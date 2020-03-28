Out-of-season snow falls in Tokyo, surrounding areas

Out-of-season snow fell in Tokyo and surrounding areas on Sunday, with the weather agency warning of icy road surfaces.
As cold air gripped the Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area and the prefectures of Yamanashi and Nagano, the temperature dropped below 1 C in Tokyo in the morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
In the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Monday, the agency predicted snowfall of up to 20 centimeters in mountainous areas in northern Kanto and 5 cm in lowlands of the region, including most parts of the capital.
The temperature reached a high of 24 degrees in Tokyo on Saturday. Sunday's high is expected to be 7 degrees, according to the meteorological agency.© KYODO
ClippetyClop
Shirtless in the park on Friday, shovelling a foot of snow on Sunday, love it!
nandakandamanda
If there is one thing certain about the sakura season, temperature fluctuations, sometimes severe drops and even hail and snow are part of the scenario. Glad to see Nature alive and kicking.
rainyday
Maybe that’ll convince people to stop with the cherry blossom viewing!
Badge213
hopefully will keep more people in today
towingtheline
Nope... I just went to the supermarket (around 11:45 a.m.) to get needed supplies and I was amazed that both local Pachinko's are about 3/4 full. At first I couldn't believe all the bicycles parked in front, so I went to check. When the auto doors opened I could see inside and was gobsmacked at what I saw... #/4 full and no social distancing at all :(
Where is the leadership in Japan?
towingtheline
Typo above: 3/4 not #/4 ;)
KariHaruka
The sudden drop in temperature today takes me back to April 2015 when the temperature dropped by 20C over night in the Kanto region.
Was able to enjoy the snow covered cherry blossoms fully back then.....
james
Observing the snow from my window and having a nice cup of coffee. Why would anyone go out in this weather unless it is an emergency? SMH. Stay warm and indoors, does good for everyone.
Tom
Heading out now. Ran out of Shouchu. Plus it is really pretty outside.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Natures way of keeping people indoors but are the masses really going back to work in the morning.....
Reckless
Beautiful snow with sakura. Just witnessed a very intelligent guy spinning out on his porsche is the snowy road.
Tora
It is snowing because the unprecedented slump in economic activity has lead to a huge and sudden drop in levels of C02.
Or at least I'm waiting for the media to spin it like this.
GW
Towing,
I have been asking myself that question now for almost 30yrs, the LACK is particularly obvious in 2020!!!
INSANE!!
Nnoah0630
Gotta be one of those people who says "Mother Nature is telling you to stay home!" But it's beautiful, isn't it?
Vinke
@james
All of us Scandinavians would! And rejoice whilst at it! But I won't, as we all should stay home now.
If there was no threat from the covid, I'd be thrilled to go out and enjoy the rare, fresh snow and the scent of it.
gokai_wo_maneku
I know that some people are going to say "Well, what happened to global warming???". Well, global warming aggravates climate changes becuase warmth=more energy, so the cold and warm fronts move more energetically, collide, and cause these weather irregularities.
socrateos
towingtheline:
In Pachinko, unlike Live houses or sports events, people do not talk. Similarly in subways and buses, people do not talk. Hopefully that helps somewhat.
Northernlife
@socrateos so they dont breath when they are playing pachiko either their mouths dont open they dont cough sneeze touch anything...ok got ya.
Ichiro Endo
It might’ve been a lucky weather for Japan or Tokyo to make people stay home on Sunday. At the same time, the scenery of snowing with cherry blossom is so beautiful and unusual. It recorded the latest snow in 10 years in Tokyo.
I wish I could see the late snow again next year.