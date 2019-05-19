Over 200 stranded people rescued on Yakushima Island after heavy rain

More than 200 people descended a mountain on Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan on Sunday with the help of rescuers after they were left stranded following heavy rain the previous day.

Torrential rain of around 120 millimeters per hour fell on the island late Saturday afternoon. Roads heading to the main attraction -- a giant cedar tree -- were flooded and blocked by landslides.

Hikers in more than 10 cars and buses were forced to spend the night in the vehicles and a mountain cabin. Some spent the night outdoors.

Due to the weather conditions, the rescue operation only commenced Sunday.

Several of the hikers complained of pains or feeling unwell and some were taken to hospital. None were in serious condition, according to local officials.

The island, known for its Jomon cedar tree and the 1,936-meter Mt Miyanoura, has been designated as a world natural heritage site by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

© KYODO