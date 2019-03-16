Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A train runs on the Yamanote line in Tokyo. Photo: WIKIPEDIA
national

Railways to extend operating hours during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major railway and metro operators in and around the Japanese capital will extend their operating hours every day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Games organizers say.

During the period of the games, major services like the Yamanote loop line will run past 2 a.m., approximately two hours later than normal, to accommodate Olympic spectators.

"We are thankful to the train operators for extending their services as we want spectators to be able to enjoy the late-night events no matter what time they finish," said Toshiro Muto, CEO and Director General of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

Organizers of the 2020 Games and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government had asked metropolitan train network operators for cooperation in easing crowding and chaos at train stations.

Many of the volleyball games at Ariake Arena in the Tokyo Bay area are scheduled to finish around 11:30 p.m. Basketball games at Saitama Super Arena and handball games at Yoyogi National Stadium will also be played until 11 p.m. on certain days.

Traffic and transportation remain a problem for the Olympic hosts.

Japanese lawmakers said in June last year they will move three national holidays around the Games' opening and closing ceremonies to avoid congestion caused by commuters and tourists.

So if it can be done, why not do it every weekend? It's ridiculous having to finish a night out at 10:30 just because you have to get home to anywhere more than an hour away from town.

And the Last Train would be a marginally less hellish experience too, after two more hours' supping to dull the misery.

Is anybody else sick of absolutely everything being based on the Olympics and not on the poor sods who live here?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

