Osaka starts administering AstraZeneca vaccine

A site opened Monday to provide AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at Shiromi Hall, a multipurpose hall in Osaka Castle Park in Osaka city. The move came as the prefecture has seen daily infections top 2,000 since Aug 18, with the city accounting for some 40 percent of the cases.
The site, with some 60 staffers, is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day. Registration for the shots began on Aug. 16, with slots already filled up until Aug 29.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government initially withheld supplying the doses, taking into consideration reported rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.
It began supplying it to prefectures most in need of additional doses such as Tokyo and Osaka earlier this month for use on people aged 40 or older, and those aged 18 or above who cannot take the Pfizer or Moderna doses due to reasons such as allergic reactions. The two shots are administered with a gap of eight weeks.
Hisato Takeuchi, 49, received an AstraZeneca shot in the morning. He said he felt more at risk from COVID-19 after one of his acquaintances recently became infected.
"I was not able to book my appointment for any other vaccine. I thought there should be an opening slot for AstraZeneca (because of reported concerns about side effects)," he said.
The city government is planning to open another vaccination site at the Osaka City Air Terminal building from Aug 30.
Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.
Japan's inoculation rate still lags far behind other advanced economies, with roughly 51 million people, or just over 40 percent of the population of 125 million, having received two doses as of Monday.© KYODO
18 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Stay Pfizer
Antiquesaving
The first 2 quotes from the article basically put to rest any bs about the Japanese not wanting the Vaccines or vaccine hesitancy.
The 3rd quote points to how desperate people are to get vaccinated.
I never worried about the safety of AZ and if I wasn't able to get my preferred Moderna I would get AZ if that is what I could get as despite its lower efficiency with regards to Delta it is still far better than nothing and anyway 60%~70% after 2 doses is still better than the generally 50% efficiency of many annual flu vaccines.
hatsufred
All family and friends fine with AZ. No need to be negative
Asiaman7
A lot of people might not know this, but Kawaguchi is very multicultural and near the top when cities around the country are ranked by number of foreign residents. In fact, unregistered foreign nationals in the city are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Zoroto
Let's not overdo it.
"unregistered foreign nationals"
Is that same as an illegal immigrant? How do they get a voucher? Or you suddenly don't need a voucher?
Lamilly
When AZ was first released admittedly being the first they were learning on the job but, since then with further research and trials they've been able to tweak any problem and are now as good if not better than the other vaccines out there.
This idea AZ is not as good is old hat.
All family /friends who had AZ are completely satisfied, no complaints.
Jtsnose
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxford%E2%80%93AstraZeneca_COVID-19_vaccine#Safety_review
GBR48
I've had 2 AZ. After a few hours you may get any of a selection of minor side effects - shivers, headache, temperature. These may last a couple of hours. Second jab side effects are usually weaker. Some people get no side effects at all. Generally there are fewer side effects from Pfizer but the jab is more painful and leaves you with a sore arm for a day or two. The AZ jab you hardly feel. If you really don't like needles, get the AZ.
You can vaccinate a person with AZ in under a minute. 540 per day is do-able for three staff members in one room. That's a nurse to jab you in the arm and hand you a leaflet, someone to deal with the paperwork and another person getting people to stand in line and get their upper arm ready.
Chibakun
AZ vaccine felt like it was formatting my brain on the the first dose, but second was ok.
People are still catching covid even with two doses, but it's better than being administered to hospital.
Ingvar
The idea American and/or German science is superior to that of China and/or Russia is quaint. The idea British and/or Swedish science is superior to that of Russia and/or China is absurd. As the respect vaccines produced in these countries factually demonstrate.
Luddite
Hoorah, at last! The fact Japan has been sitting on millions of doses of this vaccine while people are begging to be inoculated is scandalous. I had the AZ vaccine, half the people I know had it, no issues. The only people against it are the Sputnik trolls.
Sanjinosebleed
Viral vector vaccines are much better than the mRNA new kid on the block! At least the Viral vector vaccines are a known process! The mRNA vaccines have zero long term health and side effect data.
Ingvar
Only around 1% of unvaccinated people get severely ill. And it doesn't change for the number of people vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or AZ vaccines.
Meiyouwenti
Hasn’t the AZ vaccine been banned in some European countries for causing serious side effects like blood clots?
n1k1
Not sure exactly where but I read somewhere that combining AstraZeneca's jab with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produces a very strong immune response.
Japan Violet
AZ is a British company. This vaccine is not good. The only reason that it is on the market is the British are super desperate to be relevant. They are not good. For your own safety and health and future stick with Moderna.
JDoe
This is great news! Someone in charge is FINALLY doing something positive about improving the vaccination rate.
vic.M
I and others try to warn people of the dangers they can expect in the near future from these jabs but it just falls on deaf ears. Five people in our circle took the jabs even after we told them of the dangers and all now say never again, If you don't get any reactions after the jab, you most likely get the saline solution (placebo) It is reported that one in three is a Placebo. You are the lucky ones.
klausdorth
I'd say any vaccine is better than nothing.
Because no inoculation might put you in ICU while vaccine's side-effects are acceptable.
The only problem I see is that AZ's second shot will be administered 2 months after the first one.
Quite a long waiting period.
Strangerland
I heard the boogeyman is really dangerous and scary too! They told me on facebook!