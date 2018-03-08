Police confirm safety of 2 Frenchmen who went missing at ski resort

Police on Friday confirmed the safety of two Frenchmen who went missing at a ski resort in central Hokkaido a day before.
The two in their 40s lost their way while skiing Thursday outside the ski run areas at the Sahoro ski resort in the town of Shintoku. After spending the night at a shelter, they descended the mountain and found a private house where they asked for help, the police said.
The police had been searching for the two after the wife of one of the men reported that she could not contact her husband. The wife was not in Japan, but had received a message from her husband late Thursday afternoon saying he got lost.
According to the police, the two men, who live in Singapore, have been staying at a hotel near the ski resort since Sunday with their children and others.
The Mt. Sahoro ski resort has about 20 runs at altitudes between 420 and 1,030 meters, according to the Tokachi Sahoro Resort website.© KYODO
Slickdrifter
I hope both men are found safe.
Japanese rescue teams are pretty good at what they do.
Sounds like a big ski operation too. 20 runs is a fair amount of tracks.
sir_bentley28
Just so I understand this, all this information was put into this "story", but they couldn't even get their names? I hope these french men are found safe and sound.
Reckless
I hope they are found safe soon.
Recently in Niigata with my 10 yo son, we took a lift up but the weather at the top was nearly a blizzard and it was a heckuva time finding our way down as there were only a few people at all and too much snow to make out signs or trails.
Himajin
I found a news report about lost skiers who got back on the trail late last night and called on their cells, and were met and brought back to their lodgings. It must be them....no names in any of the articles.
Nessie
What would that add?