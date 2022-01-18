Osaka new virus cases expected to top 6,000; Tokyo reports 5,185 cases

Japan's western prefecture of Osaka is expected to report around 6,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, far outstripping its all-time daily high of 3,760 over the weekend, an official with knowledge of the matter said.
In recent weeks, various parts of Japan have been reeling from record coronavirus infections due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Due to the surge in new cases, Tokyo and other areas are asking the central government to place them under a quasi-state of emergency by which governors can request that dining establishments shorten their business hours and stop serving alcohol, and asking residents to refrain from traveling across prefectural borders.
"A number of prefectures have requested the measure, and we would like to decide on them speedily," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said as he attended a meeting of the government and the ruling coalition led by his Liberal Democratic Party.
Japan's top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi met with Kishida over the virus situation and the necessary response.
"The Omicron variant is clearly different from existing variants. It is crucial to take effective measures that suit its characteristics," Omi told reporters after the meeting.
The quasi-emergency measure, already in place for Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa prefectures since earlier this month, is expected to be introduced across a wider area amid what health experts describe as the sixth wave of the pandemic.
Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu and Mie prefectures made their requests on Monday, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday the government has also received requests from Aichi, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures.
Niigata and Gunma prefectures also made their request in the afternoon amid fears over the rapid spread of the virus and strain on the medical system. Gunma Prefecture reported an all-time high of 375 new coronavirus cases the same day.
The central government is working on the requests and will make a decision as early as Wednesday, according to sources.
If declared, Japan would see 15 of its 47 prefectures under the antivirus measure.
The possible declaration will likely be effective for around three weeks from Friday, according to one of the sources.
In Tokyo, the metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,185 new coronavirus cases, up 1,466 from Monday and up 4,223 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 1,611 were in their 20s, 829 in their 30s and 678 on their 40s, while 769 were aged between 10 and 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 2461, up 18 from Monday.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (2,145), Hyogo (1,645), Okinawa (1,443 plus 121 cases among U.S. military personnel), Hiroshima (900), Hokkaido (698), Gifu (382), Gunma (375), Niigata (281), Okayama (253), Kagoshima (237) and Ehime (237).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
nonu6976
Not sure how Osaka can have more than Tokyo, but there it is.
Simian Lane
A predictable farce, you see it coming. Boldness arrives without warning, I’m still waiting.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Simple: Tokyo refuses to do adequate testing. Despite having the largest population in the country the city continues to impose all kinds of prerequisites to hinder people's access to free testing. Think you have COVID because you were around someone infected and you have a symptom? Not good enough. Come back when you have 2 or 3.
At this point I am doubtful Tokyo will even reach 10,000 cases let alone 6,000. As we saw quite clearly from the fifth wave, as the infection number goes up, testing goes down. So the big question is: will the government here continue the same negligent, irresponsible policies as it has for the past two years?
Sandip Katuwal
waiting for 40k per day and end of it
Nihon Tora
We saw a huge Omicron wave in SA with no corresponding increase in serious cases and deaths. We saw the exact same thing in the UK and Denmark - everyone freaking out about it, only to be talking about lifting restrictions just a few weeks later because they realised that serious cases and deaths were not increasing significantly. Why would anybody expect it to be any different here?
Rob Nads
I have had a horrible cold and cough the last week. But I'm persevering, and haven't skipped a gym session yet. Happy to be helping to speed things along and get this pandemic over with.