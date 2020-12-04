Osaka raises coronavirus alert level to red

The Tower of the Sun in Osaka is lit up in red on Thursday night, after the Osaka prefectural government raised its coronavirus alert to an emergency level with hospital beds for seriously ill patients expected to be in short supply amid surging virus cases.

Facing a coronavirus resurgence, Osaka Prefecture has decided to raise its original virus alert level from "yellow" to "red," meaning "emergency" and a first since the system was implemented in May, as it asked residents to refrain from nonessential outings from Dec 4 through 15.

"I would like to officially announce a state of emergency for medical facilities," Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters, signifying how the medical system was on the brink of collapse.

Businesses, which had been asked to shorten operating hours and close by 9 p.m. until Dec 11, will extend the duration of its request to the 15th. They will receive four extra days of government funding to total 580,000 yen.

Recently, trips to Osaka have been excluded from the central government's Go To Travel campaign and residents of Osaka are asked to refrain from using the campaign.

Osaka Prefecture reported 386 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

