, turn the lights off on the way out!
I don't know a single person who has been vaccinated.
Osaka bed occupancy for covid 126%. Number of covid beds 4406.
Hyogo bed occupancy for covid 92%. Number of covid beds 1854.
Whatsnext
This is ridiculous. People catch colds this season is every year. The changing temperature from cold to hot back to cold puts stress on the body. It's like I woke up in irrationalville.
Whatsnext
A few people get sick so they raise the level to a red alert. What color would be left if a real pandemic happened. Cukoo!
GrungeHamster
Can someone explain what a “Medical Emergency” is in this context? I feel like that’s been the case the entire time.
This entire saga has received several different labels and the government on a prefectural level as well as a national one has not been clear at all.
State of Emergency, Red Stage, Yellow Stage, Medical Emergency. So what is different this time?
Numan
@Silvafan
Have also noticed that Koike has been hiding for quite sometime. She is waiting until the dust settles. While everything is going poorly with the vaccinations and infections, she will leave it to Suga to take the blame. Once the Olympics start, she will come out of hiding!
Tora
"The brink of a state of emergency"
"Quasi state of emergency"
"State of emergency"
"Medical state of emergency"
ETC
All meaningless.
Why do they need to make things so complicated. No wonder people have given up.
To the Japanese government: After the Olympics, please fix this mess! I suspect it will be too late though.
jansob1
This isn't going to end in Japan at all. They'll delay getting enough vaccines until the virus has time to change, and then in 2022 we'll be told that we have to wait another year for the new vaccine since the ones already taken are now worthless...and they will delay and delay the rollout again and the same thing will happen. It's time to move out of this petri-dish.
Yubaru
Must be a newbie to Japan What you are seeing is literally par for the course.
The government is constantly sending out mixed messages! "stay home" "no drinking after 8PM" "no unnecessary travel" etc. etc. etc. Out of one side of their arse.
Then from the other side, "The Olympics will go on!" "Everything is safe!" "Foreign athletes can come with out a PCR test" "Look the torch relay is going on" And THIS is the side that the mainstream media pushes out as the mouth piece of the propaganda ministry!
This is the "way" of Japan! Welcome to the "way!"