Police officers patrol a departure terminal at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, ahead of the Sept 27 state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: KYODO
national

Police increase patrols at Haneda airport ahead of Abe state funeral

TOKYO

Police officers increased their patrols at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday as Japan strengthens security ahead of a state funeral later this month for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Accompanied by two dogs, around 60 officers, some carrying metal detectors, inspected trash cans, lockers and unattended carts at the airport's Terminal 3, which is expected to be used by foreign delegations attending the Sept 27 event in Tokyo.

Police also distributed pamphlets to airport users asking for their cooperation in preventing terrorist attacks such as by reporting suspicious objects.

The inspection, which was opened to the press, also involved the airport's terminal building operator and a security company.

The Japanese government expects more than 190 foreign delegations to visit Japan to attend the ceremony at the Nippon Budokan hall.

"It is the police's responsibility to secure the safety of dignitaries traveling to Japan for the state funeral," said Yusuke Takayama, an official of the Metropolitan Police Department, vowing an "all-out" effort by the department.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Council President Charles Michel are among the high-ranking foreign dignitaries expected to travel to Japan for the funeral.

Abe was fatally shot while delivering a stump speech in the city of Nara on July 8.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

is the funeral at the airport? Japan makes absolutely no sense sometimes....

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

do they realize the killer was Japanese?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

ramp up the fear-factor boys, get the people cowering....

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

All totally unnecessary, ex Prime Minister Abe is not deserving of a "state funded" party political send off. The majority of Japanese agree with me.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I can't help but feel that using segways is unnecessary.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why, they worried someone might try and assassinate him?

Or some weird foreigner might come in to protest his funeral? Carrying a banner thru customes?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Haha yeah as others mentioned about the perp was a Japanese dude. As if some gaijin is gonna get involved and cause some kind of commotion! And anyway gaijin can't even get into Japan. Wt

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why, Harris security is probably,better than the Prime Minister

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

