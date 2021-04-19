Osaka governor says 'we are in a critical situation' as virus cases surge

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura meets the press at the prefectural government headquarters on Monday.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura indicated Monday he intends to ask the central government to declare a fresh state of emergency in Osaka Prefecture amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases.

The decision to request a declaration, which would entail stronger anti-virus measures such as store closures than the currently existing steps, is expected to be formalized at a task force meeting of the prefectural government on Tuesday.

"The tough situation continues in terms of infections and health care availability. We are in a critical situation," Yoshimura told reporters.

The western Japan prefecture saw a record 1,220 new coronavirus cases logged on Sunday, despite implementing tougher anti-virus measures under a quasi-state of emergency since April 5, including shorter operating hours for restaurants.

Whereas under the quasi emergency, governors can only request or order shorter business hours, a state of emergency would allow the closure of stores and higher penalties for restaurants and bars that do not comply with requests for curtailed operations.

Yoshimura said he could jointly make the request for a state of emergency with nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, where the numbers of infections are also growing.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the central government will swiftly consider imposing the measure once it is requested.

"The increasing trend (of coronavirus cases) continues and we are deeply concerned," Kato said about the situation in Osaka during a regular news conference.

Meanwhile, Tokyo is set to decide whether to make such a request in the latter half of this week, sources close to the matter said.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said on Sunday she might make the request after the capital's daily coronavirus cases surpassed 500 for the sixth consecutive day, with only three months left before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

The last state of emergency was in place in Osaka Prefecture through the end of February and in Tokyo through March 21. If declared again, it will be for the third time for both areas.

