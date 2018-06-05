Osaka emergency personnel mistakenly pronounce man dead

The Osaka Fire Department says that an ambulance crew dispatched after an emergency phone call mistakingly pronounced a man in his 70s dead at his home. Furthermore, the ambulance personnel failed to transport the man to a hospital.

An acquaintance of the man was visiting him at his residence in Oriono, Sumiyoshi Ward, at around 12:25 p.m. on June 2. When he found his friend collapsed, he placed an emergency call, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ambulance personnel arrived within three minutes and determined that the man was not breathing and reported that they could feel no pulse.

According to the fire department, the ambulance personnel informed Sumiyoshi police station about the situation, said the man was deceased and left the scene. However, when police officers arrived, at 1:20 p.m., they found the man still breathing and called for another ambulance to transport him to a hospital where he was in a critical condition on Monday.

The Osaka fire department said that the ambulance crew stated the man was dead because his feet had grown cold and his knees had become stiff. However, they failed to conduct tests on his pupil dilation or level of consciousness.

A fire department spokesperson said: “We solemnly accept responsibility for this serious incident and will thoroughly instruct our crew to take every possible measure to prevent a repeat of such an incident."

