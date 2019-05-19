Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Over 200 stranded people rescued on Yakushima Island after heavy rain

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

More than 200 people descended a mountain on Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan on Sunday with the help of rescuers after they were left stranded following heavy rain the previous day.

Torrential rain of around 120 millimeters per hour fell on the island late Saturday afternoon. Roads heading to the main attraction -- a giant cedar tree -- were flooded and blocked by landslides.

Hikers in more than 10 cars and buses were forced to spend the night in the vehicles and a mountain cabin. Some spent the night outdoors.

Due to the weather conditions, the rescue operation only commenced Sunday.

Several of the hikers complained of pains or feeling unwell and some were taken to hospital. None were in serious condition, according to local officials.

The island, known for its Jomon cedar tree and the 1,936-meter Mt Miyanoura, has been designated as a world natural heritage site by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING