Passengers stuck in packed bullet trains due to power outage

JR staff talk to commuters at Tokyo Station on Sunday morning after the suspension of the Joetsu shinkansen line due to a power outage.

Passengers were stuck aboard packed bullet trains between Tokyo and Niigata as a power outage suspended the operation of the Joetsu shinkansen line for three and a half hours Sunday, the second day of Japan's extended 10-day holiday period.

The outage, which occurred at 7:21 a.m., also left travelers stranded in front of shinkansen ticket gates at Tokyo Station, as people were heading for hometowns and resorts for the Golden Week holiday, which is longer than usual this year to celebrate the imperial succession.

Services resumed around 11 a.m.

"It's regrettable that I'll have less time to play with my grandchild, but waiting is all I can do," said 66-year-old Toshio Suzuki from Shizuoka, central Japan, who was on his way to visit Niigata.

Trains bound for the Sea of Japan coastal city were fully booked from Sunday morning, but no passengers were injured or fell ill as a result of the delays, according to East Japan Railway Co.

© KYODO