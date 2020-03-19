Panel may advise easing virus controls in some areas; Hokkaido to end state of emergency

An expert panel guiding Japan's coronavirus response may advise a relaxation of controls in regions that have not seen outbreaks, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, as Hokkaido prepared to end its state of emergency.
The infectious disease experts, due to meet Thursday evening, were expected to recommend controls stay in place in worst-affected regions, while elsewhere schools could be re-opened and there could be a resumption of sporting events, the report said.
The eyes of the world are on Japan to see if the government will step back from its determination to press ahead with the Olympics. Organizers have repeatedly said the July 24 to Aug 9 Games will go on as scheduled but with the rapid spread of the coronavirus bringing the sports world to a virtual standstill fears are growing the Olympics may be cancelled or postponed.
The governor of Hokkaido, the prefecture with the highest number of infections, said his administration was scaling back its response to the outbreak, ending the emergency on Thursday to move to a new phase.
"We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis of coronavirus infections," Hokkaido governor Naomichi Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.
Hokkaido had seen 154 infections as of Wednesday. Japan overall has had 923 cases and 32 deaths, according to the latest NHK tally. Among Japan's 47 prefectures, 22 have had fewer than 5 coronavirus cases, according to health ministry data.
The virus has infected more than 200,000 people and killed 8,000 globally with the most serious spread now taking place in Europe as China, where the virus originated late last year, was succeeding in bringing its epidemic under control.
The United States and most of Europe have enacted travel bans and put major cities on lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Japan has closed about 80% of schools and cancelled many sporting events, but has thus far refrained from putting firm restrictions on travel, businesses and restaurants.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government will listen to what the experts panel says before deciding what to do about school closures and public events.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
fxgai
Good news.
I think we may have passed the point of peak fear here in Japan.
Still a good way to go overseas though...
Leo
Very glad to hear.
anon99999
Not a good move.
What is this based on? Low official numbers that are seriously wrong because of limited restricted testing?
Anyone believing Japan is over the peak is very seriously deluding themselves.
Jeff Ko
It was never needed. Panic mongering doesn't help anyone. Be calm.
Tokyo-Engr
@Jeff. Serious question - Do you think all other countries in the world are handling this incorrectly? In addition do you think the WHO recommendations are wrong?
Samit Basu
This is a mistake. Coronavirus epidemic in Japan is just warming up.
JCosplay
Well it looks like in Hokkaido at least, they finally have gotten this under control. That’s a good sign for the rest of us, because it shows that in a month or two, everywhere else should be at about the same point, depending on what part of the world you’re in.
JCosplay
If they are indeed jumping the gun, like some of you have suggested, and it does indeed come back, then fine. They were foolish, and we can do the whole “told you so” thing then.
But if not, and they were right all along, and this is indeed a very encouraging sign, and the rest of us should be very hopeful. Because it would clearly show that the light is at the end of the tunnel, and the rest of us should expect the same sorts of things fairly soon.
nandakandamanda
No mention in the article that Hokkaido have it under control.
They have come to the end of the decreed period of lockdown, and there is probably huge business pressure to end it and switch to something less oppressive.
taj
I hope the early action by the Governor of Hokkaido has led to seriously impeding the spread.
I fear that the spread is continuing unabated, especially outside Japan, as people are becoming complacent, because with very limited testing, the real scale is masked and the worst is still ahead of us.
If the Olypmic question were out of the way, I'd have more trust in the national governments efforts and words.
socrateos
anon99999:
It's only Hokkaido, a northern island, not the entire Japan.
rainyday
I'd feel WAY more comfortable if they could explain in detail why, as case numbers continue to climb and the experience of every other country with an outrbreak suggests we are nowhere near the peak, they feel they can declare victory now. It makes no sense, we are clearly in the middle of the epidemic, not at its end.
Also, what is this "new stage" they are moving on to? The public needs detailed information, not these generalizations that tell us nothing of substance when a major decision like this is made.
Viktor Cernatinskij
Lucky people who live in Hokkaido and Japan...
Tora
What suddenly happened to the Hokkaido governor? He has started towing the official line now. A pity because he was one of the first governors in Japan to take if seriously. I have a feeling that it's a case of the old, tried and tested , "The nail that...".
Then he asked people nicely not to go out this long weekend....
anon99999
This is not a game of words. If they are wrong the consequences of it coming back are rather far more serious than the whole "told you so" thing and it will not be fine at all.
kwatt
It seem Hokkaido can sustain the control of spread of coronovirus so it ended the state of emergency. If the state of emergency continues ever, its economy get worst. They know some infected clusters would happen somehow, they would trace clusters and quarantine them every time. No one can terminate such virus forever.