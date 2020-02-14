Patient at infected doctor's hospital tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing masks queue to buy more masks at a drugstore in Tokyo on Friday.

A man in his 70s who was treated at a hospital in western Japan where a doctor was recently confirmed to have been infected with a new coronavirus has also tested positive for it, local officials said Friday, although they denied the two came into contact.

Wakayama Gov Yoshinobu Nisaka said he does not think infections are spreading inside the Saiseikai Arida Hospital in Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture where the man, a farmer, was briefly hospitalized from last week.

A local government official warned infections could be spreading outside of the medical facility as the man developed symptoms before he visited the hospital on Feb 6.

So far, 252 people in Japan -- more than 200 of whom are passengers and crew from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama -- have been found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.

The doctor, a surgeon in his 50s, was confirmed Thursday to have become the first doctor in Japan to be infected with the virus that causes the disease now known as COVID-19, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The farmer, whose infection with the virus was also confirmed Thursday, has developed severe pneumonia and is now being treated at a different medical facility, the prefectural government said.

He initially developed symptoms on Feb. 1, began running a fever on Feb 5 and was admitted to the Saiseikai Arida Hospital on Feb 6 before being moved to a different facility on Thursday.

A healthcare center is confirming who has been in close contact with him, the prefectural government said, adding that it is currently unknown whether he has recently traveled overseas.

In addition to the surgeon and the farmer, another doctor and two patients at the hospital have developed pneumonia. One of the two patients, a woman, has already tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, but local authorities will conduct a fresh test on her and also screen the doctor and the other patient.

The infected surgeon had symptoms of fever and fatigue on Jan. 31 and took two days off but worked Feb. 3-5 after taking antipyretics. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Feb. 8 and was hospitalized two days later.

The surgeon has not traveled overseas recently or had close contact with visitors from China.

The Wakayama prefectural government has started offering consultation services at its office and public health centers. The health ministry is preparing to send an expert to the prefecture.

The latest revelation comes on the heels of Japan's first coronavirus death -- that of a Kanagawa woman in her 80s, whose son-in-law -- a taxi driver -- was also found to be infected with the virus.

The Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases said in a statement dated Feb 3 that it would be "no surprise if the virus was spreading sporadically in Japan."

Health minister Katsunobu Kato, however, said, "There is no reason for changing the government position that it has yet to reach the state of an epidemic within Japan."

Kato indicated expanding the scope of screening, which is currently limited to people who have traveled to and from or have had exposure to people from China's Hubei and Zhejiang provinces.

Meanwhile, a group of Japanese nationals who evacuated from Wuhan on the second chartered aircraft sent to the Chinese city by the Japanese government amid the virus outbreak departed from state facilities where they have been staying since arriving in Tokyo on Jan 30.

The 199 returnees all tested negative for the virus following a 12.5-day monitoring period. The first group of Wuhan evacuees left for home Thursday after undergoing the same procedure.

The government has already sent four chartered planes and repatriated a total of 763 people from Wuhan and other areas of Hubei Province on four flights amid a wide-scale lockdown of the area.

5th plane to go to Wuhan on Sunday

It is planning to send a fifth plane on Sunday to bring home more Japanese nationals and their families who wish to leave the city, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Some elderly passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were expected to disembark from the vessel later Friday. They will stay at a state facility in Saitama Prefecture.

With those infected on the vessel being taken to hospitals, currently about 3,400 passengers and crew remain quarantined on the ship. The health ministry initially planned to keep all of them confined aboard the ship until next Wednesday, when the monitoring period ends.

But it has decided to allow those aged 80 and above who have pre-existing conditions or are staying inside cabins without windows, together with people traveling with them, to leave the ship after screening for infections.

As the government scrambled to contain the virus, the cabinet decided to use 10.3 billion yen from Japan's reserve funds for measures to stem the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Under a hastily compiled policy package worth 15.3 billion yen in total, the government will allocate most of the funds to meet emergency needs, ranging from developing rapid-test kits and a vaccine to enabling more hospitals to treat symptoms caused by the virus.

Face-mask manufacturers seeking to boost output will receive subsidies of up to 30 million yen each as the government targets supplying at least 600 million units every month to Japan's population of about 126 million.

With the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics drawing near, Japan will also use part of the money to strengthen quarantine efforts.

"We will aim to stem the spread of infections and prevent the health conditions of infected people from getting severe," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters at his office.

The viral epidemic has also hit tourism, which has been reliant on foreign visitors, particularly Chinese, and raised concern about the growth outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

Small- and medium-sized companies, including those in the tourism industry, will gain easier access to funding via emergency loans and guarantees worth 500 billion yen to be extended by the state-owned Japan Finance Corp among other entities.

Japan will also freely share with other countries its data from isolating the new coronavirus to help international efforts to speed up medicine and vaccine development.

