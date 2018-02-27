Pictograms on Japanese electric toilets registered as global standard

Pictograms on how to use Japanese electric toilets have been registered as a global standard, the government said Monday, in a step aimed at making such signs more familiar to the growing number of foreign tourists visiting the country.
Six kinds of pictograms -- showing instructions on which buttons to press when operating a high-tech Japanese toilets -- have been recognized by the International Organization for Standardization, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The pictograms, designed by a Japanese industrial body of toilet makers, include those for "strong flush," "bidet" and "raise/lower the lid."
As use of high-tech Japanese toilets is becoming increasingly popular overseas, industry experts hope that now the Japan-proposed pictograms have become a global standard, domestic manufacturers of such toilets with water spray functions will be able to enter overseas markets.
In line with the international standard, the ministry will also modify the Japanese Industrial Standards for the pictograms within this year.© KYODO
RealCDN
Great news - I can finally use a toilet.
Yubaru
theFu
Whatever happened to the 3 shells method?
Will these images be added to iOS and Android?
katsu78
Which button turns off the heater in summer?
Laguna
They need a child safety lock. I remember the time my 3-year old son accidentally pressed the bidet button and nearly hit the ceiling.
papigiulio
Thanks, I should watch that movie again.
mattfuller
The bidet in at least the modern ones will not work unless you are sitting on the toilet- they have sensors.
nedotjp
Derek Grebe
Terrific. Now how about some soap?