Princess Yoko, hospitalized with COVID, develops pneumonia

A Japanese princess infected with the coronavirus has developed pneumonia, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.
Princess Yoko, 38, the first COVID-19 patient in the imperial family, was transferred to the University of Tokyo Hospital from a hospital inside the Imperial Palace, the agency said.
The younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito, complained of a sore throat Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the agency said the same day.
Her sister, Princess Akiko, 40, will also be tested. The two met several days ago, the agency said.
Princess Yoko has not attended any gathering involving food and drinks recently, and the infection route remains unknown, the agency added. But she was one of the participants in a ceremony to commemorate a late emperor at the palace on Jan 30.
No infection has been confirmed among her staff, and none of them has reported feeling sick, according to the agency.
Princess Yoko serves as the head of Tokyo-based social welfare corporation Yuai Jujikai, as well as the honorary president of Japan Universal Sound Design Association, a nonprofit organization that helps people with hearing loss.
Editor: Story has been updated to report the princess has pneumonia.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Even there is believe about Japanese emperor family, at the end they just ordinary people with average immune system.
Monty
Princess Yoko hospitalized in 1st COVID case
Very confusing headline.
The article itself says, *complained of a sore throat...She was admitted to a hospital inside the Imperial Palace*
What kind of hospital is that, inside the imperial palace?
Same like in my company? A bed and a blood pressure testing machine?
Doesn't sound serious to me.
But the headline of the article sounds really serious. Typical media BS.
But anyway, get well soon Princess Yoko.
Zoroto
Google Search is your friend here.
Monty
@zoroto
Do you have a link where I can see some pictures from the inside of the hospital?
I am curious about that hospital.
I am already in train on my way to work and in that hurry I can not find anything with pictures in google.
That would be helpful.
Thanks.
Zoroto
I've never seen pictures, but there is a lengthy description of the departments and facilities included.
Monty
Yeah, but I want to see pictures.
If I read the description of our so called hospital at my company you think it is a 5 star hospital, but the reality looks completely different.
But anyway, thanks.
Tom Doley
Guaranteed she's not the 1st case. More like the 1st detected case. So many undetected cases in Japan.
Michael Machida
And the tax payers must pay for her full recovery. Great.
snowymountainhell
Sorry, “BFF” @Monty. - The ‘outside world’ can’t see conditions inside Japan’s jails, prisons & foreigner detention centers (other than staged ‘models’), it’s highly unlikely we would be shown an austere ‘hospital’ room inside the Imperial Palace. - Japan’s unwritten doctrine of “Best Face Forward”.
zichi
snowymountainhell
There have been many articles on Japanese prisons and also death row including photos. Photos of cells, the food they eat, the workplace, dealing with old prisoners. The execution chambers. it is all out there including detention centers.
Kumagaijin
I'd speculate that they have a below average immune system. Not much fresh air, sunshine and exercise and probably a diet consisting of high fat, sugar and sodium (lots of expensive wagyu, sweets, fatty tuna, and salty dishes). Just speculation.
HBJ
It'd be interesting to hear what specific treatment she is receiving in hospital.
Thousands of normal people who have tested positive, and only have symptoms such as a sore throat, are being told to recover at home without any treatment at all.
Rob Nads
Packet of throat lozenges and a box of Kleenex, perhaps?
zichi
Imperial family members, who do not have public health insurance, don't have to pay for medical treatment at the 20-bed hospital, whose departments include internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dermatology, urology, dentistry, and radiology.
snowymountainhell
Thanks for your input @zichi 9:58am but you overlooked the point: **“**(other than staged ‘models’) and “Best Face Forward”. - Well, aware of those Public Relations images & press releases provided by various Japanese government agencies:
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Hoping her symptoms are mild and she gets some robust natural immunity
Bubonam Justin Kayce
ummm social health care system?
wouldn’t that go to say that everyone pays for everyone’s recovery?
asking for a friend.
zichi
No, I was not wrong nor did I overlook anything. There are media articles on the prison system published by media outlets and I have read them and found them very informative on a topic I knew little about.
There are articles and posts by Embassy & Consulates in Japan. There are reports by AI. There are articles by Japanese lawyers including those who want to abolish the death penalty. There are articles by English lawyers in Japan. There are articles on Wikipedia. There are books and articles from people who experienced the prison system from both nationals and foreigners, including death row inmates who were released. There are videos on National Geographical.
TokyoLiving
She is also a human being too, and she can be infected like everyone else, I hope she recovers soon and get well.. Take care Lady Yoko..
Instead of whining, wish her a speedy recovery, grow up !!..
zichi
https://gaijinass.com/2017/03/30/brutal-realities-of-prison-in-japan/
borscht
If she and her sister are princesses does that mean neither are married at that ‘advanced’ age?
Get well soon.
kurisupisu
If her symptoms are similar to mine then the princess will be fine within a week.
Zoroto
I guess remaining in the family and doing charitable work may have been more important than being a housewife of a "company employee."