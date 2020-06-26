Popular tourist spot Kurobe Dam begins releasing water

Water is released at Kurobe Dam in the town of Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, on Friday.

One of Toyama Prefecture’s main annual tourist attractions began operations on Friday as Kurobe Dam started releasing water, which will continue each day until Oct 15.

The hydroelectric arch dam, located in Tateyama in the Northern Alps, is Japan’s highest at 186 meters. In order to drain the dam, water is released at a rate of 10-15 tons per second.

The daily event draws tourists who flock to observatory area to witness the scene against the backdrop of the alps, although this year, numbers are expected to be much lower due tot he coronavirus.

Kansai Electric Power Co operates the dam, which has a total reservoir capacity of 200 million tons, and drains water out of the structure each year during the rainy and typhoon seasons to maintain the landscape of the Kurobe River. Water has been released every summer since 1961.

© Japan Today