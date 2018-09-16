Porsche explodes after crash on Kanagawa highway

A Porsche burst into flames on a highway in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. The purple vehicle crashed into a barrier along the side of the road and burst into flames, Fuji TV reported. The 52-year-old male driver was able to get out before the car exploded, and he sustained only light injuries.

Police believe he may have been speeding at the time and lost control of the car. The road was slippery after Saturday’s rain.

