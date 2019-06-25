Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Pope to visit Hiroshima, Nagasaki on Nov 24

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

Pope Francis will visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Nov 24 during his four-day stay in Japan to offer prayers for victims of the U.S. atomic bombings of the two cities in World War II, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The pope is scheduled to meet atomic bomb survivors as part of his trip from Nov 23, the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II in February 1981, the source said.

He will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, and hold a mass at the Tokyo Dome stadium on Nov 25.

The pope sent letters in May promising to offer prayers for citizens of the two cities after their mayors as well as the governor of Hiroshima Prefecture asked him to visit when they attended his public weekly audiences, according to the local governments.

Pope Francis issued cards in January last year showing a 1945 picture of a boy who was an atomic bomb survivor carrying his dead brother on his shoulders in Nagasaki.

The pope, elected as the Roman Catholic pontiff in 2013, condemned not only the use of nuclear weapons but their "possession" for the first time in a speech in 2017.

Pope Francis is the first Jesuit to become pope. Saint Francis Xavier, a Jesuit missionary, first introduced Christianity to Japan in 1549.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES