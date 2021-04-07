Osaka to declare COVID medical emergency with over 850 new cases

Osaka Prefecture is set to log more than 850 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a fresh single-day record high, and declare a medical state of emergency due to the increased strain on its health care system, officials said.
The western prefecture's second such declaration, following one issued in December, will come as Osaka's hospital bed occupancy rate for those in serious condition nears 70 percent, with an increase in patients with severe symptoms expected to continue.
Osaka logged a record 719 new virus cases on Tuesday. The prefecture, which has been experiencing a rapid rise in virus cases since the end of March, has also seen the more contagious variants make up around half of infections.
On Tuesday, its tally for the preceding seven-day period surpassed 4,000 cases, over a four-fold increase compared with the rolling weekly total two weeks earlier.
At its COVID-19 task force meeting Wednesday, the prefectural government additionally made the decision to raise its virus alert on its own warning system to the highest "red" level in expectation that the hospital occupancy rate for serious COVID-19 cases will imminently surpass 70 percent. The figure stood at 66.5 percent on Tuesday.
Osaka also decided to ask the public to refrain from nonessential outings in the entire prefecture from Thursday.
Both the medical emergency declaration and the red alert level are largely symbolic moves aimed at raising vigilance among residents.
The prefecture's first medical emergency due to the pandemic was declared on Dec. 3 and lasted until the end of February, when the central government's state of emergency covering the region was lifted.
On Monday, Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures were placed under quasi-emergency measures, including fines for restaurants and bars that ignore orders to shorten operating hours. The measures are effective until May 5.
In Osaka city, eateries are asked to close at 8 p.m., while establishments outside the city are requested to shut down at 9 p.m.
The three prefectures became the first to be designated as being on the brink of a state of emergency under a revised law that took effect in February.© KYODO
Zoroto
Is a "medical emergency" stronger than a State of Emergency, or the "strengthened measured"?
Ricky Sanchez
"Medical Emergency" what does that even mean? Schools open, Business as usual? I am going to guess that this is lower than a state of emergency. As we have seen in the past, a state of emergency is nothing except close bars/restraunts early...So this means what? lol
cracaphat
Why don't they just declare a S of E if things are that bad? These half measures and wishy washy declarations achieve little.
Ricky Sanchez
Oh, so nothing. I guess I was right. This means nothing!
zichi
State of emergency called by the central government. Medical emergency is a warning that the healthcare system is rapidly reaching capacity. Covid patients could be transferred to other places to lighten the bed capacity overload.
dan
Olympics will be a disaster!
Reckless
Depressing. I thought this thing would be over already.
didou
I was thinking the number of tests in Osaka was much higher than in Tokyo..... but no.
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
wtfjapan
insisting on holding the olympics, not requiring athletes to be tested or vaccinated prior to arrival.
wishy washy rollout of vaccinations not even prepared to have enough syringes. its going to turn into far worse than depressing, a disaster
Ascissor
This will be a medical emergency minus alpha.
Zeram1
As the central gov is claiming that it’ll be able to vaccinate 1% of the elderly Tokyoites by the end of April, at that pace what possibly could go wrong? Re-elect Suga-San now, or at least let’s celebrate the great rate of vaccine rollout, with a steak dinner in the Ginza!
BurakuminDes
Sadly, thinking or hoping problems as big as this will just magically go away does not work. Real action was needed many, many months ago.
0rei0
It means the establishment don't want to pay even one cent to help the hoi polloi.
David Brent
Remove the word “largely”. Then we’ll have a more truthful sentence.
NipponGlory
they clearly to me are not following the "japan model" as explained by various experts. is the osaka mayor a troublemaker? he must stop and recover this before the olympics
kurisupisu
@zichi
I can speak from first hand knowledge of the process of hospital admittance in Japan.
When my acquaintance picked up the virus and had a temperature and loss of smell and taste, my wife was able to interrogate the hospital database as to the number of beds that was allocated to Covid patients.
There were empty beds but he was not admitted. For ten days, under penalty of financial loss, he was told to remain at home.
Unless, there are people in Japan with severe symptoms or respiratory infections preventing unaided breathing, then the majority will be told to stay at home.
As many elderly Japanese cannot take care of themselves without leaving their homes then hospital admission is the only option to ensure they do not die under the 10 day curfew...
blue in green
Make HCQ available.
It can treat this virus if a person has to stay at home, so this angst and fear can stop.
It is FDA approved, it is safe, cheap, good for all ages, it works.
Make medi-packs of it with Vit D, Zinc, available!
HBJ
If 800 cases are all it takes for Osaka to declare a medical emergency due to strain on the hospitals, what on earth have they been doing over the past year to make sure they could cope with a sudden increase in COVID cases?
Osaka saw Tokyo spike to around 2,500 daily cases at one point last year - and Osaka hospitals are under emergency strain at 800 cases? Come on. They should’ve been preparing to cope with at least 2,000 cases if not considerably more.
It beggars belief how Japanese government and local government have acted over the last 1+ years. It’s completely inexcusable.
Reckless
Oh yeah! Lol. They need to get the vaccine program rolling.
Barto
@NipponGloryhole, if you could explain us what is the "japan model" please ? Because in English (objective factual language in the way it is used) it looks a lot like a synonym of "doing nothing"
At least in Osaka they seem to be actually measuring the trend of the pandemic which is the first step to get ready for any event such as Olympics. Too complicated for NPCs ?
AustPaul
@“NipponGlory”
It’s ok, us Aussies can see your sarcasm!
But seriously, 800 cases! That’s a fair number
Zoroto
Japan model = wear a mask, ganbare.
Gooch
That's not allowed. Can't make enough money off it.
Gwylly
@NG
The governor, according to the news some weeks ago, has been expecting this. (Even an average, everyday person like me predicted it in early March. Please see my post of March 12.)
Anyway, the peeps here in Osaka, unfortunately, didn’t bother to read the memo about the “Japan model.” They’re pretty busy supporting local restaurants and booze joints and having lovely outings with their partners in mask-free shops and cafés.
Come to my neighborhood in central Osaka any night of the week and you’ll quickly see the reason.
carpslidy
why I am and an ever increasing number of people no longer take these Medical groups seriously
75%+hospitals refuse to treat coronavirus.
Gooch
One can only claim the sky is falling a certain amount of times before people wake up to discover it's still wherein should be.
virusrex
The name of the emergency is irrelevant, call it a happy scocial-distancing party if you want, the important thing is what is being done to stabilize the situation. Support to close business, money so hospitals find beds, vaccines delivered at believable speed.
Money is not a factor (nobody can make money from dexamethasone either, but it is used very happily by doctors since it has recognized efficacy in treating complications) Useless drugs with known risks should not be used just as placebos. By now even the first proponent of the drug had to accept that even by his own study it gives no advantage to the patients, if someone that even ended up making unethical deeply flawed studies just to support his pet drug has to recognize it has no value then obviously people without that bias should be able to do the same.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
ZorotoToday 02:48 pm JST
I disagree.
ASRAR AHMAD KHAN
Govt.must vaccinate regardless the age factor the the office going people. medical staff , educational institute goings, all restaurants staff including mothers who have to take care of home. This should be first priority. because all restaurants received those customers who returned back from their work & educational institutions. in this way there will be no need to reduce the business hrs for these business and it will also reduce the burden of govt. funding to these factors.
As far as the older people need this first. they have very less interaction with others and most of the time they stay & cook at home.
the pace of vaccination must be fast and should be finished both jabs by July 2021.
if the speed will remain same ? i am afraid that it will spread more & will harm the Immage of Japna in whole world.
P. Smith
Where are all the posters that continuously tell us that COVID isn’t a big deal because the CFR is so low?
marcelito
Why don't they just declare a S of E if things are that bad? These half measures and wishy washy declarations achieve little"
The SoE Japanese version itself is a wishy washy half measure....it doesnt matter what name they come up with, the LDP deadwood in charge have zero political guts or ability to do whats needed to be done to stop the spread....absolutely pathetic response since the begining so nothing changes.