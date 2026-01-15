 Japan Today
Passengers evacuated from a stranded train on the Keihin-Tohoku line walk to Tamachi Station in Tokyo on Friday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo
national

Power outage halts Tokyo commuter train lines, disrupting thousands

11 Comments
By Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO

A railway power outage in Tokyo disrupted the morning commute for thousands on Friday as two main lines with some of the world's busiest stations were halted after reports of a fire.

Trains on East Japan Railway's Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines were halted in all directions. Services are expected to fully resume at around 1 p.m., the operator said.

A fire was reported on the tracks near Tamachi Station, where both lines stop, shortly before 8 a.m., public broadcaster NHK said. Flames were coming from a transformer in the track area, and the fire was nearly extinguished about 30 minutes later, NHK said.

Passengers were seen disembarking from a Keihin-Tohoku train stranded between stations and walking along the tracks to evacuate, assisted by firefighters and railway staff, in footage broadcast by the NTV network.

The Yamanote Line passes through stations including Shinjuku, which handles about 3.5 million passengers daily. The Keihin-Tohoku Line serves major hubs such as Tokyo and Yokohama.

11 Comments
I imagine it must be chaos there this morning.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

I am so glad I don't live in Tokyo! What a mess!

-13 ( +4 / -17 )

The helicopters were noisy AF until about 10am. Must be fixed now.

I am so glad I don't live in Tokyo! 

Me too.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Me too.

Yes, it's just so much of a madhouse. None of that in Kyushu.

-7 ( +4 / -11 )

Can confirm. Sitting for nearly one hour on Keikyu line waiting to get into Keikyu-Kawasaki Station.

Jammed in the train with hundreds of my now closest friends.

If only the Keikyu Line had a bar car. Kanpai.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

They need sufficient battery backup like hospitals, so normal activities can resume during rush hour

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Yes, it's just so much of a madhouse. None of that in Kyushu

Do you even have trains in Kyushu? Lol.

We have 115+ in Tokyo so most people were just fine as usual this morning. What happens if your horse and cart turns up late down there?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

115+ train lines** that is :)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It is critical to be able to control the power from a central control room to prevent disasters from happening, like a runaway train. An independently powered train would not be under the control of the control room.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well, nationwide productivity just took a big hit today, that's for sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So it’s not only Deutsche Bahn that’s going downhill

0 ( +0 / -0 )

