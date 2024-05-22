 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

Police rush to Tokyo train after report of man wielding knife

TOKYO

Police rushed to a Tokyo train Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a male passenger was wielding what appeared to be a knife but took no further action after questioning the man.

The man in his 60s was found in possession of a bladed tool used in leatherwork after the train stopped at Kaminakazato station on the JR Keihin Tohoku line, the police said, adding that they could not confirm that he had brandished the blade while on the train.

The police, who received the emergency call at around 10:10 a.m., said they also did not believe he had violated the firearms and swords control law because of the length of the blade.

The man had apparently got involved in trouble with a male passenger on another train just before the report was made during which he first took out the blade, the police said.

The train left the station nine minutes late, East Japan Railway Co said. The incident has not caused a major impact on its operations.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

