Powerful typhoon makes landfall in western Japan

The most powerful typhoon to make landfall in Japan in 25 years arrived in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and strong winds in both western and eastern regions.

Typhoon Jebi hit the southern part of Tokushima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, prompting the cancellation of flights and train services, and closure of commercial facilities such as a popular theme park in Osaka.

The agency, which also warned of high waves, has called on the public to be vigilant against flooding and mudslides caused by the typhoon.

Categorized as "very strong" based on its top wind speeds, Jebi is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jebi was packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center.

Japan has been hit by a succession of typhoons recently, with western parts of the country devastated by massive flooding and landslides that left more than 220 people dead in July.

The agency said the typhoon is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan by late Tuesday and move northward, and by Wednesday morning, weaken to an extratropical cyclone.

The imminent arrival of Jebi in western Japan affected the operations of transportation systems and commercial facilities.

Domestic airlines have decided to cancel more than 600 local and international flights mainly scheduled to depart and arrive in airports in western and central Japan. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. have canceled 289 and 180 flights, respectively.

Railway operators also halted some services, including on the Tokaido Shinkansen and Sanyo Shinkansen lines.

Some parts of expressways are also expected to be closed.

Department stores in western Japan including Osaka and Kyoto prefectures decided to close for the day. USJ Co., the operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, also closed the park.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, up to 500 millimeters of rain may fall in central Japan and up to 400 mm in western Japan.

The typhoon is unlikely to come close to the Japanese capital.

