Osaka tops Tokyo as Japan reports 1,070 more coronavirus infections

Japan confirmed Wednesday an additional 1,070 cases of the novel coronavirus, with Osaka Prefecture reporting more infections than Tokyo for the first time in three months, local authorities said.

Osaka reported 187 new cases, the largest among the nation's 47 prefectures, with Tokyo reporting 186. Of the 186, 104, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.

The number brings Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,268. The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 32 from Tuesday's 31.

Urban areas in the country have continued to see high numbers of infections.

Fukuoka also reported 102 more cases, followed by Kanagawa (95), Okinawa (71), Aichi (57), Hyogo (49), Chiba (46), Saitama (45) and Kyoto (38).

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The nationwide cumulative total rose to more than 59,400, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll stood at 1,162, with five deaths breported Wednesday.

