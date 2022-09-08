Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man bows at the gate of the British Embassy in Tokyo, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Queen Elizabeth's death a great loss for the world: Kishida

0 Comments
TOKYO

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is a "great loss" for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his "deep sorrow".

"The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community," he told reporters.

Kishida praised the queen's "extremely important role in world peace and stability", saying she "contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-UK relations".

He offered the government's condolences, and said news of her death had left him "feeling deep sorrow."

Flags in Japan will be flown at half-mast in respect for the late monarch, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Noboru Suzuki, 81, was among those who went to pay condolences outside the British embassy in Tokyo, where some people left flowers at the gate.

"The British royal family is one of the best known, so I'm sure the whole world is engulfed by sadness, but because Japan has its own imperial family, we're in shock, too," he told AFP.

Another mourner, 54-year-old Yasuko Osawa, said she had studied in Britain twice, her trips coinciding with the heyday of the late Princess Diana's popularity.

"So my path crossed with the British royal family, even just a little," she said.

Osawa said her generation in Japan had embraced British music, and "everyone around me was going to the UK to study".

"British royals have had their share of scandals, but I sincerely hope they are able to overcome this loss," she said, adding that the queen was "someone truly deserving of a state funeral."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo