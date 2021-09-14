Osaka pachinko parlor used as vaccination site

A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.
The operator of Freedom Tenroku pachinko parlor, located in Osaka’s Kita Ward, offered last month to allow the site to be used for vaccinations for two days in September and October, Sankei Shimbun reported. About 1,500 people, who made reservations, received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, and will get their second shot in October.
Employees, nearby residents and people working at businesses nearby were vaccinated by personnel from nearby Kano General Hospital. They sat in front of pachinko machines as medical personnel walked up and down the aisles vaccinating them.
Only people aged 18 and older are being vaccinated.© Japan Today
P. Smith
The best use of a pachinko parlor since ever seen! The operator clearly wants to get back to making money to send to North Korea as quickly as possible.
zichi
In my 30 years I have never once been inside one.
SauloJpn
If there were ever a good reason to go into a Pachinko Parlor, this is it!
virusrex
Everything that can be done to accelerate vaccinations is a positive thing.
Mark_McCracken
Within a week, Japan's per capita vaccination rates will surpass those of the United States.
Sven Asai
A guaranteed win for all.
Yubaru
And from the picture, no one is playing! Only every other machine is in use!
Bungle
Do they give you a soft toy in exchange for the balls which you then take around the back to a hut dispensing syringes?
BackpackingNepal
I'd rather buy a lottery ticket in US and UK than be glued on the colorful screen.
albaleo
Do the good pachinko players of Tenroku know what they're being injected with, and do they care?
A haiku to celebrate....
Mo-de-ru-na-ka / A-n-fe-ta-mi-n-ka / Te-n-ro-ku-na
(Sorry! I have some fond memories of Tenroku.)
garypen
They know they are being injected with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, as they had to make an appointment in order to be injected with it.
And, obviously they care, as they have chosen to be vaccinated, as opposed to being selfish and uncaring by not being vaccinated.
tonymax
Thats actually not a bad idea. You could actually get hundreds of people vaccinated quickly. Maybe more parlours should follow this establishment.
Mark
Pachinko Parlors have destroyed a complete generation in Japan , many are finally waking up to it's impact and not joining that generation.
englisc aspyrgend
zichi, hear hear!
Not sure they are ergonomically the best spaces to run a vaccination clinic in but if it helps get people vaccinated why not?
John Noun
I'll tell you what @Yubaru, I've been unfortunate enough to go inside a pachinko place. It was dreadful.
kaimycahl
I proposed 7-11 or Lawson many months ago, Whatever works
ahar
Same. After a number of trips to Japan without visiting one, I popped in once to see what they were like. The cigarette stench and diabolical noise drove me out within about 30 seconds.
All sorts of venues are being used here in the UK. I got my 2nd dose in the office building of the local water company.
theResident
Great.. Whatever it takes. Plenty of people picked on the Pachinko Parlors earlier in the Pandemic as being super spreader venues (complete rubbish). Pleased to see they are doing this! Soaplands next?
And @albaleo..take your anti Vax stance and shove it where the sun don't shine.
snowymountainhell
Wow! The totality of teachers will be twittering with that tumultuous tongue-twister tomorrow:
Yes, let’s get everyone taken care of ASAP. Soaplands, Eikaiwas, Cat & Maid-cafe’s could also contribute their venues.
Oxycodin
I wish I had the free time and luxury to be chilling and gambling at a pachinko rather than sitting in a cubicle for 11 hours a days.
Jay
If you have already had your injection, why do you feel so threatened by someone who chooses not to take theirs?
mmwkdw
Hey why not get your tattoo done in such places too ?
Dave
One thing I have noticed at pachinko parlors here in Okinawa, all the cars are mini-cars and most are pretty old, not nice sports cars or Crowns, but I guess the shots are a good thing in their life.
albaleo
Apologies if my post was misleading. I was making a joke about Tenroku. On seeing the photo, I had this weird image of injections being a regular thing at pachinko parlors there - basically of substances to keep the players awake for those long sessions. (It may have changed, but it had a bit of a dodgy reputation back in the 80s.)
I'm fully vaccinated and would encourage others to do the same (assuming no medical reasons not to). I'm also looking forward to a booster before the end of the year. And I'd be happy to have it in a pachinko parlor.
Garthgoyle
Gross. No, thanks.
FtGuy2017
Ignorance?
shiro2win@yahoo.com
Instead of using these parlors for vax shots, why not use them to inform people of the lies and deception being used on the masses to take the kill shots? You are being lied to brothers and sisters. Look at Israel stats. If you are reading this, you ARE the resistance. !
Reckless
Get the ball in the hole and the jab in the arm. Well done.
Farmboy
I went inside once. The place was smoky and dirty, and nobody looked happy, even the winners. I left without playing. The one in the picture looks nicer, though.
Strangerland
Personally, I'd be embarrassed to ask a question like this that has literally been answered thousands of times on the internet. Of course, I was raised with self-dignity...
Seriously though, it's clear you don't actually want the answer to your question, because it's a tired old question that's been asked and answered so many times that only the stupidest members of humanity would still be asking it, because they think somehow it makes their silly talking point. They don't realize it just exposes them for being lesser members of society on the intelligence scale.
Or to answer your question: Because vaccines don't have 100% efficiacy, and we don't live in your fantasy world where any vaccine ever would.
Oh sorry, I hope I didn't hurt your ears with that mic drop.
Strangerland
So you're wondering why they're using these centers for medical treatment during a pandemic, instead of for spreading conspiracy theories.
Um. just read that, and you'll understand exactly why those of us aren't morons are looking down on the conspiracy theorists as lesser human beings whom we want to keep isolated from the rest of us. What if stupidity is contagious?!