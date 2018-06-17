Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Princess Takamado to visit Russia for Japan's World Cup games

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Princess Takamado will arrive in Russia on Monday to watch her national team compete in the soccer World Cup, the Kyodo news agency reported, marking the first visit to Russia by a Japanese royal in over 100 years.

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo are currently strained over the roll-out of a U.S. missile system and Moscow's move this year to deploy warplanes to a group of disputed islands north of Japan.

The dispute over the islands, which were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War Two, is so acrimonious that Moscow and Tokyo have not yet signed a peace treaty to mark the end of the war.

Princess Takamado's eight-day trip will be the first time a member of Japan's royal family has visited Russia since 1916, Kyodo reported.

The princess, the widow of a cousin of Emperor Akihito, has no plans to meet with Russian dignitaries, the news agency said, but will watch the Japanese soccer team take on Colombia and Senegal in the Russian cities of Saransk and Ekaterinburg.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency and the Japan Football Association were not immediately available for comment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog