Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Psychiatric patient goes missing from welfare center

0 Comments
TOKYO

A female psychiatric patient in her 20s has gone missing from a welfare center in Tokyo.

The woman had been committed to Tokyo Metropolitan Matsuzawa Hospital in Setagaya Ward for injuring a family member in 2016, Kyodo News reported. She had been taken to the Tokyo Metropolitan Welfare Center for Persons with Mental and Physical Disabilities in Shinjuku Ward at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an interview to assess her psychological state to see if she was ready to be released from the hospital.

When staff went to another room, the woman was left alone. Surveillance camera footage showed her leaving the building by herself at 2:10 p.m.

The missing woman is 153 centimeters tall and weighs around 70 kilograms. She was wearing a light blue T-shirt with blue denim pants and gray sneakers when she left the facility. Her jacket, wallet and cell phone were left inside the room.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel