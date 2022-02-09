Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Princess Yoko, hospitalized with COVID, develops pneumonia

23 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese princess infected with the coronavirus has developed pneumonia, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

Princess Yoko, 38, the first COVID-19 patient in the imperial family, was transferred to the University of Tokyo Hospital from a hospital inside the Imperial Palace, the agency said.

The younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito, complained of a sore throat Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the agency said the same day.

Her sister, Princess Akiko, 40, will also be tested. The two met several days ago, the agency said.

Princess Yoko has not attended any gathering involving food and drinks recently, and the infection route remains unknown, the agency added. But she was one of the participants in a ceremony to commemorate a late emperor at the palace on Jan 30.

No infection has been confirmed among her staff, and none of them has reported feeling sick, according to the agency.

Princess Yoko serves as the head of Tokyo-based social welfare corporation Yuai Jujikai, as well as the honorary president of Japan Universal Sound Design Association, a nonprofit organization that helps people with hearing loss.

Editor: Story has been updated to report the princess has pneumonia.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

23 Comments
Login to comment

Even there is believe about Japanese emperor family, at the end they just ordinary people with average immune system.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/japan-emperor-sleep-sun-goddess-sex-daijosai-secret-ritual-cost-a9203231.html

4 ( +13 / -9 )

Princess Yoko hospitalized in 1st COVID case

Very confusing headline.

The article itself says, *complained of a sore throat...She was admitted to a hospital inside the Imperial Palace*

What kind of hospital is that, inside the imperial palace?

Same like in my company? A bed and a blood pressure testing machine?

Doesn't sound serious to me.

But the headline of the article sounds really serious. Typical media BS.

But anyway, get well soon Princess Yoko.

-6 ( +10 / -16 )

What kind of hospital is that, inside the imperial palace?

Google Search is your friend here.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

@zoroto

Do you have a link where I can see some pictures from the inside of the hospital?

I am curious about that hospital.

I am already in train on my way to work and in that hurry I can not find anything with pictures in google.

That would be helpful.

Thanks.

-7 ( +7 / -14 )

I've never seen pictures, but there is a lengthy description of the departments and facilities included.

8 ( +11 / -3 )

I've never seen pictures, but there is a lengthy description of the departments and facilities included.

Yeah, but I want to see pictures.

If I read the description of our so called hospital at my company you think it is a 5 star hospital, but the reality looks completely different.

But anyway, thanks.

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

Guaranteed she's not the 1st case. More like the 1st detected case. So many undetected cases in Japan.

-2 ( +11 / -13 )

And the tax payers must pay for her full recovery. Great.

-16 ( +7 / -23 )

Sorry, “BFF” @Monty. - The ‘outside world’ can’t see conditions inside Japan’s jails, prisons & foreigner detention centers (other than staged ‘models’), it’s highly unlikely we would be shown an austere ‘hospital’ room inside the Imperial Palace. - Japan’s unwritten doctrine of “Best Face Forward”.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

snowymountainhell

Sorry, “BFF” @Monty. - The ‘outside world’ can’t see conditions inside Japan’s jails, prisons & foreigner detention centers (other than staged ‘models’), it’s highly unlikely we would be shown an austere ‘hospital’ room inside the Imperial Palace. - Japan’s unwritten doctrine of “Best Face Forward”.

There have been many articles on Japanese prisons and also death row including photos. Photos of cells, the food they eat, the workplace, dealing with old prisoners. The execution chambers. it is all out there including detention centers.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Even there is believe about Japanese emperor family, at the end they just ordinary people with average immune system.

I'd speculate that they have a below average immune system. Not much fresh air, sunshine and exercise and probably a diet consisting of high fat, sugar and sodium (lots of expensive wagyu, sweets, fatty tuna, and salty dishes). Just speculation.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

It'd be interesting to hear what specific treatment she is receiving in hospital.

Thousands of normal people who have tested positive, and only have symptoms such as a sore throat, are being told to recover at home without any treatment at all.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

It'd be interesting to hear what specific treatment she is receiving in hospital.

Packet of throat lozenges and a box of Kleenex, perhaps?

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Imperial family members, who do not have public health insurance, don't have to pay for medical treatment at the 20-bed hospital, whose departments include internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dermatology, urology, dentistry, and radiology.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Thanks for your input @zichi 9:58am but you overlooked the point: **“**(other than staged ‘models’) and “Best Face Forward”. - Well, aware of those Public Relations images & press releases provided by various Japanese government agencies:

*-@zichi 9:58am: “There have been many articles on Japanese prisons and also death row including photos. Photos of cells, the food they eat, the workplace, dealing with old prisoners. The execution chambers. it is all out there including detention centers.” -*

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Hoping her symptoms are mild and she gets some robust natural immunity

2 ( +6 / -4 )

ichael MachidaToday  08:34 am JST

And the tax payers must pay for her full recovery. Great.

ummm social health care system?

wouldn’t that go to say that everyone pays for everyone’s recovery?

asking for a friend.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

snowymountainhellToday 11:48 am JST

Thanks for your input @zichi 9:58am but you overlooked the point: **“**(other than staged ‘models’) and “Best Face Forward”. - Well, aware of those Public Relations images & press releases provided by various Japanese government agencies:

No, I was not wrong nor did I overlook anything. There are media articles on the prison system published by media outlets and I have read them and found them very informative on a topic I knew little about.

There are articles and posts by Embassy & Consulates in Japan. There are reports by AI. There are articles by Japanese lawyers including those who want to abolish the death penalty. There are articles by English lawyers in Japan. There are articles on Wikipedia. There are books and articles from people who experienced the prison system from both nationals and foreigners, including death row inmates who were released. There are videos on National Geographical.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

She is also a human being too, and she can be infected like everyone else, I hope she recovers soon and get well.. Take care Lady Yoko..

And the tax payers must pay for her full recovery. Great.

Instead of whining, wish her a speedy recovery, grow up !!..

2 ( +7 / -5 )

snowymountainhell

from 2017

https://gaijinass.com/2017/03/30/brutal-realities-of-prison-in-japan/

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If she and her sister are princesses does that mean neither are married at that ‘advanced’ age?

Get well soon.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If her symptoms are similar to mine then the princess will be fine within a week.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

If she and her sister are princesses does that mean neither are married at that ‘advanced’ age?

I guess remaining in the family and doing charitable work may have been more important than being a housewife of a "company employee."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo