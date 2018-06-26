Princess Hisako's daughter Ayako to marry businessman in October

Princess Ayako, the youngest daughter of Princess Hisako and Emperor Akihito's late cousin Prince Takamado, will marry a businessman on Oct 29, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The future husband of the 27-year-old princess is Kei Moriya, 32, a graduate of Keio University who works for major shipping firm Nippon Yusen KK.

They first met last December, according to the agency. They are expected to give more details of their relationship at a press conference to be held next Monday.

The two will become officially engaged in a traditional court ceremony called "Nosai no Gi" on Aug 12, the agency said. A string of other imperial ceremonies are expected to be held before their official wedding at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine.

Princess Ayako graduated from Josai International University in Chiba Prefecture and earned her master's degree there in 2016. She is currently working as a research fellow at the university's Faculty of Social Work Studies.

Born on Sept 15, 1990, she is the third daughter of Prince Takamado, who died in November 2002. She is known for her interest in sports such as skiing and soccer and is a qualified childcarer.

In 2014, her sister Princess Noriko married Kunimaro Senge, the eldest son of the chief priest of Izumo Taisha, a Shinto shrine in Shimane Prefecture.

Last year, the agency announced the planned engagement between Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, and Kei Komuro, a commoner. But in February, their wedding was postponed until 2020, due to "lack of preparation."

Under the Imperial House Law, female members of the imperial family lose their royal family status when they marry a commoner.

After Princess Ayako and Princess Mako marry, the number of imperial family members will drop to 17 and that of female members to 12.

To address the shrinking number of imperial family members, a resolution was added to the emperor's abdication law enacted in June last year, calling on the government to start deliberating succession issues, including an option to allow a princess to establish their own branch within the imperial family after they marry a commoner.

Under the law, the 84-year-old emperor is set to abdicate on April 30, 2019, based on his desire to step down due to concern about his age and failing health.

The abdication and the upcoming marriages could accelerate calls for quick deliberation on such options, observers say.

Unlike male imperial family members, the marriages of female members do not require approval by the Imperial House Council, a national deliberative body summoned to discuss important issues concerning the imperial family.

