Osaka pachinko parlor used as vaccination site

COVID-19 vaccine shots are given at a pachinko parlor in Osaka. The parlor has been used as a vaccination venue for its employees, nearby residents and people working at businesses nearby on Monday and Tuesday.

The operator of Freedom Tenroku pachinko parlor, located in Osaka’s Kita Ward, offered last month to allow the site to be used for vaccinations for two days in September and October, Sankei Shimbun reported. About 1,500 people, who made reservations, received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, and will get their second shot in October.

Employees, nearby residents and people working at businesses nearby were vaccinated by personnel from nearby Kano General Hospital. They sat in front of pachinko machines as medical personnel walked up and down the aisles vaccinating them.

Only people aged 18 and older are being vaccinated.

