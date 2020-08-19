Osaka tops Tokyo as Japan reports 1,070 more coronavirus infections

Japan confirmed Wednesday an additional 1,070 cases of the novel coronavirus, with Osaka Prefecture reporting more infections than Tokyo for the first time in three months, local authorities said.
Osaka reported 187 new cases, the largest among the nation's 47 prefectures, with Tokyo reporting 186. Of the 186, 104, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.
The number brings Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,268. The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 32 from Tuesday's 31.
Urban areas in the country have continued to see high numbers of infections.
Fukuoka also reported 102 more cases, followed by Kanagawa (95), Okinawa (71), Aichi (57), Hyogo (49), Chiba (46), Saitama (45) and Kyoto (38).
The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
The nationwide cumulative total rose to more than 59,400, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll stood at 1,162, with five deaths breported Wednesday.
Monty
OHO...OHO...OHO...
Not bad for a Wednesday!
Not bad for 3 weeks after the “Go to Travel” Campaign starts.
Where are all the apocalyptical numbers that the people here predict after July 23rd ,when the “Go to travel” Campaign starts?
Japan, thank you very much to you and your citizens for doing a very very good job to keep the Virus under control by doing the best prevention during the daily life.
Thanks again and I feel very very safe to live in Japan.
Reckless
Trending down. But it is so hot in Tokyo that more people are dying from heat stroke! So be careful not to wear those masks unnecessarily and overheat.
Elvis is here
Nice to see a relatively low number of this balmy Wednesday in Tokyo.
Keep wearing those masks people! Stay safe!!
Ah_so
Good news that Japan has managed to make it this far without a serious outbreak. Good evidence for the effectiveness of masks.
cleo
The worries are not about Tokyoites bringing the virus back to Tokyo, but about them taking it to other parts of the country.
Okinawa is reporting 71 new cases today, roughly double yesterday's figure.
Akula
I think the heat is definitely laying COVID-19 in its waste. I am sure recoveries will exceed new cases again today.
Starbucks
@i@n
You are correct
Martini
For those interested in more in-depth information; 186 positives based on roughly shockingly low 1100 tests from past Sunday (08/16), which is about 15% positive rate.
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/index.files/0819sokuhou.pdf
Christopher Glen
“So be careful not to wear those masks unnecessarily and overheat.”
I’d just get rid of “unnecessarily”. Wearing them when the closest person is some distance off is certainly laughable
Martini
Edit: 16.2% positive rate.
Christopher Glen
“Keep wearing those masks people! Stay safe!!”
Nope
LandOfTheLost
Oh wow, look at those numbers drop so consistently, it's like the virus just went away on vacation. Is that a mask to cover how many people got infected over the holidays.
drlucifer
The number of test listed on the Tokyo gov't page is even lower 1013 test.
The results for tomorrow Aug 20th will be for the 5456 test taken on Monday 17th, we will see whether
it is trending downwards like some are fast to conclude, forgetting that the larger the number of test the
more positives. It is naive to think it is trending downwards in the absence of a containment plan.
Yubaru
And now we are over 1800 total, with getting close to 1600 in the past three weeks. It's getting so bad that the JSDF is sending 50 medical staff down here to assist, AND the Gov is asking for assistance in moving severely ill patients to mainland hospitals for treatment, as bed space is near capacity.
Hospitals are reporting more and more "cluster" out breaks too.
All along the way, the Gov is asking Okinawan's to stay home as much as possible, but all over the place we see tourists from mainland, out and about, and many, not all but many, without masks, and without following any social distancing rules as well.
We are now close to three weeks with having between 2 to 3 times MORE cases here, per 100,000 people, than the "worst" number 2 (Tokyo).
I am sick and tired of JT and other media ALWAYS focusing on Tokyo! Other prefectures, including Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba have see a large rise in numbers as well.
Yet the pundits here are like..."Oh it's no biggie!" I will tell you, it IS a biggie!
divinda
And in Osaka, its 187 today.
So MORE cases in OSAKA than Tokyo. (Though Osaka has been way way higher than Tokyo for weeks if counting number of cases per capita.)
One would imagine that sine Osaka is now the leader by total cases, then maybe the news stories should headline with there instead.
Ashley Shiba
People who think heat deletes this virus, Wrong. If this was the case Mexico, Brazil and so many other hot countries would not be getting hit hard by this virus. No one has a clue about his virus, like the experts saying the young and kids were unlikely to get it well that has proven wrong. Staying home, not going out and bring on a very cold, cold winter where no one will go out is what is going to eliminate this virus.
Fuzzy
Not to mention, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba are essentially the "suburbs" or Tokyo. In the sense that a large number of people who work in Tokyo actually reside in these other prefectures.
marcelito
And now we are over 1800 total, with getting close to 1600 in the past three weeks. It's getting so bad that the JSDF is sending 50 medical staff down here to assist,
Yeah..the stupidly timed 'Go to campaign' is sure living up the the expectation of spreading the virus all over the place. Anywhere else people who made this f..ed up decision to go ahead with it instead of postponing it would be held responsible, but TIJ so obviously nobody in govt / bureaucracy is responsible for anything. What a farce.
didou
Actually, it is often local people who do bring back the virus to their place after travelling to Tokyo or other places with infection.
I have been travelling 3 times since the end of SOE, and saw many doing the same as me to those places, but no explosion of cases where I have been. The Go to Campaign might have an impact, but this is minor. Many people still do come to Tokyo, Osaka for business or just a visit and they bring back the virus.
Peter Neil
75% of those "recovered" have structural changes to their lungs and heart, with one third of all who have recovered still having symptoms such as chronic fatigue and cognitive problems.
Just because some people are ignorant, doesn't mean we all have to be.
Barto
@Peter finally some sense !
I would add brain damage to your list as well: some patients never recovered capability to concentrate on tasks, have massive headaches or couldn't recover taste / smell capability after infection. This later has been related to the virus infection ...
Christopher Glen
“Just because some people are ignorant, doesn't mean we all have to be.”
Just because some people haven’t woken up yet, doesn’t mean we all have to be
Bruce Chatwin
thus spoke the
Starbucks
@ moderator
Busy morning got editing haha.
Yubaru
And to the folks here who think the virus is no problem, these deaths are "acceptable", until its one of THEIR loved one's!