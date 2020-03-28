Out-of-season snow falls in Tokyo, surrounding areas

Workmen clear snow in front of JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

Out-of-season snow fell in Tokyo and surrounding areas on Sunday, with the weather agency warning of icy road surfaces.

As cold air gripped the Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area and the prefectures of Yamanashi and Nagano, the temperature dropped below 1 C in Tokyo in the morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Monday, the agency predicted snowfall of up to 20 centimeters in mountainous areas in northern Kanto and 5 cm in lowlands of the region, including most parts of the capital.

The temperature reached a high of 24 degrees in Tokyo on Saturday. Sunday's high is expected to be 7 degrees, according to the meteorological agency.

© KYODO