Psychiatric patient goes missing from welfare center

A female psychiatric patient in her 20s has gone missing from a welfare center in Tokyo.

The woman had been committed to Tokyo Metropolitan Matsuzawa Hospital in Setagaya Ward for injuring a family member in 2016, Kyodo News reported. She had been taken to the Tokyo Metropolitan Welfare Center for Persons with Mental and Physical Disabilities in Shinjuku Ward at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an interview to assess her psychological state to see if she was ready to be released from the hospital.

When staff went to another room, the woman was left alone. Surveillance camera footage showed her leaving the building by herself at 2:10 p.m.

The missing woman is 153 centimeters tall and weighs around 70 kilograms. She was wearing a light blue T-shirt with blue denim pants and gray sneakers when she left the facility. Her jacket, wallet and cell phone were left inside the room.

