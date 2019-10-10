Powerful typhoon on course to strike eastern Japan over weekend

A powerful typhoon is on course to strike Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan this weekend, the weather agency warned Friday.
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to approach the region from Friday evening and make landfall later, before passing east of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed cabinet members at a morning meeting to take necessary measures to deal with the typhoon, the season's 19th.
Up to 800 millimeters of rain is expected in central Japan's Tokai region and 600 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, in the 24-hour period through Sunday morning, the agency said.
As of 6 a.m., the typhoon was traveling north-northwestward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour west of Chichijima Island in the Pacific with an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 kph.
On Thursday, train operators and airlines said they plan to or may suspend services in eastern and western Japan this weekend because of the typhoon.
East Japan Railway Co said its bullet and local train services in eastern and northeastern Japan are expected to be halted on Saturday and Sunday.
The company said it will release more details later Friday, such as how long and what lines will be affected, in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.
Central Japan Railway Co said it plans to halt all sections of its Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations before Saturday noon, while West Japan Railway Co said it could suspend some sections of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, possibly between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations.
All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co said they have canceled most of their flights in eastern and western Japan for Saturday.
East Japan Railway decided to make the early announcement given that the typhoon is projected to coincide with Rugby World Cup games and many other events, including weddings and school sports festivals, planned over the three-day weekend through Monday, according to the officials.© KYODO
13 Comments
Yubaru
Please, again, not threatens WILL, as it already has, with all the cancellations already being made with the airlines alone, this typhoon is affecting people WORLDWIDE!
Yubaru
JAL has cancelled 100% of it's flights and ANA over 90% with the other roughly 10% depending upon the speed of the typhoon, as they MIGHT be able to get flights out later Saturday night!
PTownsend
Rabble rabble. Maybe you didn't get the memo from St. Petes: even RT warns about the typhoon.
https://www.rt.com/sport/470385-typhoon-hagibis-rugby-formula-1/
Pukey2
I always thought the center of a typhoon was very calm. What do I know?
Phillip Jeeves
Recently visited your country from Australia early in the year so I hope you stay safe and take care
Yubaru
If you notice I wrote, "near" it's center, not THE center! The center or "eye" of the storm is extremely quiet. I have pictures of a number of them going right over my house.
One minute, violent winds, rains, everything, next minute, sun is shining, calm, beautiful weather, then WHAM the back side hits!
KariHaruka
My in laws were meant to be flying down from Sapporo into Tokyo tomorrow for my wife's birthday and also our daughters' Sports Day. But their flights have unfortunately been cancelled.
Aly Rustom
This storm looks like its going to be massive. Sitting here in the office hoping that they'll cancel tomorrow so we don't have to come in...
Hervé L'Eisa
http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/tracker/dynamic/main.html
This website has very good and accurate information.
Be smart and be safe.
nandakandamanda
Where I am there is heavy cloud and a strange stillness. Not a breath of wind.
gaijinpapa
Prepare for the worst , hope for the best.
DaDude
I am surprised they don't cancel their Sports Day too. Many schools have already cancelled here in Kansai and Kanto is supposedly going to be hit harder.
sakurasuki
Eight hours that's not enough to inform employer how bad typhoon effect to transportation system that their worker use to commute. Fortunately this week typhoon will happen during weekend so no employer will try to push their worker to work like when September's typhoon happened.
nandakandamanda
The calm before the storm...