Osaka reports more new coronavirus cases than Tokyo; nationwide tally 1,784

Osaka Prefecture reported 323 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, surpassing Tokyo for the first time this year.
In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 313 new cases of the coronavirus, down 117 from Saturday.
The number (177 men and 136 women) is the result of 7,459 tests conducted on March 25. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 341, up 10 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,694. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (114), Miyagi (108), Hyogo (93), Chiba (92), Aichi (86), Hokkaido (74), Okinawa (68), Ibaraki (51), Yamagata (34), Nagano (32), Ehime (27) and Fukuoka (23).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
8 Comments
Login to comment
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I have been travelling for the last 5 days, so have not really kept up with the numbers game much, but numbers seem to be on a seesaw.
sf2k
not even 8000 tests!
Kanta
”Traveling” is synonymous with “spreading.”
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I am going to have to disagree with you on that one. Not one crowded train, windows open, staff very good, hotels immaculate. Restaurants super cautious. Sure beats commuting on crowded Tokyo trains. Ask Monty to verify that.
Elvis is here
Went travelling with my Priscilla. Travelled the whole journey by private car, stayed in a rented chalet, cooked our own meals, masked up and social distanced when was necessary. Also we kept our hands immaculately clean too. So I would argue the validity of Kanta's generalisation. Uh-huh!!!
stickman1760
I’m glad to see people here are starting to have a sense of humor about some of the alarmists. It really is comical the way some people have been duped into fearing their own shadow. Keep calm and carry on.
Elvis is here
As long as yoh wear yoh mask, I'll be laughing!!!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Is that Priscilla Presley?
You sound like you were cautious. We were very much so,