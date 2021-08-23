Osaka starts administering AstraZeneca vaccine

Mass inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 begins in Osaka on Monday.

A site opened Monday to provide AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at Shiromi Hall, a multipurpose hall in Osaka Castle Park in Osaka city. The move came as the prefecture has seen daily infections top 2,000 since Aug 18, with the city accounting for some 40 percent of the cases.

The site, with some 60 staffers, is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day. Registration for the shots began on Aug. 16, with slots already filled up until Aug 29.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government initially withheld supplying the doses, taking into consideration reported rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.

It began supplying it to prefectures most in need of additional doses such as Tokyo and Osaka earlier this month for use on people aged 40 or older, and those aged 18 or above who cannot take the Pfizer or Moderna doses due to reasons such as allergic reactions. The two shots are administered with a gap of eight weeks.

Hisato Takeuchi, 49, received an AstraZeneca shot in the morning. He said he felt more at risk from COVID-19 after one of his acquaintances recently became infected.

"I was not able to book my appointment for any other vaccine. I thought there should be an opening slot for AstraZeneca (because of reported concerns about side effects)," he said.

The city government is planning to open another vaccination site at the Osaka City Air Terminal building from Aug 30.

Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.

Japan's inoculation rate still lags far behind other advanced economies, with roughly 51 million people, or just over 40 percent of the population of 125 million, having received two doses as of Monday.

© KYODO