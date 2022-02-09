Princess Yoko, hospitalized with COVID, develops pneumonia

A Japanese princess infected with the coronavirus has developed pneumonia, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

Princess Yoko, 38, the first COVID-19 patient in the imperial family, was transferred to the University of Tokyo Hospital from a hospital inside the Imperial Palace, the agency said.

The younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito, complained of a sore throat Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the agency said the same day.

Her sister, Princess Akiko, 40, will also be tested. The two met several days ago, the agency said.

Princess Yoko has not attended any gathering involving food and drinks recently, and the infection route remains unknown, the agency added. But she was one of the participants in a ceremony to commemorate a late emperor at the palace on Jan 30.

No infection has been confirmed among her staff, and none of them has reported feeling sick, according to the agency.

Princess Yoko serves as the head of Tokyo-based social welfare corporation Yuai Jujikai, as well as the honorary president of Japan Universal Sound Design Association, a nonprofit organization that helps people with hearing loss.

Editor: Story has been updated to report the princess has pneumonia.

© KYODO