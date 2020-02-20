Professor denies he was pressured to remove videos on virus-hit ship

A Japanese infection control expert removed YouTube videos Thursday in which he criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, saying the situation had improved.
In a Twitter post, Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, said, "I removed my YouTube clip myself since there is no need for further discussing this." The videos in Japanese and English had garnered over 1.5 million and 300,000 views, respectively.
Iwata told a video press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan the same day, "The post became so viral and viewed by many people, and yesterday I was informed that significant improvement was done inside the cruise ship," denying he had been pressured to delete the videos.
In the videos, Iwata described the situation on the cruise ship as "chaotic" with bureaucrats in charge and no clear distinction between infected and infection-free zones.
Iwata was allowed aboard on Tuesday as a member of the government's disaster medical assistance team but was soon asked to leave the vessel for not doing what he was supposed to, according to the government.
"After posting on YouTube," the professor told the press conference, "the zoning changed, and the structure of infection prevention inside the cruise ship changed," adding "the role of the YouTube (post) was over."
The government rejected Iwata's criticism after the videos were uploaded on Tuesday.
"It's my understanding that infection control experts have been on duty all the time and zoning was done inside the ship," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top government spokesman, said at a press conference.© KYODO
Succumbing to Japanese government pressure to self-censor. For shame!
Here we go. Japan's so-called democracy.
A Japanese infectious diseases expert on Thursday removed videos criticizing the situation on the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama, from YouTube.
Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, offered "a heartfelt apology"
Big brother in action....so much for freedom of speech in Japan, Abe govt showing its true colors.
No better than China.
The man (Mr. Iwata) said and did what has to be done - make the public aware of what's going on.
This all-of-a-sudden-removal of his videos is suspicious and makes me think someone put a lot of pressure on him.
its funny how on the other news story someone said this incident showed how better Japan was than China, since in China the medical professionals critical of the government response were being silenced.
Guess they spoke too soon.
A very sad and disapointing turn of events.
But if the videos have been taken down, why does this link still work?
https://youtu.be/SjGEGMLs4TE
Secrecy Law might have been evoked on this one.
Here's the video in English for those who haven't seen it.
https://youtu.be/SjGEGMLs4TE
let’s not get carried away. The one Chinese doctor is now dead. Possibly a nail gun accident (s).
All governments do this.
I mean, if you're going to put it out there, have the balls to own it and not apologize when the pressure is on.
Professor,
you don't need to apologize for anything.actually you need an apology from the government.
thank you for your courage, and wish you well.
All governments do this. Look what Europe and the US are doing to Assange? Look how Obama persecuted whistleblowers?
Indeed....but that does not excuse what Abe govt is doing here.
I for one have never been much of a fan of the triteness of Japanese breakfast TV news programs but kudos to YTV this morning for showing and dissecting Mr Iwata's video. Their host and panel highlighted the main points made by him and discussed the issue with great concern and criticism of the handling of the situation.
This article doesn't mention that he deleted the video because the in-charge objected against his several comments.
BS! First that's not an argument by itself. Second, I defy you to name a democratic country which would silent an infectious diseases expert because he challenged the government with a critical point of view. He could do the same critical video in US, France, Germany, UK or Finland without censorship or risking anything.
There are still plenty of copies of his video on YouTube. The message is out there for good.
In a Twitter post, Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, offered "a heartfelt apology" to those troubled by the videos, whose recordings in Japanese and English had garnered over 1.5 million and 300,000 views, respectively
Think public is not "troubled " by Dr Iwata,s videos but by the dictatorial reaction of the J-govt that pressured him into taking them off Youtube in order to hide the truth. Unfortunately for Abe Inc the horse has bolted.
He didn't provide a reason for why he removed his videos? Judging by the comments people have settled on, without a shred of evidence, sinister government conspiracy ordered by the PM himself. Got it
Someone should explain to the bueacatic regime that once it's on a "thing" called the "Internet" it's there forever, it's very different from a fax.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2703278763058947&id=100001305489071&anchor_composer=false
Read there. Enough people are ostracizing him for not showing gratitude to the hard workers, making Japan look bad to foreigners, and causing panic. Also they are asking him to do this in private.
That's "Dr." Iwata.
The international MSM was using it...a big no no for him, career, society and how he is treated, now its back to self preservation, a priority in japanese culture.
Of course he did not provide any reason because he can't do so. Now, similarly to other documented situations like this one, the way it's done is that people get pressured by their employers to apologize and retract their claims otherwise they will get fired and it will be made sure that they won't be hired anywhere else. He actually said that he exposed himself professionally when he published the video. And what happens is that the employers get actually contacted by minister officials so that they take the appropriate action.
Did they discuss the assertions (in his English version), that Dr. Iwata was unwelcome on the vessel as part of the infection control team from the beginning, and that he was asked to leave after "someone" found out he backdoor-ed his way on as a member of the "disaster management" team. Did they say anything about his history that has helped him make enemies in high places? Does he have a history as a whistle-blowing hero? Or as a publicity-seeker? (He does have a long list of books for the general public to push).
I lean toward hero, but I'm talking his words/actions with a bit of salt. I want to see who he is apologizing to and for what. Apologies to passengers and families for adding to their stress? Fair. Would fit a hero-profile.
Why this much of knee-jerk speculation about J-Govt Pressure? Don't you ever think he himself admitted
his inaccurate reporting?
Dr.Takagi counterargues one by one against Dr Iwata's findings
https://anonymous-post.mobi/archives/20127
Inaccurate reporting? Here is a statement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health in US:
"The quarantine process failed. I'd like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don't know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship."
No doubt he was threatened with losing his job.
He didn't provide a reason for why he removed his videos? Judging by the comments people have settled on, without a shred of evidence, sinister government conspiracy ordered by the PM himself. Got it
Nah..you are right, wouldnt have anything to do with govt pressure brought on him via his employer....its more probable he just decided after the videos were viewed by a couple of million people in 2 days he had received enough "likes " and it was time to take them off. This is classic govt playbook response...next watch out for some other "govt friendly " experts to be wheeled out to publicly contradict him and some info questioning his qualifications / expertise and motivation to emerge. But of course , nothing to do with the govt.
Such Trumpism ! Put your credentials up against his. You don't need a degree to understand the quarantine failed and that Japan did not listen to anyone including experts.
Good points my friend.
Yes they did say he was eventually asked to leave the ship.
No matter what the outcome of the videos being removed from YouTube the Japanese public now know a lot more about the virus and the Diamond Princess situation.
The guy was threatened, plain and simple. Kato can reject the man's criticism all he wants, it does not explain away the catastrophe the government created here, and the fact that they are as bad as China when it comes to covering it up (but worse at it). I challenge anyone who denies what Iwata said and defends the government to spend a few days on the ship.
Then why Dr. Iwata is explaining right now in press conference at FCCJ totally different reasons for his romoving his video? He is saying over-all situations including zone-ing in the ship dramatically improved!!
Really IN ONE DAY?
https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/17845201/
Stop ridiculous speculation
Abe and his cronies are a bunch of crooks and they can't admit fault for screwing something up like this. Hopefully the Japanese public will vote them out of office in the next general election.
Wonder who got to him? This is what would be expected in China. Or in the case of the West, Assange.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhB5h0AZSg8
I live in Japan and this scares me.
I hope this is not the case. If this is the case then using that law for this type of censorship would indicate the government does not necessarily care about the citizens and residents of Japan.
The hit is out for Dr. Iwata! Watching JTV and they are saying how he was wrong and was only on board for such a short time he didn’t see and learn enough to make those accusations. Also why did he force his way onto the ship?
With his English I recommend moving to another country and starting over.
He'll be a pariah in Japan for a long time.
So much like Suga and the Abe government in general, plausible deniability!
The virus and now the blow against free speech-I don’t know which is worse....
Nail being hammered down as we speak.
The stifling of free speech has been really evident since 2012 and under current leadership will continue long after this virus has become a footnote a la SARS.
"Here's a nice bottle of shochu for you, Mr. Director-Sensei, a belated happy new year to you.
By the way- if your teaching hospital wants that government grant for those new MRI machines next summer, you'd better tell that employee of yours to take down his YouTube videos lickity split."
Just tell the truth in English for the world, Never mind the Japanese Government.
Two words.
'CLASS ACTION'
Just maybe, his initial assessment made in a very short time without full knowledge of facts on the ground was wrong. Now he has been in contact with other professionals involved with the work on the ship he has done the right thing and admitted his mistake.
To those wondering why, watch the video linked to by showchinmono:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhB5h0AZSg8
Just maybe given his experience he knew exactly what he was talking about.
seem to remember our appointed cyber security chief didn't know how to use a computer.
Wonder how long before this doc is suicided.
Well its not like any of us are going to rise from our computers and go actively protect the guy is it? He has to protect himself, and that is what he is doing. Too bad we can't have more heroes, isn't it?
Wink wink
Everybody knows Abe and his band of merry men did a remarkable job. Why no better job has been done in the history of history.
Why that mean ole doctor just ain't as smart as Abe is with his very capable cohorts. Why that ship quarantine was successful. It is just those evil Abe haters who think different.
Wink wink
This illustrates how Japanese power works in practice. You don't need to threaten your citizens at the point of a gun, but use social means to get them to do it. The effect is the same.
If its the wet markets and a Communist authoritarian regime bring China to its knees from this crisis, it'll be Japanese bureaucrats that do it for Japan. A bunch of Yesmen that run around bumping into each others heads trying to hide the obvious incompetence that groups like this almost guarantee. Id say their main mission now will be to avoid a mass panic by downplaying their expediency, make it look like they are taking charge and to buy some time.
There is no manual for this one fellas, no precedent nor way out. You're gunna have to make some hard decisions. Drop the ball and we all lose.
Time to earn those wages, show us those million dollar educations at work!
Either that, or this doctor did indeed jump to conclusions and has seen the err of his initial assessment.
Lets hope that is the case...
I am sure he got a nice phone call or email... explaining him that if its online.. he is done in his field... simple "democratic" tactics...
showchinmono: "Really IN ONE DAY?"
Ah, a defender of the biggest outbreak outside of China. Like I said, friend, if you believe nothing's wrong, hop on board and walk around the delineated areas that clearly mark the infected from those who aren't. You won't, because you know your own defense is nothing but a farce.
Why is the man flipping? Easily -- he was forced to. What happened to the doctor who blew the whistle on Chinese authorities and let the genie out of the bottle in China? He was thrown in and died. This man was threatened, guaranteed, and I even bet he was threatened under the Secrets Law: releasing information that causes damage to the government and nation's reputation. Why do you think they intentionally made the wording of the law so vague?
Here's what we know: a man well reputed in his career and for his view, not liked by politicians, went on board a ship UPON REQUEST and after staff went out of their way to twist the rules to get him on board, makes a detailed report. He said he fears for his life on the ship given the incompetence of the bureaucrats involved in ways he was never afraid of E-coli in areas of Africa, or SARS in other nations. The government doesn't like it and denies it vehemently -- the same bureaucrats. Suddenly, the man says he was wrong. Now, if you believe the bureaucrats, fight to get on board, buddy. Until then, you prove you can't defend even your own pointless denial of the facts.
There are many doctors among bureaucrats called Gikan. He was misleading as if there were only bureaucrats and no doctors.
When Iwata’s story came out, I was genuinely concerned for his well being because several years ago, there was a Japanese scientist/journalist that reported the truth about radiation levels in Fukushima. It did not end well for him.
Now no brave Japanese will counter the government’s claims. Japan’s censorship and media control is akin to China and North Korea, which makes it even more pathetic given that they argue they are a ‘western’ country.
I was proud of Japan gov for taking in the criticism of Iwata but they went the China route.
Japan is authoritarian like China with a democratic façad.
This videos are on the internet now. They will exist and circulate forever.
Putin, Xi, Erdogan, Trump and now Abe........birds of a feather flock together.
Why do you assume "freedom of speech" is a thing here?
Further proof there is no difference between the Japanese and Chinese government jackboots. Will he end up like Dr. Li?
Japan doing censorship same as China!
Mr. Suga talks like he was personally been on the ship and seen the zoning! The journalists in Japan are far too kind ( or stupid ) for not asking proper and important questions, follow up questions and grilling them for sidetracking during Q&A’s!
Dr. Iwata is a hero in my mind and showing the country clear critical thinking. Nowadays journal articles don't get read as fast as video, eh? Of course the government officials feel they do everything correctly.
Samurai steel has for centuries trained and taught the Japanese not to stick their necks out. Democracy will have to wait until the Japanese people are ready to stick it to their arrogant ruling class who as ever expect blind obedience from the plebs and are unaccustomed to having to answer to impertinent underlings. Dr. Iwata knows that he has stepped over the line and has now wisely retreated into self-preservation mode. Let's wish him luck - he'll need it.
This is the original Youtube link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3X3RSmf7ds&feature=youtu.be
That is what Professor Iwata posted.
It looks as if someone saved it and reposted it.
https://youtu.be/SjGEGMLs4TE
The government claims it took adequate precautions, but another item in Japantoday says, "another 2 officials infected with coronavirus", and they just happened to have worked on the cruise ship.
Would the government now dare to prosecute Professor Iwata under secrecy laws? Maybe not, but I wonder if they threatened to.
I know most of the posters on here don’t like facts but most of the infected caught the virus before landing arriving in Yokohama. Most of those to then get infected were those sharing cabins and crew who were not following quarantine protocols.
https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e/9407-covid-dp-fe-01.html
When presured, in japan the japanese remove anything.
Insecure Japanese Government
Thank you Professor Iwata for doing the right thing and posting the video. Government bureaucrats should not have been put in charge of this situation. They are bureaucrats, not health care professionals. You truly do understand how viruses spread judging from your viral video. Lets see if the government learns anything from this.
It's too late for the Olympics, they should be cancelled or you will end up with the Diamond Princess on a MUCH LARGER SCALE spreading much faster to the rest of the world.
The numbers now coming out of China are completely fake. China is doing everything it can to hide the fact that more than 150,000 have been infected and more than 3000 have died. The current numbers just don't make sense and don't add up. Currently 75,751 worldwide with 2130 deaths and 16,803 recovered but less than 1600 new infections over the last three days worldwide? Really?! So it's growing proportionally much faster now outside of China per capita?
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
I call complete BS on China's reporting of the numbers. The numbers are about to mushroom.
When there's something to hide governments invoke some 'security' reason. 9/11 in the US, who believes Washington? All experts that I remember were saying the opposite of what the government with support of the media were saying.
No comment.
I think that this called : give explanations, precision or something like that as he did not counter-argues. He even agree several times. He ask for more understanding as the situation was different than in a hospital, to be mindful of the people doing their best on the boat and is grateful for advice among other stuff.
Were you thinking Japan was not able to ?
All the link you provided show that he did not do it.
I appreciate the trouble of producing source as proof that what you say is wrong. I guess it is a trend. I really wonder what is the purpose.
Regarding governmental pressure, we will not know. We know he said he was asked to remove it by another doctor without pressure.