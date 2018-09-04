Powerful typhoon makes landfall in western Japan

The most powerful typhoon to make landfall in Japan in 25 years arrived in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and strong winds in both western and eastern regions.
Typhoon Jebi hit the southern part of Tokushima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, prompting the cancellation of flights and train services, and closure of commercial facilities such as a popular theme park in Osaka.
The agency, which also warned of high waves, has called on the public to be vigilant against flooding and mudslides caused by the typhoon.
Categorized as "very strong" based on its top wind speeds, Jebi is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jebi was packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center.
Japan has been hit by a succession of typhoons recently, with western parts of the country devastated by massive flooding and landslides that left more than 220 people dead in July.
The agency said the typhoon is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan by late Tuesday and move northward, and by Wednesday morning, weaken to an extratropical cyclone.
The imminent arrival of Jebi in western Japan affected the operations of transportation systems and commercial facilities.
Domestic airlines have decided to cancel more than 600 local and international flights mainly scheduled to depart and arrive in airports in western and central Japan. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. have canceled 289 and 180 flights, respectively.
Railway operators also halted some services, including on the Tokaido Shinkansen and Sanyo Shinkansen lines.
Some parts of expressways are also expected to be closed.
Department stores in western Japan including Osaka and Kyoto prefectures decided to close for the day. USJ Co., the operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, also closed the park.
In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, up to 500 millimeters of rain may fall in central Japan and up to 400 mm in western Japan.
The typhoon is unlikely to come close to the Japanese capital.© KYODO
darknuts
Japan is really getting wallopped this year. Stay safe everyone.
Michael Jackson
But at the time of this posting, it's still sitting offshore just spinning its Wheels hopefully it'll die out and not hit the already flood-damaged areas or Southern Japan
glorfindel
Everything is still calm in Shiga now (7AM), God knows what it will be in the next following hours. I pray that you are all safe. God bless.
JonathanJo
Hope the forecasters have it wrong and it will head out back into the Pacific.
Let it be a Return of the Jebi.
cucashopboy
Michael Jackson - it won't. The course of typhoons is predicted with very high accuracy, and usually predictions are usually no more than a few miles out
kawabegawa198
Only a Category 2 now. Big fuss about nothing.
zatoizugoodo
Kawabegawa198, You've fallen into the trap of complacency. Never underestimate what weather can do.
Wolfpack
Strong or not, will still bring a lot of rain. There has already been a great deal of flooding this year.
Speed
As of 6pm Tue night it was already downgraded to a category 1. It's on the verge of becoming categorized as a tropical storm.
This is nowhere close to being "one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan".
Japanese media need to be clearer about the actual strength of the hurricanes. It was a category 5 six days ago but nothing near that now.
Kobe White Bar Owner
12-3 will be worst here in Kobe, fingers crossed. I always get well preped when these typhoons come. And yes 99% of the time its just wet and windy but i know that if the S did hit the fan my family and i will be better off for it, dib dib dob.
thepersoniamnow
Nice and sunny in Osaka at 8:30. A formerly Massive typhoon that’s now not very scary but still gets you the day off?...
Hey let’s hit the gym!
klausdorth
Rain is getting stronger here on Shikoku.
City administration announced a warning.
Heavy rain and strong winds around noon.
Reckless
In Tokyo my shoes and pants got soaked walking to the station!
kyronstavic
According to the weather bureau as of 8am it was classified as 非常に強い, so it could still pack a punch.
klausdorth
And I love this wording by the Japan Times (online edition):
"Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of officials Monday morning that the government will do all it can to deal with the typhoon,"
Gonna stand in its way, divert it? Must be all-mighty this government
browny1
For those suggesting that a lowering of the category rating means the typhoon is "a big fuss about nothing etc etc" seem to know little about what a serious rain event is.
Most damage, death & destruction this year in Japan has not been caused by cyclonic winds but the dumping of collosal amounts of rain in a very short period.
ATM, Typhoon Jebi fits that criteria.
Take care all.
factchecker
Why refer to it by name when JMA does not?
Disillusioned
Yes, it is a strong typhoon and, at present, it is till holding quite strong. I think the headline is quite sensationalised though.
cucashopboy
As of 6pm Tue night it was already downgraded to a category 1. It's on the verge of becoming categorized as a tropical storm.
This is nowhere close to being "one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan".
Japanese media need to be clearer about the actual strength of the hurricanes. It was a category 5 six days ago but nothing near that now.
Speed - The typhoon is expected to make landfall with a pressure of about 950 GPa, which I don't think has happened during the 15 years I've been living here. In this case the media are not overreacting.
Scrote
More scaremongering nonsense. It is only a category 1 now, the weakest possible typhoon, yet NHK are still saying it's 非常に強い. I think it's time Japan adopted the 1-5 rating for typhoons, rather than the strong / extremely strong / violent categories they use now. What Japan calls a "strong" typhoon is considered a tropical storm elsewhere. It's no wonder people stop taking any notice of warnings when they are making hysterical predictions like the above article almost every day.
Madden
Those people in the picture seem pretty close to those huge waves!
DaDude
Average person may laugh it off but it really messes up many peoples' days when work, school, trains and planes are cancelled with many stores and highways closing down.
CrazyJoe
Here's the global wind map, if you're interested.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-226.01,33.93,3000
browny1
We've all been subject to the follies of the overly cautious eyes rolling frustratingly so - but to the current mob of naysayers the situation nearby my vicinity (60ks) atm in shikoku.
Rainfall of 80mm in the last hour to 11:30am - that's over 3 inches an hour for the non converts.
Wind gusting at 50m/sec = 180km/hr - that's 120+mph for the non converts.
So I call foul on authorities for closing schools, highways and ordering evacuations etc as being "too scaredy".
Not!
smithinjapan
Speed: "As of 6pm Tue night it was already downgraded to a category 1. It's on the verge of becoming categorized as a tropical storm."
You from the future? Winds are quite strong now, and rain getting heavier.
Himajin
Yes, a little sick of the 'much ado about nothing' JT jaded-Japan-expert typhoon bravado. Car port roofs are already being blown away here, and we're not in the center yet.
Since when is 120 mph wind 'nothing'? Anyone saying it's nothing is far away , or isn't in Japan...
Wakarimasen
Extreme weather becoming more and more the norm. Take an umbrella.
Speed
I never wrote that this is "a big fuss about nothing".
The meaning of the message is that the weather service needs to provide more accurate information. Not this "strongest storm in 25 years" nonsense.
This lack of accuracy does two things:
One, it forces me and countless others to take unnecessary precautions. For a category 1 typhoon, I don't need to board up my whole house and tie down various items, like I unfortunately just did. For me and many others, emergency preparations between a super typhoon and a small one are very different.
Two, it makes the weather service lose credibility. I'm finding myself more and more checking overseas' weather sites for more accurate and detailed information. When there's actually "the strongest storm in 25 years" hitting us, I might not believe it in the future.
Lil Pappy
Pay attention to warnings! A large precent of deaths occur because people underestimate the power of nature! The real McCoy is lashing us right now! Pay attention to warnings...and do as they say!!!!
Raymond Chuang
JR West has essentially shut down all train services. I've been monitoring the live web cam pointed at conventional train tracks at Shin-Osaka Station and I didn't see one train go by for nearly 20 minutes.