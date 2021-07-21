Police find missing Ugandan weightlifter in Mie Prefecture

A Ugandan weightlifter has been found in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, four days after he disappeared from an Olympic training camp in Japan, leaving a note saying he wanted to find work, police said Tuesday.
The disappearance of Julius Ssekitoleko came at a time of high public concern over coronavirus risks as thousands of foreigners arrive for the Games.
"Today, the man was found in Mie Prefecture with no injuries and no involvement in any crime," an Osaka police official, who declined to be named, told AFP.
"He carried his own ID and identified himself. It is not certain to whom we should send the man -- the team or the embassy."
The alarm was raised on Friday after Ssekitoleko failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room.
The 20-year-old had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Tokyo Games, which open on Friday, because of a quota system.
A note was found in his room requesting his belongings be sent to his family in Uganda, according to officials in Izumisano city in Osaka prefecture, where the team were training.
Police said Ssekitoleko had traveled to Nagoya and then to nearby Gifu Prefecture, before moving south to Mie.
"He was found in a house belonging to people who have a connection to the man. He did not offer resistance. He was talking frankly. We are still questioning him about his motive," the police official said.
When Uganda's delegation arrived in Japan last month, a coach tested positive on arrival, with another member of the delegation also testing positive later.
Virus cases are rising in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and there is heavy scrutiny in Japan of infection risks linked to the Games.
Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules including regular testing and limits on their movement.© 2021 AFP
59 Comments
Mike Dashler
He should be deported immediately and the people that were harboring him should be investigated.
Hiro
Only 4 days. That was pretty anit-climatic. I bet it's gonna be so emberasing for him to face his wife back home after leaving the note that he wasn't planning to return.
oyattosa!!!
Yes, deported...and persona non grata forever...
The same goes for the people who helped him out...
And put them on "that special list"
oyattosa!!!
Ya think that kind of individual cares?
Bart Fargo
Glad he was found before his visa expired.
Mark
""The 20-year-old had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Tokyo Games, which open on Friday, because of a quota system.""
He is probably mad and disappointed after all the training and coming to Japan only to find out he is he can't compete!! terrible that's all there is to it.
Michael Machida
Things must be pretty bad back in his home country to have to take this risk. Maybe we all need to understand this man and why he resorted to this option.
gogogo
When international eyes are on Japan they certainly treat foreigners differently. Anyone else Amy Amy other time he would be in the detention centre for months.
Meiyouwenti
How was he planning to find work here? There must be an underground network to find jobs for illegal aliens.
Robert Cikki
I can't believe the officer even said that.
M3M3M3
I'm happy to deport anyone who's broken the law but what's the crime or deportable offence here? Presumably he still has a valid visa stamped into his passport for 90 days. The decision by the Ugandans to cut him from the team and send him home doesn't instantly cancel his visa, does it?
The only issue is that he didn't fully quarantine for 14 days as required, but since the Ugandans were about to evict him from the Olympic village, is he really at fault? As long as he resumed his quarantine at the new address in Nagoya, I don't see a big problem. It's as if his Japanese hotel made a booking error and he had to find a new one. He's obviously not allowed to work but he's free to look around and talk to employers who might sponsor him for a visa. As long as he leaves before his visa runs out I think he's free to stay.
But he's no longer an Olympic participant. The only rules that apply now are the general quarantine rules that cover all foreign visitors in Japan.
snowymountainhell
Under world scrutiny (Not just Olympics but also for alleged, continuing detainee violations), Japan is making it abundantly clear about their humane treatment of this individual: . . .
. . .
snowymountainhell
. . . And also clear Japan’s current government agencies have no clue what to do in most situations:
Darius Black
Technically he has not broken any laws, so the police can do nothing. Only advise him to return to Tokyo with the team.
Jsapc
Seems like you're trying to make a point, but what is it exactly?
Aly Rustom
EXACTLY!
That is an EXCELLENT point.
snowymountainhell
He’s purported by unverified sources to have been training for a similar, upcoming marathon event slated for Paris 2024.
finally rich
This was an act of desperation. I'm white, came to Japan over a decade ago after studying the language/culture for many years, was independent from day 1, still the life had been very difficult, at least until I become self-employed, breaking free from all the tiresome interactions with the japanese.
Now imagine you being black, no japanese language skills, no visa...... the guy should have waited until the Paris Olympics, but again, this was an act of desperation.... poor guy didnt have a clue this is not one of those pathologically altruistic white societies, the guy got literally hunted down like an animal
PharaohChromium
Yeah, his poor wife is going to whoop his ass. Good.
sir_bentley28
Well, since he still has a valid visa, they can't deport him, he was compliant and cooperative with the authorities and he comitted no crimes! Therefore, he is to be returned to his team, given new guidelines as to what he must and must not do while in Japan and not placed in the japanese concentretion camp.....uh...I mean detention center.
gaijintraveller
So where is he being kept? In a cell in close contact in a closed space with others? Has he been retested for coronavirus?
ShinkansenCaboose
Perhaps he was planning on hooking his wife up with the African underground after he got settled.
If he got sponsored and changed his visa no issue, then could get a guarantor for his wife to follow with the kids. Lots of people do that.
Boy Next Door
He thought this country would be his way out of the tough life back home. I hope the goverment would give this man a chance. Let him IN.
Mark
Let him go back to his team so he can at least watch the games, then he will go back to his home nation, he will not escape again now that he knows it's not going to work.
Monty
I dont see any big problem here.
Yes, I mean he should follow the quarantine rule and stay in the Olympic bubble, because people coming for the Olympics are supposed to stay in the Olympic village.
But on other side, what was he thinking?
Just go out and get hired easily by someone?
Just with a short time Visa?
And anyway with his visa he is not allowed to work in Japan, right? (I am not sure about the rules these days)
gintonic
I can't believe the officer even said that.
Yep, if only there was some magical device that could be used to contact the embassy / team to clarify...
Numan
No laws have been broken unless you can arrest someone for intent on breaking a law without actually doing it.
Technically, they could hold him with their well-known 23 kidnapping procedure and continue to extend it until the visa expires then deport him.
jiji Xx
evidently not!
Numan
Yesterday in Yoyogi, I saw foreigners who are members of one of the Olympic teams. They were all wearing the badges around their neck and the same shirts. The definitely looked like athletes or at least some were coaches.
Of course, they were of European descent, so police would not bother even if they were breaking the law or planning on leaving the team most of the time.
"Privilege"
dmhondz
I think he is originally scheduled to return to his country today, 7/21. They should send him directly to the airport with his waiting team since there is no crime committed. Lets just say he did a little sight seeing.
Regarding to work here illegally, some people on trainee visa or even tourist visas do this. They over extend their visas and doesn't return to their home country. They continue to work moving around with people they know, I don't think they get hunted down like they did to this athlete though.
Fighto!
Well done to the police on tracking the Ugandan down. They often get criticized here, but this was exceptional policing.
Perhaps the penny will drop for the Ugandan gov't to stop selecting this athlete who regularly goes "missing" when overseas in competition.
Kumagaijin
So he wants to change his location on planet Earth. Not a big deal.
No Ginger
Why on earth would be want to stay in Japan?
Kentarogaijin
Very well done Police.. Now deportation awaits him, Japan is not for cheaters, things must be done legally, and he must do the immigration process like everyone else..
Here is not like Europe or the US, and living illegally here is much more difficult..
Sayonara baby..
Have you bought your cave to isolate yourself more ??.. lol..
Because, despite its problems and difficulties, Japan is one of the best countries to live in the world.
Like it or not..
NOMINATION
This generally happens when countries host worldwide events. I remembered the Aichi Expo in 2005, several from African, South American and Asian countries weren't on their flights back to their countries. Some were found and others rode off into the sunset.
In fact, my uncle was on the Hungarian team for track & field during the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games. My uncle wanted no part in returning to Hungary that had just been invaded by the Soviet Union. He stayed in Australia before eventually moving to the U.S.
spaceinvader
"Presumably he still has a valid visa stamped into his passport for 90 days."
No, he does not. He is on a a designated activities visa which allow him to stay as long he a member of the team. If he not a member of the Team, he has to go back to Uganda.
"The decision by the Ugandans to cut him from the team and send him home doesn't instantly cancel his visa, does it?"
Yes it does. That is why is was supposed to go back.
He is guilty of breaking the immigration laws of Japan.
spaceinvader
"Yesterday in Yoyogi, I saw foreigners who are members of one of the Olympic teams. They were all wearing the badges around their neck and the same shirts. The definitely looked like athletes or at least some were coaches."
You know Yoyogi park houses one of the venues? Right?
spaceinvader
I don't think they get hunted down like they did to this athlete though.
Yes, they do. You just don't hear about.
spaceinvader
"When international eyes are on Japan they certainly treat foreigners differently. "
No it wont. They will treated same under Japanese law
"Anyone else Amy Amy other time he would be in the detention centre for months."
Because they refuse to go back to their own country and are trying to game the system.
Matej
his official intention was to be part of Ugandan olympic team.
he left them.
he have betrayed both his team and his country.
there is no war in Uganda.
Amin is dead for decades.
give him omiyage and deport him with first available flight!
WA4TKG
Can you BLAME him ? All that training, all those years wasted due to a "Quota System" ?
I think we all know we would do exaclty what this guy did.
Joe Blow
Yes, because police in Japan have never hassled European people lol.
Garthgoyle
How come? He never committed any crime.
gintonic
Here is not like Europe or the US, and living illegally here is much more difficult..
Well, he does look a little different so that might make it a bit more difficult to blend in...
Jind
The Uganda Embassy has stated that he would be leaving Japan on July 21st.
expat
At least he got so see some of the country while he was here...
theFu
Deported.
Since he wasn't competing, he was supposed to leave Japan under current Japanese COVID rules.
Was he going to get married to be able to stay? What skills does he have to earn a living in Japan? No skills = deported or Japan will be overflowing with economic immigrants overstaying vacation visas like the USA.
Antiquesaving
On what charges?
In effect as the article states he didn't break any laws, nor has the family he was with.
He may have not followed the IOC bubble but, his visa Is different as it grants him X number of days in Japan, quarantine was long over.
Intent isn't a crime, so because he wanted to remain and work, he didn't do any of it yet so no actual crime by anyone.
Antiquesaving
@theFu
Had you been following the story, you would know he is already married back in Uganda.
ulysses
If he hasn't broken any laws, there's not much the police can do.
My guess is he goes back to Uganda and probably will not be a part of any team in the near future.
Sven Asai
Take some other choice, one that comes to your mind latest, the one with the largest postponement. Yes, that’s right, send him to Uganda.
Mocheake
Thousands of foreigners who arrived with no virus and won't get anywhere near the public, but we all know how this works. How many cases were there in Tokyo outside of the Olympic Village this week?
Tom
Have a safe trip back to Uganda...
Ojisan
Deport him.
audioboy77
Hilarious and tragic in equal measure
Pukey2
He must have stood out like a sore thumb.
Tobia
He is an illegal immigrant and he should NOT have escaped from the Olympic village and put other people's lives at risk. Reckless behaviour.
serendipitous1
Numan
Why make that assumption? If Olympic athletes or officials from any country were reported 'missing' and had left written evidence they planned to work in Japan, the police would try to find them regardless of their nationality or race.
snowymountainhell
Because @serendipitous1 7:04pm “it’s an issue”, even when it’s *not**.*
Agreed:@7:04pm: “If any country were reported 'missing' and had left written evidence they planned to work in Japan, the police would try to find them regardless of their nationality or race.”