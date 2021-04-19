Osaka governor says 'we are in a critical situation' as virus cases surge

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura indicated Monday he intends to ask the central government to declare a fresh state of emergency in Osaka Prefecture amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases.
The decision to request a declaration, which would entail stronger anti-virus measures such as store closures than the currently existing steps, is expected to be formalized at a task force meeting of the prefectural government on Tuesday.
"The tough situation continues in terms of infections and health care availability. We are in a critical situation," Yoshimura told reporters.
The western Japan prefecture saw a record 1,220 new coronavirus cases logged on Sunday, despite implementing tougher anti-virus measures under a quasi-state of emergency since April 5, including shorter operating hours for restaurants.
Whereas under the quasi emergency, governors can only request or order shorter business hours, a state of emergency would allow the closure of stores and higher penalties for restaurants and bars that do not comply with requests for curtailed operations.
Yoshimura said he could jointly make the request for a state of emergency with nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, where the numbers of infections are also growing.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the central government will swiftly consider imposing the measure once it is requested.
"The increasing trend (of coronavirus cases) continues and we are deeply concerned," Kato said about the situation in Osaka during a regular news conference.
Meanwhile, Tokyo is set to decide whether to make such a request in the latter half of this week, sources close to the matter said.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said on Sunday she might make the request after the capital's daily coronavirus cases surpassed 500 for the sixth consecutive day, with only three months left before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.
The last state of emergency was in place in Osaka Prefecture through the end of February and in Tokyo through March 21. If declared again, it will be for the third time for both areas.© KYODO
kurisupisu
The only way to reduce cases is either 1) have everyone remain isolated or 2)vaccinate in larger numbers.
Social distancing is an impossibility in Japan.
However, the humidity levels will help decrease transmission if everyone leaves the air on off where possible.
Zoroto
It's not helping Brazil and India, so I very seriously doubt your statement.
HBJ
Nothing will change until proper measures are put in place to stop people mixing directly and/or indirectly in large groups.
This doesn’t just mean closing restaurants at 19:30. It means for example, stopping the crowds of people going out shopping on a Sunday afternoon like in the picture accompanying the other article posted earlier.
The message needs to be clearer and stronger that more people will die and many more will get sick, some life changing lot so, if behaviour doesn’t change.
klausdorth
Obviously those "quasi-state of emergency" measures don't work.
Humidity and rising temperatures won't be of any help either.
Cleansers don't work contrary to what some people might think.
Finally get those inoculations going at a higher rate.
And if necessary decide for a "real lock-down",
while at the same time providing those without income with adequate financial aid!
CarlosTakanakana
The problem with exponential growth. You leave this too long it will be hard to slow down. Now all you can do is be reactive, when time to be proactive has passed. Tisk. Tisk.
virusrex
The government in Japan appears fixed into wasting the effort the majority of the population is doing. The measures have to have teeth in order to be effective, not being diluted into semi quasi pseudo sort of states of emergency. The situation can become extremely serious very quickly so sacrifices must be done, it is time for the government to be the one leading with them and not just expect those that are acting responsibly to shoulder the weight while people that can only think about themselves keep the cases climbing.
William77
Isn’t he keep saying this from weeks?
So much talk but in the end no real decisions rather than urge.
Matej
ok and what did you do to stop this?
personally...let me guess-nothing?
demazin
And now that it hasn't hit 500 for the sixth day, Tokyo doesn't need to request a third SOE.
Nice save of face there for Koike.
Concerned Citizen
Japan ranks 132nd for deaths per million population. All the while keeping the country as open as possible and minimizing economic and mental health damage. It's a tough balancing act, but i think the government is doing as well as they can.
vic.M
The more testing done, obviously more cases will arise. From what I have read, the reason more cases is because testing has increased more than Tokyo. If you were to test everyone in Japan, most would already test positive, but that does not mean that everyone will die or get sick. How many deaths in relation to any testing ? The vaccinations are not the answer as so many serious side effects and many deaths are now reported around the world with the vaccinations. The so called cure is worse than the virus.
I know of a call centre where there are more than a hundred people gathered each day. Not one person has been sick or died over the last year.
Toasted Heretic
False.
3,033,343 deaths around the world from the virus.