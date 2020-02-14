Patient at infected doctor's hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A man in his 70s who was treated at a hospital in western Japan where a doctor was recently confirmed to have been infected with a new coronavirus has also tested positive for it, local officials said Friday, although they denied the two came into contact.
Wakayama Gov Yoshinobu Nisaka said he does not think infections are spreading inside the Saiseikai Arida Hospital in Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture where the man, a farmer, was briefly hospitalized from last week.
A local government official warned infections could be spreading outside of the medical facility as the man developed symptoms before he visited the hospital on Feb 6.
So far, 252 people in Japan -- more than 200 of whom are passengers and crew from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama -- have been found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.
The doctor, a surgeon in his 50s, was confirmed Thursday to have become the first doctor in Japan to be infected with the virus that causes the disease now known as COVID-19, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The farmer, whose infection with the virus was also confirmed Thursday, has developed severe pneumonia and is now being treated at a different medical facility, the prefectural government said.
He initially developed symptoms on Feb. 1, began running a fever on Feb 5 and was admitted to the Saiseikai Arida Hospital on Feb 6 before being moved to a different facility on Thursday.
A healthcare center is confirming who has been in close contact with him, the prefectural government said, adding that it is currently unknown whether he has recently traveled overseas.
In addition to the surgeon and the farmer, another doctor and two patients at the hospital have developed pneumonia. One of the two patients, a woman, has already tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, but local authorities will conduct a fresh test on her and also screen the doctor and the other patient.
The infected surgeon had symptoms of fever and fatigue on Jan. 31 and took two days off but worked Feb. 3-5 after taking antipyretics. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Feb. 8 and was hospitalized two days later.
The surgeon has not traveled overseas recently or had close contact with visitors from China.
The Wakayama prefectural government has started offering consultation services at its office and public health centers. The health ministry is preparing to send an expert to the prefecture.
The latest revelation comes on the heels of Japan's first coronavirus death -- that of a Kanagawa woman in her 80s, whose son-in-law -- a taxi driver -- was also found to be infected with the virus.
The Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases said in a statement dated Feb 3 that it would be "no surprise if the virus was spreading sporadically in Japan."
Health minister Katsunobu Kato, however, said, "There is no reason for changing the government position that it has yet to reach the state of an epidemic within Japan."
Kato indicated expanding the scope of screening, which is currently limited to people who have traveled to and from or have had exposure to people from China's Hubei and Zhejiang provinces.
Meanwhile, a group of Japanese nationals who evacuated from Wuhan on the second chartered aircraft sent to the Chinese city by the Japanese government amid the virus outbreak departed from state facilities where they have been staying since arriving in Tokyo on Jan 30.
The 199 returnees all tested negative for the virus following a 12.5-day monitoring period. The first group of Wuhan evacuees left for home Thursday after undergoing the same procedure.
The government has already sent four chartered planes and repatriated a total of 763 people from Wuhan and other areas of Hubei Province on four flights amid a wide-scale lockdown of the area.
5th plane to go to Wuhan on Sunday
It is planning to send a fifth plane on Sunday to bring home more Japanese nationals and their families who wish to leave the city, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.
Some elderly passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were expected to disembark from the vessel later Friday. They will stay at a state facility in Saitama Prefecture.
With those infected on the vessel being taken to hospitals, currently about 3,400 passengers and crew remain quarantined on the ship. The health ministry initially planned to keep all of them confined aboard the ship until next Wednesday, when the monitoring period ends.
But it has decided to allow those aged 80 and above who have pre-existing conditions or are staying inside cabins without windows, together with people traveling with them, to leave the ship after screening for infections.
As the government scrambled to contain the virus, the cabinet decided to use 10.3 billion yen from Japan's reserve funds for measures to stem the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Under a hastily compiled policy package worth 15.3 billion yen in total, the government will allocate most of the funds to meet emergency needs, ranging from developing rapid-test kits and a vaccine to enabling more hospitals to treat symptoms caused by the virus.
Face-mask manufacturers seeking to boost output will receive subsidies of up to 30 million yen each as the government targets supplying at least 600 million units every month to Japan's population of about 126 million.
With the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics drawing near, Japan will also use part of the money to strengthen quarantine efforts.
"We will aim to stem the spread of infections and prevent the health conditions of infected people from getting severe," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters at his office.
The viral epidemic has also hit tourism, which has been reliant on foreign visitors, particularly Chinese, and raised concern about the growth outlook for the world's third-largest economy.
Small- and medium-sized companies, including those in the tourism industry, will gain easier access to funding via emergency loans and guarantees worth 500 billion yen to be extended by the state-owned Japan Finance Corp among other entities.
Japan will also freely share with other countries its data from isolating the new coronavirus to help international efforts to speed up medicine and vaccine development.© KYODO
Yubaru
Ok, and where does this confidence come from? One doctor probably infected a patient but the spread is not the problem of the hospital but this....
Just how DENSE does this official think the public is? The doc gets it, another patient at the hospital gets it, but it's the fault of things outside the facility?
daito_hak
Typical bad manners and lack of consideration Japanese often display by going to work or any public place while being sick. The fact that a so-called doctor who should know better is also doing it is even criminal.
Caliboy
Typical bad manners and lack of consideration Japanese often display by going to work or any public place while being sick. The fact that a so-called doctor who should know better is also doing it is even criminal.
Did the Doctor know he was infected? What's up with the Japanese bashing comment
"Typical bad manners and lack of consideration Japanese"
That is a racist comment.
Typical bad manners and lack of consideration white people"
What do you think Moderator?????
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Pay attention on the virius, not the doctor.
klausdorth
The doctor should have known that he got some kind of virus.
So, stay with your a.. at home!
And I am sure the virus will keep on spreading!
Flute
That is not a matter of bad manner or lack of consideration in Japan. It is more like the other way round : you should not be stopped by health issue to attend what you said you would. Not going to work is seen as deviant.
I think people still have to pay to get an attestation that they can not go to work from their doctor.
Yubaru
Happens more often than one may think! I have personally seen doctors continuing to see patients while having the flu themselves.
And yes that is a plural "s".
This doctor will get away with anything "criminal" as he can always claim that pneumonia is not a contagious disease and just having a fever is neither as well!
daito_hak
He knew he was sick and had strong fever. This sort of symptoms do not happen without any reason and it does not matter whether or not he was infected with COVID-19. He could have had the flu and it would be as bad to show up in front of potentially fragile patients.
You are being totally ridiculous, having a critical point to view towards Japanese is not being racist. And yes showing up at work while being sick is bad manners. You seem to be one of those ridiculous person who call out for racism every time someone say something that isn't "Japanese are great"...
How cute, you need some help?
daito_hak
This is a load of non sense. They use this sort of excuse to precisely get way with being bad mannered and unconsidered.
MikeH
@daito... spot on! It’s really problematic that sick people almost always go to work in Japan thus infecting many people along the way ( trains, stations, walkways, office... )!
@Caliboy... it wasn’t a racist comment by daito! He/She was just mentioning the fact that Japans working lifestyle is so bad that it’s expected of workers to go to work even t sick! Thus others are infected ( generally speaking if it’s an infectious diseases and not only the current virus outbreak )! It’s been the case in Japan for almost all people to go to work even if sick as it’s expected! If you don’t agree with this or if you didn’t know this then you must be living under a rock somewhere!!!
MikeH
Bottom line is it’s a bad manner by Japanese people to show up at the work even when they are sick! That is simply been inconsiderate towards others but they tend to pretend that they are doing their coworkers a favor by coming to work while being sick! It’s just the expectation of the company’s in Japan that has built this mindset of the Japanese people but if they really want to they can easily change this since labor laws in Japan seem to be getting better recently. So it all comes down to individuals to use their own mind and make better choices!
spinningplates
The doctor and patient were maybe infected by someone else...the virus is out there, and will spread.
It’s inevitable.
Flute
As far as I am concerned I never heard in Japan, Japanese people stating that attending stuff when ill was bad manner and unconsiderate. And was more than once confronted to the opposite. But if you have proof that I am saying a lot of non sense by stating way things are working in Japan please do so.
No, they was not. The involved comment specifically state that Japanese are showing bad manner and lack of consideration. They are not. They follow the rules and bend by the cultural standard of what is being well-mannered and considerate.
If you think it is bad, attack the rules and cultural standard not the people. And you should logically think of them as victim of it (anybody having any union member in ones friend should be able to state a few fascinating stuff company come up to make sure ill people attend work).
Thunderbird2
Do Japanese workers get sick-pay? If not then I completely sympathise with them for going to work when not feeling well. People should never be financially worse off for being sick... it isn't 'bad manners'...
zichi
Just like in the UK. Depends on your job and who you work for. Some do, some don't.