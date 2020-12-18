Pfizer files request for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc on Friday requested Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approve its novel coronavirus vaccine, making it the first drug maker to file such a request in the country.
If approved, vaccination could begin as early as March. Japan has already agreed with Pfizer to receive a supply of 120 million vaccine doses, enough for 60 million people, or roughly half of the population.
"In the event that we win approval, we would like to ensure a fast delivery of our vaccine to people in Japan and play a part in normalizing their social life," Akihisa Harada, president of the Japan unit of Pfizer said.
The government plans to ask municipalities to prepare venues and medical institutions to conduct vaccinations, and make systems available for accepting reservations.
The United States and Britain have already begun administering the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, while Singapore and some other countries are expected to follow suit.
But concerns remain over its safety as local U.S. authorities said Wednesday a health care worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. Similar allergic reactions from two health care workers have also been reported in Britain.
Earlier in the month, Japan's parliament enacted a law to cover the costs for residents to be vaccinated, with a recent resurgence in infections demonstrating the importance of the inoculations.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is projected to be delivered in batches of 1,000 doses but they need to be stored at minus 75 C or lower and administered within approximately 10 days.© KYODO
Japanoob
the PM had recently enjoyed a steak dinner in the company of fellow geriatrics, contrary to guidelines and common sense, for someone meant to be showing leadership.
thelonius
Did I read this correctly?? U.S., Canada, and U.K. approved within 2 weeks of application, and were vaccinating within 2 days of approval. Why would it need to take so long? Does Pfizer need to have a hanko registered or something?
zichi
Japan needs to speed up the procedures and start vaccinating before March. Priority first healthcare workers and old folk homes. Front line workers. Pfizer vaccine is for 16 years and older. Two shots 21 days apart. The immunity is about a week after the second shot.
didou
The sense of urgency in Japan does mean it takes a few months to setup things, the necessary delay to review details and confirming no rust will damage the process.
That’s like the emergency cars running at a low speed. Better to be close from an hospital in case of heart attack.
AEDs now can substitute the failure of speedy intervention.
Penfold
article fails to mention that the “experimental “ vaccine manufacturers will not be held liable if something goes wrong.
zichi
Penfold
Governments have to accept liability.
theFu
How many Japanese were in the trials?
Seems like that would be a key factor in approval for wide deployment within a country. Lifestyle, foods, and common medical practices could be material, yes?
Yes, we are all human, but there are differences. There are some Asian-specific issues with some treatments.
Hopefully, if there are any differences, those aren't important, but wouldn't they want to find those before broad deployment to everyone. After all, there were important differences in how Americans needed treatment compared to Chinese.
Luddite
“As early as March.” I keep seeing and hearing this nonsense. March is very late, vaccinating the most vulnerable needs to start ASAP.
kaimycahl
This virus has no end!
zichi
The vaccination is approved for "emergency use". Normally would take 10 years for approval. Moderna approved in the US.
AgentX
So long as it's optional, that's great news. Maybe.
divinda
To everyon complaining about starting no earlier than March:
They can't get delivery until at least March. The first several million (maybe 100+ million) doses have already been bought and alotted to the US, UK, and possibly others.
Japan, like every other country on earth, has to wait in the queue since the role out of any vaccine is first come (wiuth their checkbook) and first served.
JJ Jetplane
@Penfold
There are risks associated with just about all vaccines. As long as the data highlights those risks and the government deems them an acceptable amount of risks, then they usually get approved. These vaccines are the first mRNA vaccines that have ever been approved for human trials. mRNA vaccines are only 30 years old. So the long term affects of vaccines that don't carry the genetic code of the virus are not properly known. Uncharted waters.
i@n
For countries where vaccines have been approved maybe the respective embassies could arrange for vaccinations of their citizens here so some people could be vaccinated already
Monty
I dont expect anything before summer.
In my home country, they said they will start vaccinate the population in January, but yesterday evening my brother in my home country said, hopefully June.
These days I dont give any serious hope that vaccination will start earlier than summer.
But you should never give up hope, right?
samuraivunyl
@divinda
Japan is getting is much later because as usual, the government probably had to schedule a zillion meetings to dare say it, take a gamble ( very very unjapanese ) on a medicine that hasn't been approved. Nothing ventured nothing gained. Too many people in all levels of management all too scared to make decisions that involve any risk.
Bob Fosse
They need to consider speeding up the process.
virusrex
Japanese approval process is ultra-protectionist, and for some reason it prioritize having as little lives lost for anything approved, this seems to be positive, but in reality it just mean that having a much higher amount of lives lost for something not approved opportunely is not seen as a problem.
Since it is not true, that would explain why is not included, it is desirable that false or misleading information is not mixed with reality in an article.
That is incorrect, vaccines patents last only 10 years, and any competent company has to register as soon as the technology to produce it is developed (before the pre-clinical trials), if this were true nobody would make any new vaccine, since by the time billions of dollars were invested in the clinical trials anybody could make it without paying anything.
In reality vaccines have traditionally taken many years to develop in order to overcome some special difficulty or to improve over what is already available, for COVID-19 none of those 2 things are necessary. The main time consuming part is the phase III clinical trial, but 6 months of trials have been already used for vaccines in use before without problems, so the "emergency approval" acceleration is mostly on the paperwork.
Luddite
@divinda. Rubbish. Japan ordered the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year and they have had months to prepare, just like other countries. Pfizer manufactured huge amounts of vaccine while waiting for trials and licensing to finish. Japan won’t start the vaccination programme as they are waiting for a ‘Japanese’ vaccine. Must keep the Party donors happy.
Oxycodin
At least it’s not forcing inoculation and I’m hoping this is really the key to stopping the spread.
divinda
Bit of a paradox you are describing there. So you'd prefer Japan to "take a gamble", and that in regards to the lives of the Japanese people they should not be "all too scared to make decisions that involve any risk" ?
If that happened, I'd be pretty confident that many of the same people here complaining about how "late" March is (as well as across the Japanese citizenry) would then be complaining that the government was going too quickly to approve an experimental vaccine and that they were gambling with people's lives.
There are 200+ countries on the planet, all vying to get this Pfizer vaccine with their own deals and reservations, and not even a dozen have already approved it (and many of those that did have done so in the past week).
Canada apporoved it a week ago and may start taking delivery in March as well. Thats because it takes actual time to produce hundreds of million doses of vaccines. Not to mention the logistics of delivery, storage, and injection (there aren't even the billions of glass viles needed in physical existence yet on earth to even put this vaccine into).
So all things considered, March ain't that slow, not to mention how dozens of countries have a much much much more dire need for vaccine relief right now than Japan.
cracaphat
Does it even work? The UK have been 007 secretive about what's going on with the taking and feedback.And with the Health Minister saying the one going around is a variant, wouldn't that make the current vaccine,null and void?
virusrex
But mRNA vaccines DO contain the genetic code of the virus, actually that is the only thing they contain. Of course they don't include the part of the code for proteins that are toxic to the cells, or that mess with the immune system or the part that allow the virus to keep replicating. In general mRNA has been used commercially for decades, and has been tried in humans for many years already. No general negative effects have been observed for the technology itself.
No, viruses mutate all the time, and for RNA viruses like the coronaviruses even more, you can find many different versions of the virus even on a single patient. Fortunately not all mutations allow the virus to escape the immune system, and for SARS-CoV-2 the part that is recognized and attacked is apparently fixed, if the virus changes it it cannot infect properly, and its cleared. If a new variant could escape immunity we would see clusters of secondary infections but that has not happened.
zichi
What I should have said is normally a drug takes about 10 years to develop before applying for approval.
Monty
Does anybody has a positive feedback from The UK?
They started already to vaccinated the people, right?
How is it going?
Tokyo-m
Indeed. Every time I see an ambulance in Tokyo with its flashing lights, super-high-volume sirens, the messages telling everyone it is coming through, and then its ridiculously low speed (I could overtake them on my little bicycle loaded with shopping), I say a prayer for the poor person in the back of the ambulance.
And this government is just the same. Plenty of noise and flashing lights, but very little actual action, and precious little in the way of skill or even common-sense. Pity us all.
Raw Beer
If this vaccine is truly safe and effective, then more lives will be lost because of this delay. If they discover serious side effects, then this delay could save lives. The vaccine might increase the rate of other infectious diseases (e.g. influenza) so taking it in the middle of flu season might not be a good idea.
virusrex
On one side you have already demonstrated long term effects produced by the infection, on the other side you have only the possibility that something that did not happen with tens of thousands of volunteers (nor with previous vaccines) suddenly occurring; it is obvious which option is rationally the better.
If somebody said that maybe the infection will make you irrationally aggressive 5 years from now (even if nothing indicates this is a realistic possibility) would this be a rational argument to try to convince people to vaccinate?
PerformingMonkey
I wouldn't worry too much. Japan is a gerontocracy, so any undue delay would hit those with all the power, all the money and all the political influence hardest of all.
Nasakenai
Spot on. Japan ordered these vaccines at the same time as the rest of the world and the rest of the world has finished their preparations whereas Japan hasn't even started and is still holding out for a Japanese vaccine (which will never come obviously).
Haaa Nemui
virusrex... your vote score makes it quite clear how many people have been affected by garbage information. Keep up the good fight.
robert maes
“ could “ and “ as EARLY as March ??? Good one. Even if it is March that is 3 months after any other developed country
divinda
You have no idea what you are talking about.
Canada, who approved it last week, will get their delivery in March.
The EU has not approved it yet, including Germany, which is where this vaccine was partly developed and tested. Therefore their delivery dates are still unknown.
NZ and Australia also did not approve it yet. Therefore their delivery dates are also still unknown.
Several Middle Eastern and Latin American countries did approve it in the past week or so (do you consider them "developed"?) but their first deliveries will also be staggered over the next several months.
Bob Fosse
Well, this one’s a mess. The silent voices are speaking apparently.
iraira
If (Because) extensive regulatory review is required for a vaccine or any medicine to receive the ok for use, patent term extensions are possible (usually 5 years, but can vary). So the patent can last 25 years (20 + the 5 year PTE) from the initial filing date of the application (this can also vary among countries but I believe is the same regardless of the filing route).
Elvis is here
My favorite Twitter quote this week:
How y'all scared of the vaccine but not scared of Covid :^ |
Virusrex is not unpopular, he just isn't stupid...
(A few points to think about over the weekend)
iraira
Some people don't like it when they have "that complicated science stuff" thrown in their face, especially on the Internet.
So much easier to just click "Dislike" than actually try to do some "re-surch". An NO, that usually doesn't include a "I watched a YouTube video".
alceste
VUI-202012/01 variant reported in UK is defined by a set of multiple mutations, most significantly by a spike mutation (N501Y) in the receptor binding domain and a couple of deletions, which may increase affinity of the virus to human ACE2 receptor. (1,2,*3)
At this stage, it is not known if VUI-202012/01 variant is responsible for the sharp increase in the number of cases, but one expects the virus to become more infectious and less lethal under evolutionary stress and more stable variants will emerge in time.
Since approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are targeting multiple epitopes on the spike protein, it is highly unlikely that VUI-202012/01 variant will cause a vaccine escape.
*1) https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4857
*2) https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-the-new-variant-of-sars-cov-2/?cli_action=1608000129.559
*3) https://twitter.com/GuptaR_lab/status/1338610126291349508
Reckless
Hope springs eternal Monty. By the way does anyone know which prior vaccine platform was used for this new one? I assume it was not developed from scratch.
anon99999
Clearly powers to be would prefer a Japanese vaccine. Less money to be made, favours gained etc, etc with a foreign vaccine and I am sure it hurts to have to pay and rely on foreigners. Maybe hold out longer for the Japanese vaccine in hope.
BTW this vaccine apparently only stops serious development of the virus in those vaccinated. Likely they still can get the virus asymptomatically and pointedly still transmit the virus to t others. Begs the question of do people under 30, or whatever, even need to be vaccinated with this vaccine, since they already have a rather minute chance of getting the virus seriously anyhow, already far less than the vaccine's 90% protection.
The Avenger
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/dr-fauci-when-will-vaccines-be-distributed-when-will-young-people-get-a-vaccine-what-is-herd-immunity-fact-check-latest-update/65-05bc6077-47f7-49a8-8b9d-eb3b3dba06be
Matej
just wonedring why pfizer?
who have decided that?
who will take responsibility in case of side effects caused by this not really tested vaccine?
or shoga nai?
as usual?
why dont use other medicines widely used already in different countries say Sputnik in Russia.
or japanese pride cant allow use russian one?
what a strange times!!!how many people must die until old jiji group will finally make first real move?
virusrex
Thanks for the correction.
The developer has a lot of products in trials, in theory the technology is similar between all of them, targets are many kinds of cancer, influenza, tuberculosis.
https://biontech.de/science/pipeline
All vaccines act like this, primary infection is realistically impossible to prevent, but if the infection is interrupted before its completely stablished it can importantly reduce transmission, many previous vaccines act like this. Even if the transmission is not reduced completely, just making the carrier asymptomatic already reduces transmission by around 2/3 compared with symptomatic patients. The vaccine can make the period of spreading shorter, the quantity of virus expelled lower, etc. It is widely expected by professionals to be the case but that cannot be proved only with the phase III trials.
Also, the chance of getting a serious complication from the virus is also susceptible of the 90% reduction, so if for example somebody in their 20 has 1 in 1,000 chances of a serious complication from the infection being vaccinated would make that 1 in 10,000 chances. That is quite a benefit.
Well, pfizer is the one asking for approval, so obviously they themselves are the ones to decide, the question makes no sense. Sputnick has not applied for approval, it has not even made the whole production and testing related information open, obviously it cannot be used on Japan until they get permission.
And the government is the one taking responsibility, the same as it does with every vaccine that is recommended according to the japanese health system. That is why every single lot of vaccines used on humans is tested for safety and efficacy before it can be put on the market.
Lovecrafting
because discussing about a vaccine over fax can be a lengthy process.
KariHaruka
The delays because one employee at Pfizer is having to learn how to use a fax machine, whilst another employee is selecting the design of their hanko?