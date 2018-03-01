Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Shinkansen bullet train in Tokyo Photo: AFP/File
national

Parts replaced in bullet trains over crack fears

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese company behind the country's iconic bullet trains said Wednesday it had supplied nearly 150 faulty wheel parts that could crack and potentially cause a derailment.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries launched an investigation after a crack was found in its parts under one carriage of a shinkansen in December.

Kawasaki found that the likely cause of the crack was that steel frames connecting the wheels to the chassis were thinner than regulations stipulate.

It said similar problems were found in a total of 146 parts on bullet trains owned by two operators, which were reportedly exchanging them even though there were no immediate fears of cracks.

"I apologise for causing great trouble and worries," Kawasaki Heavy Industries president Yoshinori Kanehana told a news conference.

Meanwhile, a probe by JR West found that the steel frame of the undercarriage in question was 4.7 millimeters thick at its thinnest point, undershooting the minimum 7 mm required for the component, JR West President Tatsuo Kijima said at a press conference in Osaka, Kyodo reported.

The railway operator said that of the 303 undercarriages it purchased from Kawasaki Heavy from 2007 to 2010, about 100 were thinner than required, and it will replace them to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, JR Central said the same day that 46 of the 130 train undercarriages made by Kawasaki Heavy are found to use thinner-than-required steel components and that it will replace them by the end of this year, Kyodo reported.

On December 11, 2017, the crew aboard a bullet train reported a burning smell and strange noises when it pulled out of a station in southern Japan.

The train stopped for checks at Nagoya station in central Japan and inspectors discovered the crack. If the train had continued to run, the crack could have caused it to derail in the worst-case scenario, transport officials said.

About 1,000 passengers aboard were unhurt and they continued their journey on fresh trains.

Japanese shinkansens have been derailed before due to earthquakes but no-one has been hurt.

© 2018 AFP/KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Been There, Learnt That: The Ins And Outs Of Japanese School Clubs

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Parks and Gardens

Senganen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Hafu2Hafu Project Creator Answers Questions on Half-Japanese Identity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Fashion

Beyond East & West: A Look Into Yumi Katsura’s Japan-Inspired Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Osaka Den Den Town

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Oka-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

8men Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel