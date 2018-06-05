Osaka emergency personnel mistakenly pronounce man dead

The Osaka Fire Department says that an ambulance crew dispatched after an emergency phone call mistakingly pronounced a man in his 70s dead at his home. Furthermore, the ambulance personnel failed to transport the man to a hospital.
An acquaintance of the man was visiting him at his residence in Oriono, Sumiyoshi Ward, at around 12:25 p.m. on June 2. When he found his friend collapsed, he placed an emergency call, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ambulance personnel arrived within three minutes and determined that the man was not breathing and reported that they could feel no pulse.
According to the fire department, the ambulance personnel informed Sumiyoshi police station about the situation, said the man was deceased and left the scene. However, when police officers arrived, at 1:20 p.m., they found the man still breathing and called for another ambulance to transport him to a hospital where he was in a critical condition on Monday.
The Osaka fire department said that the ambulance crew stated the man was dead because his feet had grown cold and his knees had become stiff. However, they failed to conduct tests on his pupil dilation or level of consciousness.
A fire department spokesperson said: “We solemnly accept responsibility for this serious incident and will thoroughly instruct our crew to take every possible measure to prevent a repeat of such an incident."© Japan Today
3 Comments
Michael Jackson
If are an EMT and can't tell if someone is dead or alive you should go back to school
smithinjapan
I fully support EMTs and paramedics being able to pronounce a person dead on scene instead of the ridiculous, "Their decayed corpses, mangled by bears, were found in a state of pulmonary arrest and they were declared dead at the hospital a few hours later", but this was obviously a big goose egg with serious consequences. The man could well have died because of their idiocy, and I hope he sues them.
zichi
There are times when the heart beat or pulse cannot be detected. Couple of weeks ago they were burying a woman who had declared dead only to wake up and scream which someone heard. She lived for another day.