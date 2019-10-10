Powerful typhoon on course to strike eastern Japan over weekend

A sign at Tokyo Dome Thursday night announces that Game 4 of the Central League Climax Series' final stage, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the approaching typhoon.

A powerful typhoon is on course to strike Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan this weekend, the weather agency warned Friday.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to approach the region from Friday evening and make landfall later, before passing east of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed cabinet members at a morning meeting to take necessary measures to deal with the typhoon, the season's 19th.

Up to 800 millimeters of rain is expected in central Japan's Tokai region and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, in the 24-hour period through Sunday morning, the agency said.

As of 6 a.m., the typhoon was traveling north-northwestward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour west of Chichijima Island in the Pacific with an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 kph.

On Thursday, train operators and airlines said they plan to or may suspend services in eastern and western Japan this weekend because of the typhoon.

East Japan Railway Co said its bullet and local train services in eastern and northeastern Japan are expected to be halted on Saturday and Sunday.

The company said it will release more details later Friday, such as how long and what lines will be affected, in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.

Central Japan Railway Co said it plans to halt all sections of its Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations before Saturday noon, while West Japan Railway Co said it could suspend some sections of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, possibly between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations.

All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co said they have canceled most of their flights in eastern and western Japan for Saturday.

East Japan Railway decided to make the early announcement given that the typhoon is projected to coincide with Rugby World Cup games and many other events, including weddings and school sports festivals, planned over the three-day weekend through Monday, according to the officials.

© KYODO