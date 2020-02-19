Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prada puts off May 21 fashion show in Japan due to coronavirus

MILAN

Italian fashion house Prada has put off a show in Japan in May due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it said on Tuesday.

"Due to the current uncertainty related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prada Resort fashion show originally scheduled for May 21 in Japan will be postponed," the company said in an emailed statement.

It added the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure as well as "an act of responsibility and respect" for all those working on and planning to attend the show.

"Japan remains one of Prada's strategic markets and relevant events will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment," it said.

