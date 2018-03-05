Radio antenna may have fallen off jet northwest of Narita airport

An aircraft radio antenna weighing 1 kilogram has been found in a hilly area northwest of Narita airport, leading authorities to suspect it fell off a jet flying over the area.

The Narita city government said Monday a local resident found the metal object Sunday afternoon about 7 kilometers northwest of the airport's B runway, and some 30 meters from a residential area, and reported it to the city.

The trapezoid-shaped part was painted white and measured 25 centimeters in width and 50 cm in height. The transport ministry confirmed the part was an aircraft radio antenna and is trying to determine which aircraft it belonged to.

The ministry requires Japanese carriers to report if their aircraft lose parts that are 100 square-centimeters or larger, nonmetal parts weighing 200 grams or more, and metal parts weighing 100 grams or more.

Last September, a panel fell off a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plane that took off from Kansai International Airport and hit a car driving on a road in Osaka.

In the same month, an All Nippon Airways aircraft arriving at Narita airport lost a panel twice in two days, and one of them was found in Inashiki, Ibaraki Prefecture.

