Osaka reports more new coronavirus cases than Tokyo; nationwide tally 1,784

Osaka Prefecture reported 323 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, surpassing Tokyo for the first time this year.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 313 new cases of the coronavirus, down 117 from Saturday.

The number (177 men and 136 women) is the result of 7,459 tests conducted on March 25. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 341, up 10 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,694. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (114), Miyagi (108), Hyogo (93), Chiba (92), Aichi (86), Hokkaido (74), Okinawa (68), Ibaraki (51), Yamagata (34), Nagano (32), Ehime (27) and Fukuoka (23).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.

