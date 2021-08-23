Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mass inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 begins in Osaka on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Osaka starts administering AstraZeneca vaccine

18 Comments
TOKYO

A site opened Monday to provide AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at Shiromi Hall, a multipurpose hall in Osaka Castle Park in Osaka city. The move came as the prefecture has seen daily infections top 2,000 since Aug 18, with the city accounting for some 40 percent of the cases.

The site, with some 60 staffers, is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day. Registration for the shots began on Aug. 16, with slots already filled up until Aug 29.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government initially withheld supplying the doses, taking into consideration reported rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.

It began supplying it to prefectures most in need of additional doses such as Tokyo and Osaka earlier this month for use on people aged 40 or older, and those aged 18 or above who cannot take the Pfizer or Moderna doses due to reasons such as allergic reactions. The two shots are administered with a gap of eight weeks.

Hisato Takeuchi, 49, received an AstraZeneca shot in the morning. He said he felt more at risk from COVID-19 after one of his acquaintances recently became infected.

"I was not able to book my appointment for any other vaccine. I thought there should be an opening slot for AstraZeneca (because of reported concerns about side effects)," he said.

The city government is planning to open another vaccination site at the Osaka City Air Terminal building from Aug 30.

Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.

Japan's inoculation rate still lags far behind other advanced economies, with roughly 51 million people, or just over 40 percent of the population of 125 million, having received two doses as of Monday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

18 Comments
Login to comment

Stay Pfizer

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

The site, with some 60 staffers, is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day. Registration for the shots began on Aug. 16, with slots already filled up until Aug 29.

Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.

"I was not able to book my appointment for any other vaccine. I thought there should be an opening slot for AstraZeneca (because of reported concerns about side effects)," he said.

The first 2 quotes from the article basically put to rest any bs about the Japanese not wanting the Vaccines or vaccine hesitancy.

The 3rd quote points to how desperate people are to get vaccinated.

I never worried about the safety of AZ and if I wasn't able to get my preferred Moderna I would get AZ if that is what I could get as despite its lower efficiency with regards to Delta it is still far better than nothing and anyway 60%~70% after 2 doses is still better than the generally 50% efficiency of many annual flu vaccines.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

All family and friends fine with AZ. No need to be negative

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo also started on Monday AstraZeneca shots in principle to those aged 40 or above. Reservation slots of 500 per day have been filled up for the entire week.

A lot of people might not know this, but Kawaguchi is very multicultural and near the top when cities around the country are ranked by number of foreign residents. In fact, unregistered foreign nationals in the city are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

is aiming to inoculate 540 people per day

Let's not overdo it.

In fact, unregistered foreign nationals in the city are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"unregistered foreign nationals"

Is that same as an illegal immigrant? How do they get a voucher? Or you suddenly don't need a voucher?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

When AZ was first released admittedly being the first they were learning on the job but, since then with further research and trials they've been able to tweak any problem and are now as good if not better than the other vaccines out there.

This idea AZ is not as good is old hat.

All family /friends who had AZ are completely satisfied, no complaints.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxford%E2%80%93AstraZeneca_COVID-19_vaccine#Safety_review

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I've had 2 AZ. After a few hours you may get any of a selection of minor side effects - shivers, headache, temperature. These may last a couple of hours. Second jab side effects are usually weaker. Some people get no side effects at all. Generally there are fewer side effects from Pfizer but the jab is more painful and leaves you with a sore arm for a day or two. The AZ jab you hardly feel. If you really don't like needles, get the AZ.

You can vaccinate a person with AZ in under a minute. 540 per day is do-able for three staff members in one room. That's a nurse to jab you in the arm and hand you a leaflet, someone to deal with the paperwork and another person getting people to stand in line and get their upper arm ready.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

AZ vaccine felt like it was formatting my brain on the the first dose, but second was ok.

People are still catching covid even with two doses, but it's better than being administered to hospital.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The idea American and/or German science is superior to that of China and/or Russia is quaint. The idea British and/or Swedish science is superior to that of Russia and/or China is absurd. As the respect vaccines produced in these countries factually demonstrate.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Hoorah, at last! The fact Japan has been sitting on millions of doses of this vaccine while people are begging to be inoculated is scandalous. I had the AZ vaccine, half the people I know had it, no issues. The only people against it are the Sputnik trolls.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Viral vector vaccines are much better than the mRNA new kid on the block! At least the Viral vector vaccines are a known process! The mRNA vaccines have zero long term health and side effect data.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

AZ vaccine felt like it was formatting my brain on the the first dose, but second was ok.

People are still catching covid even with two doses, but it's better than being administered to hospital.

Only around 1% of unvaccinated people get severely ill. And it doesn't change for the number of people vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or AZ vaccines.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Hasn’t the AZ vaccine been banned in some European countries for causing serious side effects like blood clots?

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

People are still catching covid even with two doses, but it's better than being administered to hospital.

Not sure exactly where but I read somewhere that combining AstraZeneca's jab with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produces a very strong immune response.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

AZ is a British company. This vaccine is not good. The only reason that it is on the market is the British are super desperate to be relevant. They are not good. For your own safety and health and future stick with Moderna.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This is great news! Someone in charge is FINALLY doing something positive about improving the vaccination rate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I and others try to warn people of the dangers they can expect in the near future from these jabs but it just falls on deaf ears. Five people in our circle took the jabs even after we told them of the dangers and all now say never again, If you don't get any reactions after the jab, you most likely get the saline solution (placebo) It is reported that one in three is a Placebo. You are the lucky ones.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'd say any vaccine is better than nothing.

Because no inoculation might put you in ICU while vaccine's side-effects are acceptable.

The only problem I see is that AZ's second shot will be administered 2 months after the first one.

Quite a long waiting period.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I and others try to warn people of the dangers they can expect in the near future from these jabs but it just falls on deaf ears. Five people in our circle took the jabs even after we told them of the dangers and all now say never again, If you don't get any reactions after the jab, you most likely get the saline solution (placebo) It is reported that one in three is a Placebo. You are the lucky ones.

I heard the boogeyman is really dangerous and scary too! They told me on facebook!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog