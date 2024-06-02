 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Quakes shake area hit by Jan 1 fatal disaster, but no tsunami

0 Comments
TOKYO

Strong earthquakes early Monday struck Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa Prefecture that was hit by Jan 1 fatal quake, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit a northern tip of the Noto Peninsula at 6:31 a.m. Minutes later, a tremor of magnitude 4.8 occurred.

The agency said there was no danger of tsunami from the two earthquakes.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the quakes.

The Jan 1 magnitude 7.6 quake that hit the Noto Peninsula killed 241 people. Damages still remain and many of the residents have evacuated.

© Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog