Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All Nippon Airways has said it will rigorously deal with the case of a co-pilot who failed an alcohol breath test before a flight. Photo: AFP
national

Pilot drinking again delays ANA flight despite new rules

3 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways said Friday it was forced to delay a domestic flight earlier this week after a co-pilot failed an alcohol breath test despite new rules.

The case came after Japan introduced fresh regulations to clamp down on alcohol consumption by pilots, after several incidents involving flight crew drinking hit the headlines.

On Tuesday, the ANA co-pilot was scheduled to fly a Boeing 777 with 322 passengers on board from Kobe in western Japan to Haneda airport in Tokyo.

But he failed a breath test, and said he had consumed a can of beer and half a can of a spirit-based drink in his hotel room about six hours before the flight.

The flight was delayed by more than an hour while a replacement pilot was found.

The airline said in a statement it would deal with the case "rigorously". It has banned pilots and co-pilots from drinking alcohol up to 24 hours before a flight.

Late last year, a Japan Airlines co-pilot arrested in Britain was jailed for 10 months after being found shortly before a flight with a blood alcohol level almost 10 times the legal limit.

He had reportedly consumed two bottles of wine and more than 1.8 liters of beer over six hours on the night before the flight.

ANA also revealed last year that a hungover pilot had caused multiple flight delays.

Before the rule change in January, Japan had no legal limits on drinking by plane crew members before flights, and breath testing was not required.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Starting to look a bit endemic, innit?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Putting the lives of several hundred people at risk isn't a clever move. Co-pilot or not. Could understand if it was cabin crew who don't actually fly the craft but this person should have abided by the new rules. What's it going to take to get the message across, an actual air disaster?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

forced to delay a domestic flight earlier this week after a co-pilot failed an alcohol breath test despite new rules

No doubt many of these pilots, like society at large, are alcoholics. Rules aren't going to prevent this. They need help and meanwhile they need to be weeded out.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog